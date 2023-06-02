Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fed 15 S. Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

15 S Main St

Independence, MI 48346

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Falling For The Fed

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Glastonbury

$9.00

Gold Standard

$9.00

Helgas Dream

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

John Daly

$9.00

Lady & The Dragon

$9.00

Last Verdict

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mole Old Fashioned

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Painkiller

$9.00

Reposado Hibiscus

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

She Don't Use Jelly

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Sleeping Beauty

$9.00

Smoke N Ash

$9.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Industry Cocktail

$9.00

Industry Shot

$7.00

Industry Well

$6.00

Food

Industry Burger

$7.00

Industry Fries

$4.00

Industry Wings

$1.00

Industry Truffle Fries

$6.00

Milanesa Sammy

$12.00Out of stock

Beer

Industry Draft Beer

$4.00

Industry Can Beer

$3.00

Wine

Industry Night Red Wine

$8.00

Industry Night White Wine

$8.00

REGULAR PRICED FOOD

Burger Regular

$14.00

Fries Regular

$7.00

Wings Regular

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

COME AS YOU ARE

Website

Location

15 S Main St, Independence, MI 48346

Directions

Gallery
The Fed image
The Fed image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bologna Trattoria
orange starNo Reviews
7071 Dixie Highway Clarkston, MI 48346
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - Clarkston
orange star4.4 • 283
6756 Dixie Hwy Clarkston, MI 48346
View restaurantnext
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - CLARKSTON - - CLARKSTON
orange starNo Reviews
6325 SASHABAW ROAD CLARKSTON, MI 48346
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - Clarkston
orange starNo Reviews
6315 Sashabaw Rd Clarkston, MI 48346
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill - Clarkston
orange starNo Reviews
6898 Sashabaw Rd Village of Clarkston, MI 48348
View restaurantnext
Highland House Carryout - Clarkston
orange star4.0 • 18
9717 Dixie Hwy Clarkston, MI 48348
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Independence

Crispelli's - Clarkston
orange star4.4 • 283
6756 Dixie Hwy Clarkston, MI 48346
View restaurantnext
Highland House Carryout - Clarkston
orange star4.0 • 18
9717 Dixie Hwy Clarkston, MI 48348
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Independence
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston