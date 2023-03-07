- Home
The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar - Huntington, NY
No reviews yet
12 Gerard Street
Huntington, NY 11743
FOOD MENU
SHARE
SALADS
PASTA
ENTREES
SIDES
DESSERT
FRIENDS & FAMILY
STAFF MENU
Burrata
Meatballs
Mussels
Fritto Misto
fritto misto, artichoke, pepperoncini, bagna caud aioli
Zucchini Fritto
Arugula Salad
arugula, radicchio, artichoke, cured chili, provolone, lemon & oil
Gem Salad
gem, romaine, focaccia crisp, herbs, grana vinaigrette
Spaghetti
Cacio e Pepe
Ravioli
ravioli, rapini, ricotta, chili, lemon
Parmesan Chicken
The Chicken
Chicken Milanese
Salmon
Prawns
NA BEVERAGES
Juices & Milk
Sodas & Water
LIQUOR
Bourbon / Rye
Angels Envy Bourbon
*NYS LAW: A Food Item (of substance) must be ordered in order to place an alcoholic beverage order to-go. Age 21 and over, ID will be required for all alcohol purchases at pick-up.
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden Boubon
Basil Hayden Rye
Blantons Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Hudson Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson's
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Mitchers Bourbon
Whistle Pig 10 Yr
Widow Jane Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Rye
Buffalo Trace
Jefferson's Ocean
Cordial / Amaro
Aperol
Baileys
Black Sambuca
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Disaronno amaretto
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Grappa Nonino
Italicus
Limonciello
Noninio amaro
Sambuca Romano
St. Germaine
Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Corsair barrel aged gin
Empress 1908
Hendricks
Malfy
Malfy Grapefruit
Malfy Limon
Malfy Orange
Monkey 47
Saphire
Tanqueray
Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling's Black Seal
Malibu
Mount Gay
Scotch
Dewars
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet founders
JW Black Label
JW Blue Label
Macallan 12yr
Magellan 15yr
Tequila / Mezcal
818 Anejo
818 blanco
818 Reposado
Avion 44 Anejo
Avion silver
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Rosado 1942
Illegal Joven Mezcal
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron reopsado
Patron silver
Clase Azul Plata
Vodka
Belvedere
Brekon Ridge
Figenza
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Orange
Grey Goose Pear
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Vanil
Titos
Vulcanica Vodka
Misc Cocktails
BEER
BTL Allagash White
BTL Bud light
BTL Corona
BTL Delirium Tremens Belgian Pale Strong Ale
BTL Guiness
BTL Heineken
BTL St.Pauli Girl (NA)
BTL Sam Adams
BTL Stella Artois
CAN Ballast Point Sculpin Grapefruit IPA
DFT Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA
DFT Peroni
CAN Downeast Cider
BTL Peroni 0.0 (NA)
WINE
GL - Wine White, Rose & Sparkling
GL- Adami Garbel Prosecco
GL- Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc
GL- Franco Amoruso Moscato
GL- GD Vajra Rosabella Rose
GL- Lunardi Pinot Grigio
GL- Neyers Chardonnay
GL- Zardetto Xdry Rose Prosecco
Chardonnay BTL
GL - Wine Red
GL- Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon
GL- King Estate Inscription Pinot Noir
GL- La Valentina Montepulciano D'Abruzzo
GL- Le Sughere IGT
GL- Trapiche Broquel Malbec
GL- Vietti Barbera Asti Trevigne
Pinot Noir BTL
BTL - Wine Sparkling
BTL - Wine White
BTL-Adami Garbel Prosecco
BTL-Di Lenardo Sauvignon Blanc Venezia
BTL-Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc
BTL-Franco Amoruso Moscato
BTL-G.D Vajra Rosabella Rose
BTL-Lageder Tenutae Chardonnay
BTL-Lunardi Pinot Grigio
BTL-Michele Chiarlo “Le Marne” Gavi Langhe docg
BTL-Michele Chiarlo, “Le Madri” Roero Arneis docg
BTL-Neyers Chardonnay
BTL-Notorious Pink Rosé France
BTL-Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Alto Adige doc
BTL-Sassoregale Maremma Toscana Vermentino
BTL-Zardetto Rose Prosecco
BTL - Wine Red
BTL-Allegrini Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico
BTL-Antinori “Peppoli” Chianti Classico docg
BTL-Banfi “Summus” Super Tuscan IGT
BTL-Damilano Barolo Lecinquevigne
BTL-Decoy Cabernet CA
BTL-Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino
BTL-King Estate Inscription PN
BTL-Le Sughere di Frassinello Maremma
BTL-Le Volte Dell’ Ornellaia IGT
BTL-Maso Maroni Valpolicello Ripusso Superiore
BTL-Ornellaia
BTL-Red Angel “On the Moonlight” Pinot Noir Venezia
BTL-Renato Ratti “Marcenasco” Barolo docg
BTL-Reneri Brunello di Montalcino docg
BTL-Ruffino “Ducale Oro” Riserva Chianti Classico docg
BTL-Trapichi "Broquel" Malbec
BTL-Valentina Montepulciano
BTL-Vietti Barbera D'Asti
Corkage fee
BTL - Wine California
BTL-Cakebread Chardonnay Napa Valley
BTL-Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
BTL-Duckhorn “Goldeneye” Pinot Noir Anderson Valley
BTL-Emeritus Pinot Noir Russian River Valley
BTL-Faust Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley
BTL-Flowers Pinot Noir Sonoma
BTL-Owin Swift “The Prisoner” Napa Valley
BTL-Rochioli Sauvignon Blanc Russian River Valley
BTL-Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander
BTL-Stags Leap “Artemis” Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to The Farm Italy Restaurant & Bar! The Farm Italy brings the simplicity, artistry and seasonal freshness of local Italian dining to Huntington, NY.
12 Gerard Street, Huntington, NY 11743