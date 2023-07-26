Food

Snacks

Bread & Butter

$6.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Garlic knots

$6.00

Pickled Veg

$8.00

Pigs in a blanket

$6.00

Sweet and Spicy Nuts

$8.00

Appetizers

Clam Fritters

$14.00

tartar sauce, lemon *gluten free

Grilled Vegetables

$14.00

white bean hummus, chili oil *vegan, gluten free

Lobster Toast

$20.00

herb dressing, fried capers, watercress

Mushroom Toast

$18.00Out of stock

Pork Rilletts

$16.00

mustard, kraut, cherry jam

Truffle Fries

$12.00

truffle oil, parmesan, herbs, aioli

Soup/Salad

Caeser Salad

$12.00

romaine, anchovy, parmesan, croutons

French Onion Soup

$12.00

croutons, gruyere, chive

Kale Salad

$12.00

red and green kale, apple, fried chickpeas, almond dressing *vegan, gluten free

Market Salad

$12.00

mixed lettuces, radish, cucumber, sugar snap pea, lemon vinaigrette *vegan, gluten free

Seasonal Soup

$10.00

Tomato Salad

$15.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Herb Fries

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Side Tuffle Fries

$6.00

Entree

Roasted Cauliflower

$22.00

romesco, poblano, fried garlic *vegan, gluten free

Veggie Pot Pie

$24.00

leek, potato, carrot, mushroom, peas *vegetarian

Scallop

$32.00

parsnip purée, sweet peppers, frisée, lemon *gluten free

Arctic Char

$28.00

tomato cream, navy beans, zucchini, green garlic, cherry tomato *gluten free

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$30.00

maple carrots, peas, potato, rosemary jus *gluten free

Bone In Pork Chop

$32.00

peach, corn, cherry tomato, arugula *gluten free

Steak

$34.00

grilled teres major, mashed potato, grilled leeks *gluten free

8 oz Burger

$22.00

cheddar, caramelized onion, 1000 island, pickles, challah bun, fries add ons: bacon 4. fried egg 3. extra patty 10

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid Casserole

$12.00

PB and J

$10.00

Kid Parm

$10.00

Kid Bowl of Fruit

$6.00

Dessert

Apple Cider Turnover Cake

$10.00

maple whipped cream *vegetarian

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

vanilla ice cream *vegetarian

Heath Bar Cheesecake

$10.00

*gluten free

Beverage

N/A Bev

Bottled Sparkling

$7.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Decaf

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00