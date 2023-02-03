Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Farmacy

review star

No reviews yet

2515 West Mason Street

Green Bay, WI 54303

Order Again

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Bullet Proof Brand Coffee

Latte

$5.00+

Choice of milk and flavor

Matcha

$5.00+

choice of milk, maple syrup, Celtic Salt

Mushroom "Coffee"

$5.00+

Special mushroom blend with choice of milk

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Assorted tea

Bone Broth

$5.00+

Beef bone broth, mushrooms, onion, various fresh herbs, sea salt

Celtic Salt Lemonade

$3.00+

Our homemade electrolyte drink with fresh lemons, sugar-free blend, sea salt, ginger, cucumber and water

Zevia

$2.00

Assorted flavors

Coconut Water

$4.00

Tea Latte

$4.00+

London Fog or Chai Tea

Topo Chico

$2.00

Yerbae Enery Drink

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Aloe Shot

$2.00

Aloe Vera mixed with our house made Celtic lemonade

Pure Living Kombucha

$4.00

Assorted Flavors

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Nitrate free

Hummus Snack Plate

$6.00

House made hummus, fresh veggies, kalamata olives, sheep feta cheese, BF Pita

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Avocado oil kettle cooked potato chips

Sandwich/Quesadilla

Lettuce Wrapped Burger

$12.00

Grass-Fed Burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, chipotle sauce

Turkey BLT

$12.00

Sliced deli turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, veganaisse, Italian seasoning, toast

Hippy Sandwich

$11.00

curry chickpea salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, toast

Turkey Panini

$10.00

Sliced Turkey, sheep cheese, pickled red onion, arugula, pesto

Beet Panini

$11.00

beets, arugala, goat cheese, honey, candied walnuts, balsamic vinegrette

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.00

chicken, cheese, black olives, red onion, jalapeno pepper, chipotle sauce, tortilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

tortilla, cheese, roasted broccoli, kalamata olives, pesto

Salad/Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

buffalo chicken, lettuce, carrots, celery, red onion, cheddar cheese, ranch

Sesame Chicken Salad

$14.00

chicken, lettuce, cabbage, peppers, carrots, green onion, slivered almonds, sesame seeds, orange ginger dressing

Rainbow Ramen Bowl

$15.00

rice noodles, bone broth, chicken, cabbage, peppers, carrots, green onion, ginger, sesame oil

Roasted Vegetable Bowl

$12.00

sweet potato, hummus, kale, broccoli, carrots, quinoa, pepitas, craisens, balsamic vinegrette

Surf and Turf Protien Bowl

$17.00

salmon, burger, bacon, arugula, feta, chipotle

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

Salmon, bacon, romaine, roasted brussels, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, vegan caesar dressing

Breakfast

Liverwurst Hash

$15.00

Liverwurst, bacon, potato, kale, peppers, onion

Hummus Toast

$5.00+

toast, hummus and choice of toppings

Avocado Toast

$5.00+

toast, avocado, and choice of toppings

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

egg, potato, bacon, avocado, cheese, tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

fried egg, bacon, avocado, roasted garlic sauce, cheese, toast

Breakfast Salad

$12.00

arugula, sweet potato, bacon, pickled red onion, fried egg, pesto

Chicken Egg Quiche

$5.00

Flavor varies

BYO

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.00

Build Your Own Bowl

BYO Quesadilla

$10.00

Build Your Own Quesadilla

BYO Burger

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger

BYO Sandwich

$11.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

BYO Ramen Bowl

$10.00

Bone Broth Base

Extras

Extra Dressing

$1.00

add extra dressing

Other

Bottled Dressing

$5.00+

16 oz of The Farmacy housemade dressing

Hummus

$4.00

8 oz container of hummus

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$10.00

Pick 1 base, 1 protein (no salmon or liverwurst), 3 toppings and 1 dressing

Kids Ramen Bowl 16oz

$9.00

Bone Broth, rice ramen, chicken, carrots, cabbage

Soup/Broth

Frozen Beef Bone Broth 32 oz

$8.00

Beef bones, mushrooms, onion, fresh herbs, sea salt

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Soup may change daily

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

32 oz soup

$9.00

Meal Prep

Frozen Bone Broth

$8.00

32 oz frozen beef bone broth, onion, mushroom, sea salt

Frozen Spicy Carrot Soup 32 oz

$8.00

carrot, coconut milk, chili pepper, onion, celery, sea salt

Red Curry - Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, coconut milk, carrots, onion, peppers, lemon grass, chili pepper, cilantro, ginger, sea salt served with rice

Duck Egg Bake

$6.00

duck eggs, bacon, goat milk, green onion

Chicken Egg Bake

$5.00

chicken eggs, goat milk, bacon, red onion

Frozen Beef and Cabbage Soup

$8.00

beef, liverwurst, cabbage, tomato, vegetable stock(everything under the sun... we used all veggies we use!), garlic, black pepper, sea salt

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Farmacy is a new grab-and-go eatery located on the west side of Green Bay. Serving health-minded people with simple & sustainable food.

Location

2515 West Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54303

Directions

