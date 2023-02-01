Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

The Farmacy

59 Reviews

$$

907 10th St

Modesto, CA 95354

Popular Items

Early Bird Breakfast Burrito
Potato Wedges
'Shroom Burrito

Food

Winter Citrus Salad

Winter Citrus Salad

$13.99

fresh local grapefruits & kumquats, avocado, pistachios, on a bed of spring mix + spinach drizzled with a tangy citrus dressing

NEW!! Garden Omelette Special

NEW!! Garden Omelette Special

$14.99

house vegan egg, tomato, spinach, mushroom + drizzled with chipotle sauce

FEATURED! Sloppy Joe Sando'

FEATURED! Sloppy Joe Sando'

$14.99Out of stock

vegan + gluten free, served with fries

Overnight Oats

$6.99

baked oats & flax seed, coconut yogurt, 100% pure maple syrup, fresh berries

Chia Pudding

$5.99

available in Pina Colada or Almond Joyous Pina Colada chia pudding topped with fresh mango, pineapple & cherry Almond Joyous chia pudding topped with almonds, chocolate & coconut

Fresh Baked Muffins

Fresh Baked Muffins

$3.99

Freshly baked gluten-free muffins. Flavors vary daily!

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.99

two slices of gluten-free toast with bruschetta, fresh basil, onions, sunflower seeds, topped with micro greens and a balsamic reduction

Early Bird Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

vegan egg, crispy yukon gold potatoes, and avocado wrapped in a gluten-free tortilla with avocado salsa

Pancakes

$12.99

two fluffy, gluten-free pancakes served with organic powdered sugar, vegan butter, and 100% pure maple syrup

Soup Of The Day

$6.99

Made in house from scratch with fresh ingredients. Flavors vary daily!

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.99

pair a cup of our featured soup of the day with a half size serving of any of our salads

The Tiger

The Tiger

$13.99

rice noodles, kale, cabbage, edamame, pickled veggies, cucumber, bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, and crushed peanuts served with a peanut sauce drizzle and sesame vinaigrette

Heart Beet

Heart Beet

$13.99

braised beets, grilled zucchini, sautéed mushrooms, quinoa, herbed soft "goatless cheese," seasonal citrus, roasted almonds, served on a bed of arugula with balsamic reduction

10th Street

10th Street

$13.99

our fan favorite tacos remixed into a salad! romaine, arugula, quinoa/lentil taco filling, black beans, red onion, cabbage, cherry tomato, avocado salsa, tortilla strips, bell pepper, jalapenos, avocado crema, and chipotle lime dressing

Winter Butternut Curry

Winter Butternut Curry

$13.99

tri colored carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, coconut milk, garam masala, fresh tomato, turmeric and curry. topped with crispy jackfruit & cilantro, served on a bed of steamed rice

Quinoa Street Tacos

Quinoa Street Tacos

$11.99

three tacos with seasoned quinoa and lentils, onions, garlic, pico de gallo, sliced cabbage, cilantro, and lime topped with avocado cilantro crema

BBQ or Buffalo Jack Fruit Sandwich

BBQ or Buffalo Jack Fruit Sandwich

$13.99

seasoned jack fruit with coleslaw: cilantro, green onion, carrot and a classic coleslaw dressing all on a gluten-free toasted bun

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$11.99

gluten-free, hand-battered seasoned cauliflower with BBQ, buffalo, lemon pepper, Thai sweet chili, or plain; served with ranch

'Shroom Burrito

'Shroom Burrito

$12.99

mushrooms in garlic mix, black beans, bell pepper, avocado salsa, spinach, and chipotle lime dressing rolled in a gluten-free tortilla

Chickpea Pesto Wrap

$11.99

chickpeas, artichoke hearts, basil, red onion, tomato, arugula, pepperoncini, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and house made pesto aioli in a gluten free tortilla

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$4.99

crispy Yukon gold potato wedges seasoned with paprika, Italian parsley, black pepper, and salt

NEW! Dog Treats

NEW! Dog Treats

$3.99Out of stock

made with chickpea flour, pumpkin, peanut butter and water

SPECIAL! Hummus & Dusted Chips

$6.99Out of stock

made in house hummus served with achiote dusted chips

NEW! Vegan Gluten-Free “Payday” Bars

NEW! Vegan Gluten-Free “Payday” Bars

$4.99Out of stock

vegan and gluten-free peanut “payday” bars made in house

SPECIAL! Cremini Risotto

SPECIAL! Cremini Risotto

$14.99Out of stock

with arugula olive oil glaze

NEW! Southwest Black Bean Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Beverages

New! Kumquat Lemonade

New! Kumquat Lemonade

$6.99

our signature lemonade sweetened with our delicious house-made kumquat syrup + garnished with candied kumquats

New! Kumquat × Thyme Spritzer

New! Kumquat × Thyme Spritzer

$8.99

a delicious mocktail made with lemon, house kumquat syrup, ritual tequila alternative, a splash of tonic + fresh thyme

Violet Grapefruit No-Tequila Spritzer

Violet Grapefruit No-Tequila Spritzer

$8.99

fresh grapefruit juice, agave, violet syrup, tonic + ritual tequila alternative

NEW! Peppermint Mocha

NEW! Peppermint Mocha

$7.99

chocolate syrup & peppermint syrup with espresso and your choice of plant milk, topped with peppermint flakes. served hot or cold

NEW! Eggnog Latte

NEW! Eggnog Latte

$7.99

nutmeg, rum extract, maple syrup, & espresso with your choice of plant milk topped with cinnamon. served hot or iced.

Healing Shot of the Day

$3.99
Chagaccino Superfood Latte

Chagaccino Superfood Latte

$6.99

Wild foraged chaga mushroom, peruvian cacao, ceylon cinnamon, madagascar vanilla, monk fruit

Cold Brew

$6.99

Clayton Coffee cold brew served black or with your choice of oat, almond, or coconut milk, and your choice of flavored syrup

Espresso

$2.99

Locally brewed by Clayton Coffee

Americano

$3.19

Double shot of espresso topped with hot water

Cappuccino

$5.49

Espresso under a smoothed layer of thick milk foam

Latte

Latte

$6.99

Espresso combined with steamed milk of choice & topped with a light layer of foam

Mocha

$6.99

Espresso combined with chocolate sauce & steamed milk of choice, topped with whipped cream

Macchiato

$5.99

Espresso marked with a dollop of steamed milk foam

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.99

Invigorating loose leaf tea from Clayton Coffee & Tea.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.99

Chai tea with steamed milk of choice topped with a thin layer of foam

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$6.99

Chai tea and espresso with steamed milk of choice topped with a thin layer of foam

Kombucha On Tap

Kombucha On Tap

$5.99

authentic raw Kombucha for anyone seeking better health. Fully fermented for 30 days in small batches, this probiotic powerhouse is potent with organic acids, active enzymes, and aminos to support the gut, aid digestion, and boost immune health. Perfect for new and experienced Kombucha drinkers alike, every bottle is 100% organic with elegant natural effervescence and a bright crisp bite.

Botanical Lemonade

Botanical Lemonade

$5.99

A Farmacy Favorite! Fresh squeezed lemonade infused with a botanical of your choice.

Matcha Palmer

Matcha Palmer

$5.99

Mango, matcha, black tea & lemonade

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.99

matcha, moringa leaf, maca, wheatgrass, vanilla, coconut sugar, and plant milk of choice

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Steamed milk of choice combined with chocolate sauce & topped with whipped cream

The O.C.

The O.C.

$6.99

Orange & carrot cold pressed juice

Green Giant Cold Pressed Juice

Green Giant Cold Pressed Juice

$7.99Out of stock

Green apple, celery, cucumber

Golden Goddess Latte

Golden Goddess Latte

$6.99

turmeric, coconut milk, vanilla, ginger, maple syrup

Blue Moon Latte

Blue Moon Latte

$6.99Out of stock

ashwaganda powder, butterfly pea flower, vanilla, maple, chamomile, and plant milk of choice

Pom Pom Smoothie

Pom Pom Smoothie

$8.99

pineapple, banana, pomegranate juice, maple syrup, chia seeds

Beets 'n Berries Smoothie

Beets 'n Berries Smoothie

$8.99

Blueberries, raspberries, beets, acai, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, chia seeds & your choice of milk or coconut water

Orange Cream Smoothie

Orange Cream Smoothie

$8.99

orange juice, plant milk of choice, banana, chia seeds, lemon juice, and vanilla

Funky Monkey Smoothie

Funky Monkey Smoothie

$8.99Out of stock

plant milk of choice, banana, cacao powder, almond butter, agave nectar, and cacao nibs

Harlow's Doggie Smoothie (for our furry friends)

$4.99Out of stock

kale, banana, chia seeds, hemp protein powder, peanut butter

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Whole-Food Plant-Based Vegan Café; Eating with purpose.

907 10th St, Modesto, CA 95354

Directions

