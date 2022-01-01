The Eastern Peak - Franklin Franklin
1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106
Franklin, TN 37067
Popular Items
Starters
Calamari Salt & Pepper
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
Crab Rangoon-
Cream cheese, carrots, onion, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Edamame
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce
Gyoza-
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Lettuce Wraps-
A combination of ground chicken (or sub tofu), shiitake mushrooms, diced water chestnuts, served with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy noodles
Sampler Platter (Fried)
Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoon, and three fried gyozas: served with our house sauces
Seaweed Salad-
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber.
Spring Rolls-
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)
Steamed Dumplings-
Pork, onions, shrimp, and water chestnuts; served with our dumpling sauce
Sushi Appetizer
Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice
Thai Chicken Larb-
Ground chicken, fragrant lemongrass, roasted rice powder, shallots, mint leaves, roasted thai chilies, cilantro, and scallions; flavored with lime-based dressing and wrapped with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce
Wok Edamame-
Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and salt.
Sake Yakitori-
Grilled Salmon and scallion skewer lightly brushed with a delighful Kushiyaki sauce.
Soups -Salad
Tossed Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts, wontons, and boiled egg
Spicy Crab Salad-
Spicy crab, avocados, radish, edamame, and mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with ginger dressing and boiled egg
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens and boiled egg; topped with glazed pecan nuts, fried wontons, and served with ginger dressing.
Seared Tuna Salad
Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
Chicken Dumplings
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
Miso Soup-
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Tom Kha Chicken
Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Stir Fry Dinner
Broccoli and Beef
Stir fry beef with broccoli, garlic, and mushrooms.
Cashew Nuts
Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.
Orange Chicken
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sesame Chicken
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sweet & Sour Sauce
A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Thai Basil
Stir-fried garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with Jasmine rice
Vegetarian Delight-
An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Specialty
Basil Duck
Roasted boneless duck topped with basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and fresh Thai chili
Crispy Pork Combo
Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, and bok choy.
Japanese Curry
A stew-like dish with finely chopped beef, onions, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
Katsu Don
A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds
Curry Dinner
Green Curry
Green curry paste blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Japanese Curry
A stew-like dish with finely chopped beef, onions, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
Red Curry
Red curry paste mixed with a blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Roasted Duck Curry
Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Fried Rice Dinner
Basil Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
Thai Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions and cilantro
Crab Fried Rice
Noodles Dinner
Drunken Noodles
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Lo Mein Noodle
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Pad Thai
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Soy Sauce Noodles
Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki
8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Grilled Thai Steak
10 oz. Ribeye steak (USDA Choice) marinated and grilled to perfection with Thai spices; served with sticky rice, grilled sauteed vegetables, and tamarind sauce
Miso Salmon
Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce; served with grilled asparagus
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Steak Teriyaki
10 oz. Grilled ribeye steak (USDA Choice) topped with our teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sushi Combos
Salmon Don
Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice
Roll Roll Combo
Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll
Sushi Combo
California roll or tuna roll, and six pieces of sushi
Chirashi
A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice
Sashimi Deluxe Combo
Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice
Fried/Wrap Rolls
Tsunami Roll
Tempura deep-fried with crab sticks and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
J.B. Tempura Roll-
Tempura deep-fried with salmon, cream cheese, and scallions; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Kanisu
Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with crab and avocados, and masago cut into 6 pcs, served with tangy rice vinegar. (Roll does not contain rice)
Miami Nice Roll
Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with tuna, crab, avocados, and cream cheese; cut into 6 pcs, served with ponzu sauce. (Roll does not contain rice)
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
California Roll-
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds
Crunchy Shrimp Roll-
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Cucumber Roll
Eel Roll
Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce
Futomaki Roll
Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu
Salmon Roll
Salmon and scallions
Spicy Crab Roll-
Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise
Spicy Salmon Roll
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy salmon aburi and scallions
Spicy Tuna Roll
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce
Tuna Roll
Tuna and scallions
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds, and oshinko.
Yellow Tail Roll
Yellow tail and scallions
Nigiri
Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri
Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri
Escolar (Super White Tuna) Nigiri
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri
Ika (Squid) Nigiri
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri
Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri
Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri
Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri
Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Nigiri
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri
Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri
Sashimi
Signature Roll
Beauty and Beast Roll
Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Crab Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.
Dancing Eel Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko
Eastern Peak Roll
Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce
Hamachi Cheese Roll
Crab, avocado, and cream cheese; topped with scallions, red tobiko, yellow tail, and spicy mayo
Hawaii Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and spicy crab; topped with mango, tuna, red tobiko, eel sauce, and sriracha
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and black tobiko
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce
Sunset Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab and sunset sauce
Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
TNT Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions
Volcano Roll
Cream cheese, soft shell crab, sesame seeds, and cucumbers; topped with mixed seafood, black tobiko, scallions, and volcano sauce
Side of Sauce
Sides
Brown Rice
French Fries
Fried Rice
Ginger Dressing (Large)
Ginger Dressing (Small)
Grilled Asparagus-
Miso Soup-
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Mixed Vegs
Side LoMein Noodle Only
Side of Bok Choy
Side Salad Ginger Dressing
Side Salad Honey Mustard
Side Salad Ranch
Side Salad Sesame Dressing
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Thin Noodles-
Steamed Wide Noodle-
Sticky Rice-
Sushi Rice
White Rice
Beverages TOGO
Coffee
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
Lemonade
Lime Honey Iced Tea
Mello Yello
Oolong Tea
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Unsweet Tea
Soda Water
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Ale
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thai and Sushi
1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106, Franklin, TN 37067