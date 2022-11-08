Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Feedery Neighborhood Kitchen

355 Reviews

$

900 E Hampden Ave

Englewood, CO 80113

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Lumberjack Latte

Coffee/Espresso

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+
Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.50
Cortato

Cortato

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Flat White

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Steamer

$4.00
French Press

French Press

$5.00

Undertow

$4.00

Pumpkin Latte

$5.50+

Apple Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50+

Lumberjack Latte

$5.50+

Milk of choice, shot of espresso, honey simple, maple syrup, and cinnamon.

Coffee Traveler

$15.00

drip coffee, sugar, creamer of choice + cups, serves 8

Tea

Cup of Tea

Cup of Tea

$4.50

Matcha Tea

$3.75+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Chai

$4.00+

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.50+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50+

Cold Drinks

Dram

$3.50

OTF Kombucha

$8.00

RMSC

$3.75

Weller

$3.50
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh, homegrown ingredients and chef-driven recipes come together to create an evolving menu of creative breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options.

900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113

