The Farmacy
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The Farmacy is a new grab-and-go eatery located on the west side of Green Bay. Serving health-minded people with simple & sustainable food.
Location
2515 West Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54303
