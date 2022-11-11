Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Empanada Shop & TAKARIA Tacos

No reviews yet

1908 Artesia Blvd

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Mexican Chocolate Empanada
Birria Beef Empanada
Picadillo Beef Empanada

EMPANADAS

Party Pack - Dozen Empanadas

Party Pack - Dozen Empanadas
$45.99

$45.99
Ultimate Party Spread

Ultimate Party Spread
$119.00

$119.00

The ultimate party spread includes 12 empanadas (4 Birria Beef, 4 Chicken, 4 Zucchini & Cheese), 6 tamales (2 beef, 2 chicken, 2 bean & cheese), 6 Takaria Tacos (beef brisket, chicken asada, al pastor pork), 16 oz black beans, 16 oz rice, large chips & salsa, 8 oz cilantro sauce, 8 oz house red sauce

Birria Beef Empanada

Birria Beef Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Tender beef with queso, chiles

Picadillo Beef Empanada

Picadillo Beef Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Ground beef, potatoes, carrots, onions

Chicken Ancho Empanada

Chicken Ancho Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Chicken simmered in ancho chiles topped with oaxaca cheese

Chicken Mole Empanada

Chicken Mole Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Chicken simmered in housemade mole

Chipotle Chicken Empanada

Chipotle Chicken Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Shredded chicken braised with our special chipotle chili and roasted tomatoes

Chicharrones Empanada

Chicharrones Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Pork belly simmered in green tomatillos and serrano peppers with potatoes and carrots

Chorizo & Potato Empanada

Chorizo & Potato Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Pork chorizo and potato

Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Ham & Mexican cheese

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower Empanada

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Sweet potato, cauliflower, corn, hint of maple syrup & fresh orange *vegan/plant-based

Lentil & Potato Empanada

Lentil & Potato Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Vegan lentil & potato empanada with carrots

Zucchini & Cheese Empanada

Zucchini & Cheese Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Zucchini with Oaxaco cheese

Mexican Chocolate Empanada

Mexican Chocolate Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Decadent chocolate empanada with cinnamon & cayenne

Apple Pie Churro Empanada

Apple Pie Churro Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Delicious apple pie empanada rolled in cinnamon and sugar

Pumpkin Empanada

Pumpkin Empanada
$4.00

$4.00

Arroz con Leche (rice pudding) Empanada

$4.00

Al Pastor Pork Empanada

$4.00

Tamales

Beef Tamale

Beef Tamale

$4.00

Shredded beef, ancho and guajillo chiles, tomatoes, onion, garlic, cumin

Chicken tamale

Chicken tamale
$4.00

$4.00

Shredded chicken, green tomatillo sauce and Mexican cheese

Bean & Cheese Tamale

Bean & Cheese Tamale
$4.00

$4.00

Black beans & Oaxaco cheese

TAKARIA Tacos

Shredded Brisket Taco

Shredded Brisket Taco
$3.79

$3.79

Shredded beef, chipotle salsa, guacamole, onion, cilantro

Quesa Birria Tacos

Quesa Birria Tacos
$3.79

$3.79

Beef, house blend cheese, salsa roja with consomme broth

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99
Grilled Chicken Asado Taco

Grilled Chicken Asado Taco
$3.79

$3.79

Grilled Chicken, salsa taquera, avocado, grilled onions

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco
$3.79

$3.79

Chicken braised in house chipotle salsa, Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro

Braised Pork Taco

Braised Pork Taco
$3.79

$3.79

Yucatan-style braised pork, habanero pickled onions, mango salsa

Al Pastor Pork Taco

Al Pastor Pork Taco
$3.79

$3.79

Salsa verde taquera, avocado, pineapple habanero salsa, onion, cilantro, oickled onions

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco
$3.79

$3.79

Grilled fish, red cabbage, pineapple citrus, mango salsa, chipotle aioli, pickled onions

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco
$3.79

$3.79

Grilled fish, red cabbage, pineapple citrus, mango salsa, chipotle aioli, pickled onions

Zucchini Veggie Taco

Zucchini Veggie Taco
$3.79

$3.79

Corn tortilla, zucchini and veggies, salsa verde, onions, cilantro, radish, cotija cheese

Breakfast Burritos

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

Machaca Breakfast Burrito
$7.95

$7.95

Shredded beef, eggs, country potatoes, Oaxaca cheese, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our house made spicy Mexico lindo salsa.

Wake Up Breakfast Burrito

Wake Up Breakfast Burrito
$7.95

$7.95

Flour tortilla, bacon, eggs, mashed potatoes, black beans Mexican cheese, salsa carrot habanero salsa, Served with blazing hot Mexico lindo salsa on the side.

Nachos, Quesadillas, Chiliquiles

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Crispy corn tortillas with salsa verde sauce topped with a fried egg (optional +$1). cotija cheese, and crema. Add meat +$2, shrimp +$3

Nachos

$8.49

Fresh corn tortilla chips, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, green salsa, onion, and cilantro. Add meat + $2 or shrimp +$3

Quesadilla with Guacamole

$4.99

Flour tortilla, melted Mexican cheese, fresh quacamole and pico de gallo salsa

Quesa Birria Tacos 3

Quesa Birria Tacos 3
$9.99

$9.99

3 Corn tortilla, beef, house blend cheese, salsa roja, onion, cilantro, and consomme broth

Chicken Mole Poblano Bowl

Chicken Mole Poblano Bowl
$8.99

$8.99

Homemade simmered in a delicious savory blend of Mexican spices with a hint of chocolate served over rice and beans.

Sides

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.95+

Housemade tortilla chips and salsa

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips
$4.65+

$4.65+
Rice

Rice

$2.49+
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.49+

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$6.95

1 taco or kid's quesadilla (choice of meat) with rice & beans, juice box

Drinks

Aguas Frescas - Jamaica

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.49

Salsas

Red Salsa

$0.50

Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Morita Sauce

$0.75

Chiplote Sauce

$0.75

Pineapple Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Carrot Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Green Salsa

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
1908 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

