The Euphoria 2428 North Ashland Avenue

2428 North Ashland Avenue

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

Crab Rangoon (6pcs)

Crab Rangoon (6pcs)

$7.99

Home-made dumplings filled with cream cheese and kanikama served with home-made sweet and sour sauce

Egg Roll (3pcs)

Egg Roll (3pcs)

$7.99

Cabbage, carrot, taro and glass noodle served with home-made sweet and sour sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.99

Steamed soybean sprinkled with sea salt

Cajan Edamame

Cajan Edamame

$6.99

Steamed soybean sprinkled with cajun seasoning

Gyoza (6pcs)

Gyoza (6pcs)

$7.99

Japanese-style chicken dumplings served with home-made sweet soy sauce

Takoyaki (4pcs)

Takoyaki (4pcs)

$7.99

Japanese pancake ball with octopus inside topping with takoyaki sauce, mayo, bonito flakes and seaweed nori

Shrimp Shumai(5pcs)

$7.99

Fried shrimp tempura served with tempura sauce

Fried Shrimp Spring Roll (6pcs)

Fried Shrimp Spring Roll (6pcs)

$7.99

Marinated fresh whole shrimp wrapped served with home-made sweet and sour sauce

Euphoria's Shrimp

Euphoria's Shrimp

$9.99

Fried shrimp glazed with home-made mayo sauce

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

$8.99

French Fries

$5.99

Served with ketchup

Cajan Fries

$6.99

Crispy french fries mixed with cajun seasoning

Garlic Noodle

$7.99

Stir-fried noodle and garlic with special home-made sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Butter Rice

$5.99

Stir-fried rice with butter and seasoning

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Toasted bread topped with garlic and butter

Crispy Chicken Wings (8pcs)

Crispy Chicken Wings (8pcs)

$12.99

Served with french fries and spicy mayo

Sweet Chili Chicken Wing (8pcs)

$13.99

Crispy chicken wings glazed with home-made sweet chili sauce

Salt and Pepper Squid

Salt and Pepper Squid

$13.99

Fried squid Stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper and seasoning

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$13.99

Fried shrimpStir-fried with white onion, bell pepper and seasoning

Fried Rice

Cajun Crawfish Fried Rice

Cajun Crawfish Fried Rice

$15.99

Crawfish meat, pork sausage, egg, white onion, bell pepper and cajun sauce

Lobster Fried Rice

Lobster Fried Rice

$16.99

Lobster meat, egg, carrot, white and green onion

Seafood Fried Rice

Seafood Fried Rice

$16.99

Egg, carrot, white and green onion

Crab fried Rice

$17.99Out of stock

Crab meat, egg and green onion

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg, carrot, white and green onion

Tofu Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg, carrot, white and green onion

Veggies Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg, carrot, white and green onion

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Egg, carrot, white and green onion

Squid Fried Rice

$14.99

Egg, carrot, white and green onion

Scallop Fried Rice

$14.99

Egg, carrot, white and green onion

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.99

Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout and green onion

Pad See Iew

Pad See Iew

$12.99

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli in sweet soy sauce

Curry Cajun Noodle

$12.99

Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, carrot, white and green onion with curry cajun sauce

Spaghetti Kee Mao

Spaghetti Kee Mao

$13.99

Spicy stir-fried spaghetti noodles with basil leaves, carrots, white onion and hot peppers

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.50

Rich creamy broth japanese ramen noodle, chashu pork, bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, molten egg (half), and scallions

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.50

Spicy rich creamy broth, japanese ramen noodle, chashu pork, bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, molten egg (half), and scallions

Shrimp Tom Yum Ramen

Shrimp Tom Yum Ramen

$15.50

Japanese ramen noodle, shrimp, bean sprout, mushroom and green onion

Shrimp Miso Ramen

Shrimp Miso Ramen

$15.50

Rich creamy miso broth, japanese ramen noodle, boiled shrimp, bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, molten egg (half), and scallions

Spicy Shrimp Miso Ramen

Spicy Shrimp Miso Ramen

$16.50

Spicy rich creamy miso broth, japanese ramen noodle, boiled shrimp, bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, molten egg (half), and scallions

Scallop Miso Ramen

Scallop Miso Ramen

$15.50

Rice creamy miso broth, japanese ramen noodle, boiled scallops , bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, molten egg (half), and scallions

Spicy Scallop Miso Ramen

Spicy Scallop Miso Ramen

$16.50

Spicy creamy miso broth, japanese ramen noodle, boiled scallops , bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, molten egg (half), and scallions

Lobster Miso Ramen

Lobster Miso Ramen

$24.50

Rich creamy miso broth, japanese ramen noodle, 1 of 4-5 oz Tail, bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, molten egg (half), and scallions

Spicy Lobster Miso Ramen

Spicy Lobster Miso Ramen

$25.50

Spicy creamy miso broth, japanese ramen noodle, 1 of 4-5 oz Tail, bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, molten egg (half), and scallions

Spicy Lobster Tom Yum Ramen

$25.50

Japanese ramen noodle, 1 of 4-5 oz Tail , bean sprout, mushroom and green onion

Veggie Miso Ramen

$14.50

Veggie creamy broth, japanese ramen noodle, bambu (menma), wood ear mushroom, sweet corn, and scallions

Seafood

Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$42.00
Shrimp (Whole)

Shrimp (Whole)

$16.00
Shrimp (No Head)

Shrimp (No Head)

$18.00
Shrimp (Skinless)

Shrimp (Skinless)

$19.00
Crawfish (Frozen)

Crawfish (Frozen)

$15.00
Mussel

Mussel

$15.00
Clam

Clam

$15.00
Lobster Tails

Lobster Tails

$38.00

2 of 4-5 oz. tails served with potatoes and corn

Salmon

Salmon

$22.00

Steamed salmon fillet, broccoli, carrot, potatoes, and corn served with steamed rice

Catfish

Catfish

$17.00

Steamed catfish fillet: broccoli, carrot, potatoes, and corn served with steamed rice

Veggies

Veggies

$14.00

Broccoli, carrot, potatoes, corn

King Crab

$85.00Out of stock

Sandwich

Shrimp

Shrimp

$13.99

Tomato, cole slaw, red onion, mustard served with french fries

Catfish

Catfish

$14.99

Tomato, cole slaw, red onion, mustard served with french fries

Salmon

Salmon

$15.99

Tomato, cole slaw, red onion, mustard served with french fries

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$16.99

Tomato, cole slaw, red onion, mustard served with french fries

Side Order

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Sweet and sour

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetable

$4.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Soda

Water

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2428 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

