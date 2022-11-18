The Fairwood 226 imageView gallery

The Fairwood 226

118 Reviews

$$

226 Fairwood Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28203

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Restaurant info

Your South End hangout for a bar-centric open air vibe with good food, fast pours, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Oh, and did we mention we also have rooftop seating with Uptown views?

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203

