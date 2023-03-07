The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar - Huntington, NY

  • Home
FOOD MENU

SPECIALS

Special Soup

$8.00

Special Steak

$67.00Out of stock

TABLE

Table Cheese

House Bread

$10.00

SHARE

Olives & Parmesan

$9.00

Parmesan for Table

$5.00+

Farm Antipasti

$23.00

Tagliolini

$18.00

Burrata

$17.00

Crudo

$25.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Oyster Baked

$16.00

Mussels

$18.00

Sausage

$17.00

Fritto Misto

$18.00

fritto misto, artichoke, pepperoncini, bagna caud aioli

SALADS

Gem Salad

$18.00

gem, romaine, focaccia crisp, herbs, grana vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00

arugula, radicchio, artichoke, cured chili, provolone, lemon & oil

Radicchio Salad

$18.00

PASTA

Ravioli

$24.00

ravioli, rapini, ricotta, chili, lemon

Spaghetti

$20.00

Malfaldine

$29.00

Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Pappardelle

$28.00

Pene Brown Rice

$23.00

ENTREES

Branzino

$38.00

Pork Chop

$45.00

Cacciucco

$48.00

cacciucco, prawns, mussel, calamari, sea bass, tomato fennel broth -gf

Prawns

$38.00

Parmesan Chicken

$27.00

Parmesan Veal

$47.00

Hake

$27.00

Veal Milanese

$46.00

veal chop milanese parmesan, herbs, greens, lemon

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

The Chicken

$26.00

Salmon

$30.00

STEAKS

Boneless Ribeye

$50.00+

Double R Ranch NY Strip

$67.00

Skirt Steak

$45.00

SIDES

Arugula

$9.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Escarole

$12.00

Fingerling Potato Crisp

$12.00

fingerling potato crisp garlic, thyme ¬gf

Mushrooms

$9.00

mushrooms sage, sherry -gf

Side Spaghetti

$10.00

Swiss Chard

$10.00

Zucchini Fritto

$14.00

Side of Pomodoro

$2.00

Side of Fra Diavlo

$2.00

Side Toast for Mussels

$2.00

DESSERT

Olive oil cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Affogato

$12.00

Basil and Berries

$8.00

Gelato

$8.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

FRIENDS & FAMILY

Friends & Family

$1.00

NA BEVERAGES

Juices & Milk

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Lemonade Fresh

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Sodas & Water

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Pellegrino

$8.00

Refill

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

COCKTAILS

Cocktails - Specialty Farm Italy

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Classic Bellini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Farm Italy Lemonade

$12.00

Gin & Chamomile Sour

$12.00

Grapefruit Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Nero Old Fashion

$17.00

Skinny Bellini

$10.00

Spring in Rome

$15.00

LIQUOR

Bourbon / Rye

Angels Envy Bourbon

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Basil Hayden Boubon

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Basil Hayden Rye

$15.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Blantons Bourbon

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Hudson Bourbon

$15.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Jack Daniels

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson's

$14.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Makers Mark

$13.00

Mitchers Bourbon

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Whistle Pig 10 Yr

$16.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Widow Jane Bourbon

$15.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00

Cognac

Hennesy VSOP

$14.00

Hennesy XO

$65.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

Cordial / Amaro

Aperol

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Baileys

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Black Sambuca

$12.00Out of stock

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Campari

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Chambord

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Cointreau

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Disaronno amaretto

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Drambuie

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Fernet Branca

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Frangelico

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Grand Marnier

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Grappa Nonino

$12.00

Italicus

$13.00

Limonciello

$10.00

Noninio amaro

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Sambuca Romano

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

St. Germaine

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Corsair barrel aged gin

$13.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Hendricks

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Malfy

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Malfy Grapefruit

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Malfy Limon

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Malfy Orange

$12.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Saphire

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Captain Morgan

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Gosling's Black Seal

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Malibu

$11.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Mount Gay

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Scotch

Dewars

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Glenlivet founders

$12.00

JW Black Label

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

JW Blue Label

$45.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Macallan 12yr

$16.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Magellan 15yr

$24.00

Tequila / Mezcal

818 Anejo

$15.00

818 blanco

$13.00

818 Reposado

$14.00

Avion 44 Anejo

$25.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Avion silver

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Don Julio Rosado 1942

$30.00

Illegal Joven Mezcal

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$15.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Milagro Silver

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron reopsado

$14.00

Patron silver

$13.00

Clase Azul Plata

$20.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$14.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Brekon Ridge

$10.00

Figenza

$11.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Grey Goose

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Grey Goose Orange

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Grey Goose Pear

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Ketel One

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Ketel One Citron

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Stoli

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Stoli Blueberry

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Stoli Vanil

$13.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Titos

$12.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

Vulcanica Vodka

$12.00

Misc Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

BEER

BTL Allagash White

$8.00

BTL Bud light

$7.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

BTL Delirium Tremens Belgian Pale Strong Ale

$13.00

BTL Guiness

$8.00

BTL Heineken

$8.00

BTL St.Pauli Girl (NA)

$7.00

BTL Sam Adams

$7.00

BTL Stella Artois

$8.00

CAN Ballast Point Sculpin Grapefruit IPA

$10.00

DFT Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$11.00Out of stock

DFT Peroni

$8.00

CAN Downeast Cider

$7.00

BTL Peroni 0.0 (NA)

WINE

GL - Wine White, Rose & Sparkling

GL- Adami Garbel Prosecco

$12.00

GL- Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$14.00

GL- Franco Amoruso Moscato

$13.00

GL- GD Vajra Rosabella Rose

$15.00

GL- Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL- Neyers Chardonnay

$16.00

GL- Zardetto Xdry Rose Prosecco

$14.00

Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

GL - Wine Red

GL- Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

GL- King Estate Inscription Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL- La Valentina Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$14.00

GL- Le Sughere IGT

$20.00

GL- Trapiche Broquel Malbec

$10.00

GL- Vietti Barbera Asti Trevigne

$11.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.

BTL - Wine Sparkling

BTL- Adami Prosecco Garbel

$42.00

BTL- Perrier Jouet Brut Champagne nv

$147.00

BTL- Ruffino Rosé Prosecco Friuli doc

$56.00

BTL- Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne nv

$150.00

BTL- Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne nv

$175.00

BTL - Wine White

BTL-Adami Garbel Prosecco

$48.00

BTL-Di Lenardo Sauvignon Blanc Venezia

$46.00

BTL-Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$56.00

BTL-Franco Amoruso Moscato

$52.00

BTL-G.D Vajra Rosabella Rose

$60.00

BTL-Lageder Tenutae Chardonnay

$125.00

BTL-Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL-Michele Chiarlo “Le Marne” Gavi Langhe docg

$56.00

BTL-Michele Chiarlo, “Le Madri” Roero Arneis docg

$52.00

BTL-Neyers Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL-Notorious Pink Rosé France

$48.00

BTL-Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Alto Adige doc

$72.00

BTL-Sassoregale Maremma Toscana Vermentino

$42.00

BTL-Zardetto Rose Prosecco

$56.00

BTL - Wine Red

BTL-Allegrini Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico

$172.00

BTL-Antinori “Peppoli” Chianti Classico docg

$69.00Out of stock

BTL-Banfi “Summus” Super Tuscan IGT

$159.00

BTL-Damilano Barolo Lecinquevigne

$85.00

BTL-Decoy Cabernet CA

$62.00

BTL-Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino

$210.00

BTL-King Estate Inscription PN

$50.00

BTL-Le Sughere di Frassinello Maremma

$76.00

BTL-Le Volte Dell’ Ornellaia IGT

$61.00

BTL-Maso Maroni Valpolicello Ripusso Superiore

$71.00Out of stock

BTL-Ornellaia

$450.00

BTL-Red Angel “On the Moonlight” Pinot Noir Venezia

$70.00

BTL-Renato Ratti “Marcenasco” Barolo docg

$129.00Out of stock

BTL-Reneri Brunello di Montalcino docg

$170.00

BTL-Ruffino “Ducale Oro” Riserva Chianti Classico docg

$99.00

BTL-Trapichi "Broquel" Malbec

$38.00

BTL-Valentina Montepulciano

$52.00

BTL-Vietti Barbera D'Asti

$48.00

Corkage fee

$25.00

BTL - Wine California

BTL-Cakebread Chardonnay Napa Valley

$99.00

BTL-Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$189.00

BTL-Duckhorn “Goldeneye” Pinot Noir Anderson Valley

$129.00

BTL-Emeritus Pinot Noir Russian River Valley

$99.00

BTL-Faust Cabernet Sauvignon  Napa Valley

$162.00

BTL-Flowers Pinot Noir Sonoma

$125.00

BTL-Owin Swift “The Prisoner” Napa Valley

$129.00

BTL-Rochioli Sauvignon Blanc Russian River Valley

$119.00Out of stock

BTL-Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander

$199.00

BTL-Stags Leap “Artemis” Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

$152.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar! The Farm Italy brings the simplicity, artistry and seasonal freshness of local Italian dining to Huntington, NY.

Website

Location

12 Gerard Street, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

