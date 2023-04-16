Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Early Bird

review star

No reviews yet

519 Howard Street

Riverton, NJ 08077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Strawberry Salad
Brekywich
Home Fries

Food Menu

Breakfast

Brekywich

$7.50

Stay Traditional or Go Crazy

Croissantwhich

$8.00Out of stock

Bird's Nest

$8.00

A Breakfast Cupcake

Creme Brulee French Toast

$8.00

Caramelized French Toast Square Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar served with fresh fruit garnish

Creme Brulee W/ Pecans

$8.00

Traditional French Toast

$8.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, Diced Tomatoes, with Everything Bagel Seasoning on Sour Dough Toast

Frittata

$9.00

Egg, Potato and Locatelli cheese served with fresh fruit garnish

Creamed chip beef

$11.50

Eggs Your Way

$8.50

Three Eggs Your Way, Served with Sour Dough Toast

Breakfast Bowl

$10.50

Full French toast

$25.00

Omelette

$8.00

Waffles

$8.00

Side

Home Fries

$4.00

Egg On Side

$2.00

Extra cheese

$1.00

Extra meat

$2.00

Add Onions

$0.50

Add Peppers

$0.50

2 Slices Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Muffin

$3.75

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Ricotta Cookies

$1.00

Large tray home fries

$55.00

Lunch

BLT Chop Salad

$9.75

Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Colby Jack Cheese, Sliced Almonds and Fresh Bacon Served with Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$9.25

Spring Mix, Sliced Strawberries, Toffee-Coated Pecans, Red Onion and Feta Chunks served with Homemade Raspberry Vinaigrette

Italian Chop Salad

$8.75

Chopped Romaine, pepperoncini peppers, chick peas, red onion, grape tomatoes and sharp provolone cheese. Served with homemade Italian Vinaigrette

Sweet Pear Salad

$8.75

Ma's Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Grilly Chee

$8.00

Grilled Cheese with a mix of artisanal cheeses melted together on toasted sour dough

BLT sandwich

$9.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Seasoned Grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce and sweet onion served on a fresh Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75

Chicken Out

$8.75

Griiled or breaded chicken cutlet, marinated spring mix, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone served on a fresh Deluca's steak roll (Also available in a wrap)

Chicken Parm

$8.75

Breaded pork tenderloin topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese, served on a fresh Deluca's steak roll

Grilled Chicken BLT on a croissant

$10.50

Burger Bowl

$10.50

Chicken Taco Bowl

$9.50

Cheesesteak bowl

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheesesteak

$9.00

Avocado Add

$2.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Single Meatballs

$2.00

Sauce On Side

$7.00

Soup

$5.00

Crab Cake

$14.00

Dinners to Go

Shrimp Scampi

$54.99

Dinner For 1

$13.00

Pasta Dinner

$49.99

Pasta For 6

$78.00

Crabcakes

$13.00

Honey Fried Chicken

$49.99

Tusacan Chicken

$44.00

Penne Vodka

$13.00

Veggie Tray

$15.00

Easter Pre-Orders

Ricotta Cookies

$15.00

Lavender Cookies

$15.00

Cinnamon Cheesescake

$30.00

Egg Strata

$25.00

Beverage Menu

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Small Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Small Apple Juice

$1.75

Buble

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Iced coffee

$3.30

Iced tea

$2.50

Baya Energy

$3.00

Homemade OJ

$3.00Out of stock

Free Coffe Cinnaminson Donation

Urn Of Coffee

$45.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

BLT sandwich

Dinners To Go

Pasta

$62.49

Dani Payne

$137.50

Blair

$137.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

519 Howard Street, Riverton, NJ 08077

Directions

