- Home
- /
- Graham
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Eddy Pub
The Eddy Pub
No reviews yet
1715 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Rd
Graham, NC 27253
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Retail.
Small Plates
House Pretzel
House made soft Pretzel served with house mustard or beer cheese
Pimento Cheese Fries
Our fresh cut fries topped with perfectly melted house pimento cheese
Housemade Sourdough
A house speciality. Enjoy 1/2 a loaf with choice of butter, honey butter, or olive oil
Flatbread
Amatriciana sauce (Tomato, Prosciutto, chili flakes) and fresh Mozzarella
Squash and Kale Salad
North Georgia candy roaster squash, radish, kale, cranberries, goat cheese, pepitas, maple mustard vinaigrette (V/GF)
Duck French Onion Soup
Duck French Onion Soup Caramelized onions, savory Rocky Run Farm duck broth, sourdough crostini with melted gruyere cheese and green onions
Roasted Beet Salad
Apples, spinach, pickled red onion, shaved Carrots, golden raisins, pecans, chopped bacon, ginger cider dressing
Bacon Jam board
House made bacon jam, fried gouda, pickled red onions, apple, lettuce, half baguette
Pub Fare
Shrimp and Grits
NC shrimp, Haw River mushrooms, onion, celery, peppers, white wine, butter, Lindley Mills grits (GF)
Smoked Salmon Cakes
With roasted root vegetables (potatoes, carrots, turnips, beets) and hollandaise
Grilled Farm Burger
Our classic Pub Burger...6oz Hayes Farm beef patty on brioche bun with mango chutney, mayo, lettuce, hoop cheddar, dijon
Veggie Burger
House made veggie patty (contains peanut, cheese, egg) on brioche bun lettuce, hoop cheddar, mayo, mustard, mango chutney and your choice of side.
Chicken and Grits
Shredded T5 Farm chicken with carrots, celery, onion and peas in a rich chicken gravy over grits. It's like a delicious chicken pot pie filling poured over grits. Yumm!
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken thigh on our house brioche bun. Available "Classic" or Nashville HOT style. Classic- cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and pickles OR Nashville HOT with spicy Nashville sauce, peanut butter and strawberry jelly..."don't knock it till you try it"
Meatloaf Meal
Two slices of our (almost) world famous meatloaf glazed with brown sugar ketchup served with your choice of two sides. Our meatloaf is a blend of pork, beef and ricotta and is gluten-free.
Fish and Chips
Beer battered fried NC catfish with coleslaw and fries
Fried Rice Bowl
Crispy rice with kimchi, sunny egg and sorghum soy glaze (GF,DF,V, Vegan upon request)
Carrot Gnocchi
Roasted carrot gnocchi with bacon, Haw River Mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, grilled spring onions, peas, Grana Padano cheese (Vegetarian on request)
Candyroaster Squash Curry
Candyroaster squash, chickpeas, onions, spices, coconut milk, tomato, served with basmati rice. (Vegan)
Pork Chop
red beans with cajun seasoning, garlic parmesan fried potatoes, bacon fat vinaigrette
T5 Farm Chicken Breast
T5 Farm chicken breast (GF) with lemon honey butter sauce and YOUR choice of two sides. Please allow 20min cook time
Mini Veggie
Our Veggie Burger (patty contains egg, cheese, peanut) just in a miniature size (3oz) with lettuce, mayo, mustard, mango chutney, hoop cheddar. Perfect for a snack or add a couple of sides to make a meal. Please select any condiments you would like us to provide on the side...
Mini Burger
Our grilled farm burger in a miniature size (3oz) with lettuce, mayo, mustard, mango chutney, hoop cheddar. Perfect for a snack or add a couple sides to make a meal. Please select any condiments you would like us to provide on the side...
Kids Burger
3oz of grilled local beef topped with hoop cheddar on a house brioche bun. Great for the kids. Don't forget to add some fries or a vegetable side...
Grilled Cheese
Perfect for the kids...melted hoop cheddar between two slices of our house made sourdough bread. Don't forget to add the French fries....
Sides
Seasonal Vegetable Plate
Looking to make your own vegetarian meal...pick any 3 sides and have a complete meal
Coleslaw
House fries
Double fried for that crisp exterior and perfectly cooked interior.
Kale
Sauteed kale with a touch of apple cider vinegar
Mixed green salad
The blend of our locally grown greens give you a salad with real flavor. Topped with carrots, onion
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Smoked Turkey Collards
slow braised collards with smoked turkey (does not contain pork)
broccoli
Broccoli cooked in butter with garlic
Balsamic Roasted Beets
Sweet Potatoes
sorghum roasted sweet potatoes
Dessert
Tres Leches
3-milk sponge cake topped with salted carmel and whipped cream. A house specialty
Fried Peach Pie
Fried hand pie with peach pie filling.
Muscadine Hull Cobbler
Benjamin Vineyard muscadines, pecan crumb topping
Cheesecake
Enjoy a slice of house cheesecake made with strawberry jam and a graham cracker crust (GF)
Carrot cake
Layered house carrot cake (contains walnuts)
N/A Beverages.
Iced Tea
Soda
Apple Spritzer
Kombucha
Blueberry and Yerba Mate Kombucha from Lenny Boy. "Wake up Call" is a high energy blend of raw kombucha, intense flavors of yerba mate and blueberries mixed with green tea. "Lavenderade" has a crisp tartness from fresh squeezed lemons which compliment the floral calming effects of lavender flowers. Each are 14oz (organic, vegan, gluten free)
CBD Sparkling Water
Sugar free. Gluten free. Alcohol free. Crafted with naturally occurring ingredients which may help mediate stress, reduce pain, and assist you toward living a happier life.
Brewdog NA
Enjoy this "near beer" ipa without the alcohol
Cherry Creme Soda
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Bottles/Cans.
Green Man IPA
Green Man India Pale Ale is delectably hoppy with a properly balanced body. Generous hop additions give it a wonderful bitterness and pleasant floral nose, while our combination of traditional British malts creates a rich, satisfying flavor and alluring copper color. An authentic English-style IPA.
Yomi Sake
This premium-level saké is innovative, bright, refreshing and hedonistic and will complement almost any food or occasion. Both approachable and complex
The Scribblers Son Black Lager
Black lager brewed downstairs at Haw River Farmhouse Ales
Sax Pale Ale
12 oz can from our neighbors at Haw River Farmhouse Ales. A nice clean pale ale with a punchy little hop nose and enough of a backbone to keep everything in balance. 5.2%
American IPA
This beer features layers of hops over american pale malt. A heavy dry hop addition gives this brew an intense burst of juicy flavor.
Coco loco
16oz (6.2%abv). Enjoy the blend of chocolate and brown malts in this robust porter balanced with organic toasted coconut.
Hard Seltzer
Blood Orange and Pomegranate flavor (5%abv) Gluten free From Untitled Art
Bottle wine.
Bottle Lucky Star Pinot Noir
Clarity and cleanliness, cherry, smoke, mild earthiness, and light.
Bottle Santa Ema Merlot
Intense red color with aromas of dark fruits, spices and tobacco ending with a smooth finish.
Bottle Corte Majoli Valpolicella
Medium bodied with notes of violet, sweet apple and blueberry, clean easy drinking Italian wine.
Bottle Farmhouse Redblend
This juicy red is full-bodied and smooth with flavors of dark berries and black-pepper and earthiness.
Bottle Padrillos Malbec
Deep red fruit, silky tannins, great length of full ripeness and balance.
Bottle Petite Petit
A non-traditional blend of 85% Petite Sirah and 15% Petit Verdot. Bright blueberry, floral notes, and vanilla oak.
Bottle Santa Carolina Reserva Carmenere
Green pepper and smokiness which opens up to blackberry with a rich cherry finish.
Bottle COS
Frappato 40%, Nero d’Avola 60% A lovely fruit nose with strawberries and cherries, big yet light body with dark chocolate and tannins.
Bottle Le Champs Cabernet Sauvignon
certified organic, France (2019) 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, blackberry and plum, cedar, pine, cocoa
Bottle Barbera d'Asti Superiore
100% Barbera, hand-harvested, violet, plum, dark cherry, oak, medium to full bodied
Bottle Bidoli Pinot Grigio
Light, dry and very versatile; true to style, a nice aperitif wine, lovely both with or without food.
Bottle La Petite Perriere Sauv. Blanc
Balanced white grapefruit, green melon, and lime with a hint of flint and smoky mineral note running through.
Bottle Farmhouse White
A crisp, bright white wine with notes of grapefruit, lime, and peach.
Bottle Bex Riesling
Refreshing, sweet, and slightly effervescent with notes of fruity citrus and honeysuckle.
Bottle St. George Chardonnay
Crisp and elegant with notes of lightly buttered popcorn, tropical fruit, pear and citrus blossom.
Bottle New Age
10% sauvignon blanc, 90% torrontes, effervescent with sweet fruit and floral notes.
Bottle Pagadebit
Bright minerals with light, chalky flavors to balance the quince and pear. A beautiful compliment to seafood.
Bottle Visintini Pinot Grigio Friuli
Straw color, fruity notes of pear and apple, dry, full bodied, not your typical grigio, limited supply
Bottle Vecchia Torre Leverano
Soft and tangy with lots of raspberry. Semi sweet and easy on the palate. Fruity and refreshing.
Bottle Amestoi Txakolina- Rubentis Rosé
Slightly dry yet effervescent with notes of raspberry, citrus and stone. Semi sweet and perfect for a warm summer afternoon.
Bottle Bieler Pere Fils
Pink in color, this crisp wine offers red fruits and plenty of acidity. It is a lively, fresh and fragrant wine, tangy and with plenty of zest.
Bottle Luna Prosecco
Crisp with flavors of apple, honeysuckle, and citrus. Pairs well with oysters, cheese, salads and desserts.
Bottle Crement De Dourgoge Brut
Honey, white and yellow fruit, with mint and mineral. Dry and elegant.
Sant Evasio Brachetto d'Acqui
350ml Ruby red color, aromatic bouquet of rose with a sweet, soft and delicate taste.
Bottle Of Sant Evasio Moscato d'Asti
375ml Golden color with sweet and delicate notes of peach with a floral finish. Pairs well with panna cotta and cheese cake.
Take and Bake
Value Added Goodies
House made Ketchup
You've had it on our fries, now take home your own 16oz bottle of our house made ketchup. If you're willing to share it makes a great gift.
House made Hot Sauce
5oz bottle of our hot sauce to add flavor and a touch of heat. Made in house using the abundance of peppers NC can produce.
House made Tomato Sauce
Enjoy the bounty of NC tomato's year round, perfect for pasta, pizza or so much more. Made in house with tomatoes, garlic, and basil.
House made Pickles
What do you do with all those cucumbers NC farmers produce...make pickles. An old family recipe is used to create these sour dill pickle spears. 12 oz jar
House made Apple Butter
Enjoy 12 oz of house made spiced apple butter. It goes great on a variety of goodies including our house made biscuits and sourdough bread.
8oz Bag Eddy Blend Carrboro Coffee
Our signature house bend coffee roasted just for us by our friends at Carrboro Coffee Roasters 8oz bag
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our menu features food from many local farms and a style that is our own version of "Pub food" ranging from southern comfort to European bistro. We are committed to using the highest quality nutrient rich ingredients; no GMO's, chemical free and organic when possible, our proteins are always antibiotic free and hormone free and our fish is sustainably caught/raised. We believe good food eaten in a comfortable place makes us happier people.
1715 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Rd, Graham, NC 27253