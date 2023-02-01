The Farmacy
Food
Winter Citrus Salad
fresh local grapefruits & kumquats, avocado, pistachios, on a bed of spring mix + spinach drizzled with a tangy citrus dressing
NEW!! Garden Omelette Special
house vegan egg, tomato, spinach, mushroom + drizzled with chipotle sauce
FEATURED! Sloppy Joe Sando'
vegan + gluten free, served with fries
Overnight Oats
baked oats & flax seed, coconut yogurt, 100% pure maple syrup, fresh berries
Chia Pudding
available in Pina Colada or Almond Joyous Pina Colada chia pudding topped with fresh mango, pineapple & cherry Almond Joyous chia pudding topped with almonds, chocolate & coconut
Fresh Baked Muffins
Freshly baked gluten-free muffins. Flavors vary daily!
Avocado Toast
two slices of gluten-free toast with bruschetta, fresh basil, onions, sunflower seeds, topped with micro greens and a balsamic reduction
Early Bird Breakfast Burrito
vegan egg, crispy yukon gold potatoes, and avocado wrapped in a gluten-free tortilla with avocado salsa
Pancakes
two fluffy, gluten-free pancakes served with organic powdered sugar, vegan butter, and 100% pure maple syrup
Soup Of The Day
Made in house from scratch with fresh ingredients. Flavors vary daily!
Soup & Salad Combo
pair a cup of our featured soup of the day with a half size serving of any of our salads
The Tiger
rice noodles, kale, cabbage, edamame, pickled veggies, cucumber, bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, and crushed peanuts served with a peanut sauce drizzle and sesame vinaigrette
Heart Beet
braised beets, grilled zucchini, sautéed mushrooms, quinoa, herbed soft "goatless cheese," seasonal citrus, roasted almonds, served on a bed of arugula with balsamic reduction
10th Street
our fan favorite tacos remixed into a salad! romaine, arugula, quinoa/lentil taco filling, black beans, red onion, cabbage, cherry tomato, avocado salsa, tortilla strips, bell pepper, jalapenos, avocado crema, and chipotle lime dressing
Winter Butternut Curry
tri colored carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, coconut milk, garam masala, fresh tomato, turmeric and curry. topped with crispy jackfruit & cilantro, served on a bed of steamed rice
Quinoa Street Tacos
three tacos with seasoned quinoa and lentils, onions, garlic, pico de gallo, sliced cabbage, cilantro, and lime topped with avocado cilantro crema
BBQ or Buffalo Jack Fruit Sandwich
seasoned jack fruit with coleslaw: cilantro, green onion, carrot and a classic coleslaw dressing all on a gluten-free toasted bun
Cauliflower Wings
gluten-free, hand-battered seasoned cauliflower with BBQ, buffalo, lemon pepper, Thai sweet chili, or plain; served with ranch
'Shroom Burrito
mushrooms in garlic mix, black beans, bell pepper, avocado salsa, spinach, and chipotle lime dressing rolled in a gluten-free tortilla
Chickpea Pesto Wrap
chickpeas, artichoke hearts, basil, red onion, tomato, arugula, pepperoncini, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and house made pesto aioli in a gluten free tortilla
Potato Wedges
crispy Yukon gold potato wedges seasoned with paprika, Italian parsley, black pepper, and salt
Sides
NEW! Dog Treats
made with chickpea flour, pumpkin, peanut butter and water
SPECIAL! Hummus & Dusted Chips
made in house hummus served with achiote dusted chips
NEW! Vegan Gluten-Free “Payday” Bars
vegan and gluten-free peanut “payday” bars made in house
SPECIAL! Cremini Risotto
with arugula olive oil glaze
NEW! Southwest Black Bean Burger
Beverages
New! Kumquat Lemonade
our signature lemonade sweetened with our delicious house-made kumquat syrup + garnished with candied kumquats
New! Kumquat × Thyme Spritzer
a delicious mocktail made with lemon, house kumquat syrup, ritual tequila alternative, a splash of tonic + fresh thyme
Violet Grapefruit No-Tequila Spritzer
fresh grapefruit juice, agave, violet syrup, tonic + ritual tequila alternative
NEW! Peppermint Mocha
chocolate syrup & peppermint syrup with espresso and your choice of plant milk, topped with peppermint flakes. served hot or cold
NEW! Eggnog Latte
nutmeg, rum extract, maple syrup, & espresso with your choice of plant milk topped with cinnamon. served hot or iced.
Healing Shot of the Day
Chagaccino Superfood Latte
Wild foraged chaga mushroom, peruvian cacao, ceylon cinnamon, madagascar vanilla, monk fruit
Cold Brew
Clayton Coffee cold brew served black or with your choice of oat, almond, or coconut milk, and your choice of flavored syrup
Espresso
Locally brewed by Clayton Coffee
Americano
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso under a smoothed layer of thick milk foam
Latte
Espresso combined with steamed milk of choice & topped with a light layer of foam
Mocha
Espresso combined with chocolate sauce & steamed milk of choice, topped with whipped cream
Macchiato
Espresso marked with a dollop of steamed milk foam
Iced Tea
Invigorating loose leaf tea from Clayton Coffee & Tea.
Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea with steamed milk of choice topped with a thin layer of foam
Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea and espresso with steamed milk of choice topped with a thin layer of foam
Kombucha On Tap
authentic raw Kombucha for anyone seeking better health. Fully fermented for 30 days in small batches, this probiotic powerhouse is potent with organic acids, active enzymes, and aminos to support the gut, aid digestion, and boost immune health. Perfect for new and experienced Kombucha drinkers alike, every bottle is 100% organic with elegant natural effervescence and a bright crisp bite.
Botanical Lemonade
A Farmacy Favorite! Fresh squeezed lemonade infused with a botanical of your choice.
Matcha Palmer
Mango, matcha, black tea & lemonade
Matcha Latte
matcha, moringa leaf, maca, wheatgrass, vanilla, coconut sugar, and plant milk of choice
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk of choice combined with chocolate sauce & topped with whipped cream
The O.C.
Orange & carrot cold pressed juice
Green Giant Cold Pressed Juice
Green apple, celery, cucumber
Golden Goddess Latte
turmeric, coconut milk, vanilla, ginger, maple syrup
Blue Moon Latte
ashwaganda powder, butterfly pea flower, vanilla, maple, chamomile, and plant milk of choice
Pom Pom Smoothie
pineapple, banana, pomegranate juice, maple syrup, chia seeds
Beets 'n Berries Smoothie
Blueberries, raspberries, beets, acai, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, chia seeds & your choice of milk or coconut water
Orange Cream Smoothie
orange juice, plant milk of choice, banana, chia seeds, lemon juice, and vanilla
Funky Monkey Smoothie
plant milk of choice, banana, cacao powder, almond butter, agave nectar, and cacao nibs
Harlow's Doggie Smoothie (for our furry friends)
kale, banana, chia seeds, hemp protein powder, peanut butter
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Whole-Food Plant-Based Vegan Café; Eating with purpose.
907 10th St, Modesto, CA 95354