Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

The Fainting Goat Cafe

1 Review

$$

300 20th Ave N

Suite 101

Nashville, TN 37203

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
The Grazer
Scrambled Avocado Toast

Breakfast Special

Salted Caramel Pancakes

$6.75

Pancakes topped with a Salted Caramel Served with Syrup Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Scrambled Eggs

Specialty Items

Scrambled Avocado Toast

$6.75

Toasted Multigrain Bread, Sliced Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Served with Breakfast Potatoes

The Grazer

$6.75

Two Scrambled Eggs with Cheese, Two Bacon or One Sausage, One Piece of Toast, Breakfast Potatoes

Scrambled BLT

$6.75

Scrambled Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Citrus Aioli, White Toast Served with Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwich (SANDWICH ONLY) Choice of: Croissant, English Muffin, Bagel, Biscuit, Multigrain, or White Toast Choice of: Bacon, Sausage, or Avocado Included: Scrambled Eggs and Cheese (SANDWICH ONLY)

Pick and Choose

Scrambled Eggs (2)

$1.75

Scrambled Egg Whites (2)

$2.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Bacon (4)

$3.75

Sausage (2)

$3.75

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast (2)

$2.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Homemade Granola

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.25

Chocolate Muffin

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Cookie (1)

$1.00

Ask at counter for available flavors

Cookie (3)

$2.75

Ask at counter for available flavors

Side of Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Sides & Extras

Fainting Goat Poppers

Out of stock

Breaded and Fried Goat Cheese with a Honey Drizzle

Lays Original

$1.00

Nacho Doritos

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$3.25Out of stock

Croissant

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Homemade Granola

$3.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Side of Homemade Salsa

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Add Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Add Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Pickles

$0.25

Sauce on Side

$0.50

Take Lunch with you too

Cheeseburger

$8.50

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Kaiser Roll

House Salad

$4.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheese, Homemade Croutons, Choice of Dressing Choices: Half or Full

Secret Menu

The Slim

$8.00

Princess Potatoes

$6.75

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

BEA Sparkling Energy Drink

$4.50

Hot Drinks

Breakfast Blend

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Check our social media pages for daily specials. There is a $5 minimum per order.

Website

Location

300 20th Ave N, Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

