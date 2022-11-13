Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Eddy Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1715 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Rd

Graham, NC 27253

Popular Items

Grilled Farm Burger
T5 Farm Chicken Breast
Fried Rice Bowl

Retail.

Eddy Hoodie

Eddy Hoodie

$42.00

Now available...The Eddy Hoodie. Available in sizes XS-2XL, medium weight, cotton/polyester blend. Sweatshirts are black

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Now available...The first ever Eddy Pub trucker hat. Classic gray/black color combo. One size "fits all"

Small Plates

House Pretzel

House Pretzel

$4.00

House made soft Pretzel served with house mustard or beer cheese

Pimento Cheese Fries

Pimento Cheese Fries

$7.00

Our fresh cut fries topped with perfectly melted house pimento cheese

Housemade Sourdough

Housemade Sourdough

$4.00

A house speciality. Enjoy 1/2 a loaf with choice of butter, honey butter, or olive oil

Flatbread

Flatbread

$12.00

Amatriciana sauce (Tomato, Prosciutto, chili flakes) and fresh Mozzarella

Squash and Kale Salad

Squash and Kale Salad

$9.00

North Georgia candy roaster squash, radish, kale, cranberries, goat cheese, pepitas, maple mustard vinaigrette (V/GF)

Duck French Onion Soup

Duck French Onion Soup

$9.00

Duck French Onion Soup Caramelized onions, savory Rocky Run Farm duck broth, sourdough crostini with melted gruyere cheese and green onions

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.00

Apples, spinach, pickled red onion, shaved Carrots, golden raisins, pecans, chopped bacon, ginger cider dressing

Bacon Jam board

$12.00

House made bacon jam, fried gouda, pickled red onions, apple, lettuce, half baguette

Pub Fare

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00Out of stock

NC shrimp, Haw River mushrooms, onion, celery, peppers, white wine, butter, Lindley Mills grits (GF)

Smoked Salmon Cakes

Smoked Salmon Cakes

$18.00

With roasted root vegetables (potatoes, carrots, turnips, beets) and hollandaise

Grilled Farm Burger

Grilled Farm Burger

$14.00

Our classic Pub Burger...6oz Hayes Farm beef patty on brioche bun with mango chutney, mayo, lettuce, hoop cheddar, dijon

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

House made veggie patty (contains peanut, cheese, egg) on brioche bun lettuce, hoop cheddar, mayo, mustard, mango chutney and your choice of side.

Chicken and Grits

Chicken and Grits

$14.00

Shredded T5 Farm chicken with carrots, celery, onion and peas in a rich chicken gravy over grits. It's like a delicious chicken pot pie filling poured over grits. Yumm!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh on our house brioche bun. Available "Classic" or Nashville HOT style. Classic- cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and pickles OR Nashville HOT with spicy Nashville sauce, peanut butter and strawberry jelly..."don't knock it till you try it"

Meatloaf Meal

Meatloaf Meal

$18.00

Two slices of our (almost) world famous meatloaf glazed with brown sugar ketchup served with your choice of two sides. Our meatloaf is a blend of pork, beef and ricotta and is gluten-free.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Beer battered fried NC catfish with coleslaw and fries

Fried Rice Bowl

Fried Rice Bowl

$14.00

Crispy rice with kimchi, sunny egg and sorghum soy glaze (GF,DF,V, Vegan upon request)

Carrot Gnocchi

Carrot Gnocchi

$18.00

Roasted carrot gnocchi with bacon, Haw River Mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, grilled spring onions, peas, Grana Padano cheese (Vegetarian on request)

Candyroaster Squash Curry

Candyroaster Squash Curry

$16.00

Candyroaster squash, chickpeas, onions, spices, coconut milk, tomato, served with basmati rice. (Vegan)

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$26.00

red beans with cajun seasoning, garlic parmesan fried potatoes, bacon fat vinaigrette

T5 Farm Chicken Breast

T5 Farm Chicken Breast

$22.00

T5 Farm chicken breast (GF) with lemon honey butter sauce and YOUR choice of two sides. Please allow 20min cook time

Mini Veggie

Mini Veggie

$5.00

Our Veggie Burger (patty contains egg, cheese, peanut) just in a miniature size (3oz) with lettuce, mayo, mustard, mango chutney, hoop cheddar. Perfect for a snack or add a couple of sides to make a meal. Please select any condiments you would like us to provide on the side...

Mini Burger

Mini Burger

$5.00

Our grilled farm burger in a miniature size (3oz) with lettuce, mayo, mustard, mango chutney, hoop cheddar. Perfect for a snack or add a couple sides to make a meal. Please select any condiments you would like us to provide on the side...

Kids Burger

$3.50

3oz of grilled local beef topped with hoop cheddar on a house brioche bun. Great for the kids. Don't forget to add some fries or a vegetable side...

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Perfect for the kids...melted hoop cheddar between two slices of our house made sourdough bread. Don't forget to add the French fries....

Sides

Seasonal Vegetable Plate

Seasonal Vegetable Plate

$10.00

Looking to make your own vegetarian meal...pick any 3 sides and have a complete meal

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50
House fries

House fries

$3.50

Double fried for that crisp exterior and perfectly cooked interior.

Kale

Kale

$3.50

Sauteed kale with a touch of apple cider vinegar

Mixed green salad

Mixed green salad

$3.50

The blend of our locally grown greens give you a salad with real flavor. Topped with carrots, onion

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.50
Smoked Turkey Collards

Smoked Turkey Collards

$3.50

slow braised collards with smoked turkey (does not contain pork)

broccoli

broccoli

$3.50

Broccoli cooked in butter with garlic

Balsamic Roasted Beets

$3.50

Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

sorghum roasted sweet potatoes

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00

3-milk sponge cake topped with salted carmel and whipped cream. A house specialty

Fried Peach Pie

Fried Peach Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Fried hand pie with peach pie filling.

Muscadine Hull Cobbler

Muscadine Hull Cobbler

$5.00

Benjamin Vineyard muscadines, pecan crumb topping

Cheesecake

$6.00

Enjoy a slice of house cheesecake made with strawberry jam and a graham cracker crust (GF)

Carrot cake

Carrot cake

$6.00

Layered house carrot cake (contains walnuts)

N/A Beverages.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Soda

Soda

$2.75
Apple Spritzer

Apple Spritzer

$3.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00

Blueberry and Yerba Mate Kombucha from Lenny Boy. "Wake up Call" is a high energy blend of raw kombucha, intense flavors of yerba mate and blueberries mixed with green tea. "Lavenderade" has a crisp tartness from fresh squeezed lemons which compliment the floral calming effects of lavender flowers. Each are 14oz (organic, vegan, gluten free)

CBD Sparkling Water

CBD Sparkling Water

$5.50

Sugar free. Gluten free. Alcohol free. Crafted with naturally occurring ingredients which may help mediate stress, reduce pain, and assist you toward living a happier life.

Brewdog NA

Brewdog NA

$5.50

Enjoy this "near beer" ipa without the alcohol

Cherry Creme Soda

Cherry Creme Soda

$3.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Bottles/Cans.

Green Man IPA

Green Man IPA

$5.50

Green Man India Pale Ale is delectably hoppy with a properly balanced body. Generous hop additions give it a wonderful bitterness and pleasant floral nose, while our combination of traditional British malts creates a rich, satisfying flavor and alluring copper color. An authentic English-style IPA.

Yomi Sake

Yomi Sake

$6.00

This premium-level saké is innovative, bright, refreshing and hedonistic and will complement almost any food or occasion. Both approachable and complex

The Scribblers Son Black Lager

The Scribblers Son Black Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Black lager brewed downstairs at Haw River Farmhouse Ales

Sax Pale Ale

$5.50

12 oz can from our neighbors at Haw River Farmhouse Ales. A nice clean pale ale with a punchy little hop nose and enough of a backbone to keep everything in balance. 5.2%

American IPA

American IPA

$5.50

This beer features layers of hops over american pale malt. A heavy dry hop addition gives this brew an intense burst of juicy flavor.

Coco loco

Coco loco

$6.00

16oz (6.2%abv). Enjoy the blend of chocolate and brown malts in this robust porter balanced with organic toasted coconut.

Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Blood Orange and Pomegranate flavor (5%abv) Gluten free From Untitled Art

Bottle wine.

Bottle Lucky Star Pinot Noir

Bottle Lucky Star Pinot Noir

$26.00

Clarity and cleanliness, cherry, smoke, mild earthiness, and light. 

Bottle Santa Ema Merlot

Bottle Santa Ema Merlot

$26.00

Intense red color with aromas of dark fruits, spices and tobacco ending with a smooth finish.

Bottle Corte Majoli Valpolicella

Bottle Corte Majoli Valpolicella

$23.00

Medium bodied with notes of violet, sweet apple and blueberry, clean easy drinking Italian wine. 

Bottle Farmhouse Redblend

Bottle Farmhouse Redblend

$23.00

This juicy red is full-bodied and smooth with flavors of dark berries and black-pepper and earthiness.

Bottle Padrillos Malbec

Bottle Padrillos Malbec

$26.00Out of stock

Deep red fruit, silky tannins, great length  of full ripeness and balance.

Bottle Petite Petit

Bottle Petite Petit

$45.00Out of stock

A non-traditional blend of 85% Petite Sirah and 15% Petit Verdot. Bright blueberry, floral notes, and vanilla oak.

Bottle Santa Carolina Reserva Carmenere

Bottle Santa Carolina Reserva Carmenere

$38.00Out of stock

Green pepper and smokiness which opens up to blackberry with a rich cherry finish.

Bottle COS

Bottle COS

$37.00

Frappato 40%, Nero d’Avola 60% A lovely fruit nose with strawberries and cherries, big yet light body with dark chocolate and tannins. 

Bottle Le Champs Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00Out of stock

certified organic, France (2019) 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, blackberry and plum, cedar, pine, cocoa

Bottle Barbera d'Asti Superiore

Bottle Barbera d'Asti Superiore

$36.00

100% Barbera, hand-harvested, violet, plum, dark cherry, oak, medium to full bodied

Bottle Bidoli Pinot Grigio

Bottle Bidoli Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Light, dry and very versatile; true to style, a nice aperitif wine, lovely both with or without food.

Bottle La Petite Perriere Sauv. Blanc

Bottle La Petite Perriere Sauv. Blanc

$28.00

Balanced white grapefruit, green melon, and lime with a hint of flint and smoky mineral note running through.

Bottle Farmhouse White

Bottle Farmhouse White

$18.00

A crisp, bright white wine with notes of grapefruit, lime, and peach. 

Bottle Bex Riesling

Bottle Bex Riesling

$20.00

Refreshing, sweet, and slightly effervescent with notes of fruity citrus and honeysuckle. 

Bottle St. George Chardonnay

Bottle St. George Chardonnay

$24.00

Crisp and elegant with notes of lightly buttered popcorn, tropical fruit, pear and citrus blossom. 

Bottle New Age

Bottle New Age

$28.00

10% sauvignon blanc, 90% torrontes, effervescent with sweet fruit and floral notes.

Bottle Pagadebit

Bottle Pagadebit

$26.00

Bright minerals with light, chalky flavors to balance the quince and pear. A beautiful compliment to seafood. 

Bottle Visintini Pinot Grigio Friuli

Bottle Visintini Pinot Grigio Friuli

$42.00

Straw color, fruity notes of pear and apple, dry, full bodied, not your typical grigio, limited supply

Bottle Vecchia Torre Leverano

Bottle Vecchia Torre Leverano

$18.00Out of stock

Soft and tangy with lots of raspberry. Semi sweet and easy on the palate. Fruity and refreshing.

Bottle Amestoi Txakolina- Rubentis Rosé

Bottle Amestoi Txakolina- Rubentis Rosé

$40.00

Slightly dry yet effervescent with notes of raspberry, citrus and stone. Semi sweet and perfect for a warm summer afternoon.

Bottle Bieler Pere Fils

Bottle Bieler Pere Fils

$28.00Out of stock

Pink in color, this crisp wine offers red fruits and plenty of acidity. It is a lively, fresh and fragrant wine, tangy and with plenty of zest.

Bottle Luna Prosecco

Bottle Luna Prosecco

$22.00

Crisp with flavors of apple, honeysuckle, and citrus. Pairs well with oysters, cheese, salads and desserts.

Bottle Crement De Dourgoge Brut

Bottle Crement De Dourgoge Brut

$35.00

Honey, white and yellow fruit, with mint and mineral. Dry and elegant.

Sant Evasio Brachetto d'Acqui

Sant Evasio Brachetto d'Acqui

$17.00

350ml Ruby red color, aromatic bouquet of rose with a sweet, soft and delicate taste.

Bottle Of Sant Evasio Moscato d'Asti

Bottle Of Sant Evasio Moscato d'Asti

$17.00Out of stock

375ml Golden color with sweet and delicate notes of peach with a floral finish. Pairs well with panna cotta and cheese cake.

Take and Bake

Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$6.00

Enjoy an entire loaf of our house sourdough. Only frozen loaves are available currently but you can check at the Pub in person on Saturday/Sunday for fresh loaves. The frozen loaves are easy to defrost....leave out overnight, or 350 oven for 20-25 minutes.

Value Added Goodies

House made Ketchup

House made Ketchup

$4.50

You've had it on our fries, now take home your own 16oz bottle of our house made ketchup. If you're willing to share it makes a great gift.

House made Hot Sauce

House made Hot Sauce

$5.00

5oz bottle of our hot sauce to add flavor and a touch of heat. Made in house using the abundance of peppers NC can produce.

House made Tomato Sauce

House made Tomato Sauce

$4.75

Enjoy the bounty of NC tomato's year round, perfect for pasta, pizza or so much more. Made in house with tomatoes, garlic, and basil.

House made Pickles

House made Pickles

$6.50

What do you do with all those cucumbers NC farmers produce...make pickles. An old family recipe is used to create these sour dill pickle spears. 12 oz jar

House made Apple Butter

House made Apple Butter

$7.00

Enjoy 12 oz of house made spiced apple butter. It goes great on a variety of goodies including our house made biscuits and sourdough bread.

8oz Bag Eddy Blend Carrboro Coffee

8oz Bag Eddy Blend Carrboro Coffee

$10.00

Our signature house bend coffee roasted just for us by our friends at Carrboro Coffee Roasters 8oz bag

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu features food from many local farms and a style that is our own version of "Pub food" ranging from southern comfort to European bistro. We are committed to using the highest quality nutrient rich ingredients; no GMO's, chemical free and organic when possible, our proteins are always antibiotic free and hormone free and our fish is sustainably caught/raised. We believe good food eaten in a comfortable place makes us happier people.

Website

Location

1715 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Rd, Graham, NC 27253

Directions

Gallery
The Eddy Pub image
The Eddy Pub image
The Eddy Pub image

