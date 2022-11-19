Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The First Seat Pub & Grill

276 Reviews

$

106 SW 2nd St

Bentonville, AR 72712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Classic Basket
Jack the Ripper
Hamburger Classic Basket

Appetizers

Pork Rinds

$5.29

Salt & Pepper or Cajun

Fried Pretzel Sticks

$7.59

Served with house-made beer cheese sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.59

Served with house-made tortilla chips. Substitute with naan flatbread for $1.50.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Served with our signature ring sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.59

Our signature potato flats tossed in truffle oil, seasoned with garlic and fresh parmesan.

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Fried cheese with choice of ranch or marinara dipping sauce

Wings - 6

$7.50

Wings - 12

$15.00

DWRRS Nachos

$11.99

Side Fries

$1.99

Soup du Jour

$4.99

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Boudin Balls

$7.59

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Spring mix with cheese and tomatoes

Yardbird

$7.99

Spring Mix, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, bacon bits, shredded mozarella and artichoke hearts

Caesar Cardini

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese and croutons (tossed in Caesar dressing)

Little Foot

$6.99

Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and artichoke hearts (add cheese for $.50)

Mains

Hamburger Classic Basket

$9.59

1/3 pound all-beef patty dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.

Cheeseburger Classic Basket

$9.99

The Hamburger Classic topped with choice of cheese. Served with potato flats.

Fish & Chips

$10.99

Three pieces of battered cod. Served with tartar sauce.

Chicken & Chips

$10.99

Three crispy chicken tenderloins served with choice of dipping sauce.

Bert L. Taylor

$7.59

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on grilled sourdough. Served with potato chips.

Gooey Sooie

$8.99

Pulled pork, grilled onions, garlic cilantro sauce & provolone cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with potato chips.

Green Hen

$8.99

Grilled chicken tossed in basil pesto, tomato & swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with potato chips.

410-derloin

$8.99

Breaded and fried Iowa pork tendorloin dressed wth lettuce, tomato and onion on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.

Mushroom with a View

$10.99

1/3 pound all-beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese served on a freshly toasted pub bun. Served with potato flats.

Woo Pig

$10.99

1/3 pound all-beef patty layered with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, house-made barbecue sauce and topped with an onion ring, served on a freshly toasted pub bun. Served with potato flats.

Nic-Nac Patty Whack

$10.99

1/3 pound all-beef patty topped with sauteed onions, dijonnaise and melted swiss cheese served on toasted New York rye bread. Served with potato flats.

Jack the Ripper

$10.99

1/3 pound all-beef patty topped with jalapenos, bacon and pepper jack cheese, drizzled wtih ranch dressing & house-made barbecue sauce served on a freshly toasted pub bun. Served with potato flats.

The McDowell

$11.99

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, onions, tomato and cheese on a toasted, seed-free bun. Served with potato flats.

Cocky Balboa

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast patty topped with marinara, provolone cheese & parmeson peppercorn dressing served on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.

Kick'n Wing

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast patty topped with bacon, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese, drizzled with barbecue sauce & ranch dressing served on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.

Tatanka

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast patty tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing served on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.

Clubhouse Chicken

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast patty topped with bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.

Bentonville Hot

$10.99

Our pulled pork, bourbon barbecue and Mama Liz's slaw on a toasted pub bun. Served with potato flats.

Pick 2

$8.59

Po' Boy

$7.50Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Crawfish Combo

$25.00Out of stock

Crawfish by the Pound

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Philly Special

$8.99Out of stock

Monday Evening Special

$9.99

Tuesday Night Special

$9.99

Wednesday Night Special

$10.99

Thursday Night Special

$10.99

Hot Dog Special

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sweets

Fried Pie Apple

$3.50

Fried Pie Chocolate

$3.50

Bottle/Can Beer

Abita Andygator

$6.00

Ace Perry Cider

$5.00

B'ville Brewing Sunshine kolsch

$4.50

Bike Rack Double

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.00

Boulevard Berry Noir

$4.00

Bud light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Khaki

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Core Scarlet Letter

$4.50

Corona

$4.00

Dales Pale Ale

$3.50

Dirty Hippy

$7.00

Dogfish Head SeaQuench

$4.50

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty

$4.25

Modelo

$4.50

Flyway Bluewing Berry

$3.75

Fossil Cove Blackberry

$4.50

Fossil Cove La Brea Brown

$4.50

Fossil Cove Session IPA

$5.00

Founder All Day IPA

$4.00

Gotahold Crooked & Steep

$11.00

Founders Solid Gold

$3.50

Guinness Draught

$5.00

Heinken

$4.00

High Noon

$6.00

Lost Forty 2nd Rodeo

$3.50

Lost Forty Tiny Umbrella

$4.00

Lugunitas Super Cluster

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

NB Oakspire

$5.50

New Holland Dragon'sMilk

$5.00Out of stock

Old Nation M-43

$9.50

Old Shanty

$3.00

Old Style

$2.00

Old Style (CUBS Games)

$1.00

Ozark APA

$4.00

Ozark Lager

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50

Rhar & Sons Texas Red

$3.50

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.50

Stiegl Radler Grape fruit

$5.00

Sweetwater Hop Hash IPA

$4.00

Sweewater Mango Kush

$5.50

Toppling Goliath King Sue

$10.50

Young's double

$6.50

Heineken NA

$4.00

Montucky

$3.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Draft Beer

Black Apple Seasonal Cider

$5.00+

Black Apple - Cider - 32oz Growler - 6.9% ABV

Bentonville Brewing

$5.00+

Bentonville Brewing Co. - IPA - American - 32oz Growler - 7.5% ABV

Seasonal

$5.00+

Lost Forty Brewing - Bock - Single/Traditional - 32oz Growler - 6.3% ABV

SA Oktoberfest

$5.00+

Ozark Beer Company - Stout - Milk/Sweet - 32oz Growler - 5.3% ABV

Elysian

$6.00+

Elysian Brewing Company - IPA - American - 32oz Growler - 8.2% ABV

SweetWater

$5.00+

SweetWater Brewing Company - Pale Ale - American - 32oz Growler - 5.7% ABV

Fossil Cove

$5.50+

SweetWater Brewing Company - Wheat Beer - Other - 32oz Growler - 5% ABV

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$4.00+

Yuengling Brewery - Lager - American Amber/Red - 32oz Growler - 4.5% ABV

Ling

$2.00

SweetWater Hazy

$5.00

Gotahold Off Beaten Path

$6.00

Pint Night

$10.00

Wine

Canyon Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon (house)

$5.00+

USA - California Red - Bold & Structured

Canyon Oaks Chardonnay (house)

$5.00+

USA - California White - Buttery & Complex

Prisma Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Chile - Casablanca Valley Red - Light and perfumed

Flying Solo Grenache Blanc

$6.00+

Vin de Pays - IGP, France - Pays d’Oc White - Tropical & Balanced

Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Italy - delle Venezie White - Green & Flinty

Reunion Malbec

$7.00+

Argentina - Mendoza Red - Rich & Intense

McNab Ridge Merlot

$7.00+

USA - California, Mendocino County, North Coast Red - Rich & Intense

Lago Rose'

$7.00

Failla Pinot Noir

$12.00

Klinker Brick Cab

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

BEV White Wine Spritzer

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.59

Coke Zero

$1.59

Diet Coke

$1.59

Dr. Pepper

$1.59

Sprite

$1.59

Sweet Tea

$1.59

Unsweet Tea

$1.59

Topo Chico

$3.00

Lemonade

$1.59

Breakfast Drink

Coffe

$1.59

OJ

$1.59

Milk

$1.59

Chocolate Milk

$1.59

Cranberry Juice

$1.59

Mimosa

$3.50

Bag of Ice

Bag of ice

$2.99

Ice staff only!!!!!

$1.50

Bourbon

1792

$10.00+

Angel's Envy

$11.00+

Baker's

$12.50+

Basil Hayden

$9.00+

Blanton's

$18.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Eagle Rare

$10.00+Out of stock

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$15.00+Out of stock

EH Taylor Small Batch

$12.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig 18 Single Barrel

$25.00+

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$6.00+

Evan Williams 1783 (well)

$5.00+

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond

$6.00+

Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage

$8.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00+

Heaven's Door

$16.00+

Henry McKenna 10 Yr

$15.00+

HighWest

$10.00+

Jefferson Ocean

$17.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$25.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Larceny

$10.00+

Laws Four Grains Bonded

$13.00+

Maker's Mark

$7.00+

Maker's Mark 101

$8.00+

Makers Mark (2020)

$12.00+

Makers Mark 2020

$12.00+

Old Elk

$14.00+

Old Fitzgerald

$35.00+

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$12.00+

Old Scout Amber

$8.00+

Parker's Heritage 10

$23.00+

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$13.00+

Rebel Yell

$6.00+

Redwood Empire

$13.00+

Smoke Wagon

$8.00+

Smoke Wagon Uncut

$13.00+

Stagg Jr.

$12.00+Out of stock

Station Small Batch

$8.00+

Van Winkle 10

$40.00+Out of stock

Van Winkle 12yr

$100.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00+

Wild Parallel

$8.00+

Wild Turkey

$5.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Woody Creek

$9.00+

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00+

Apple Sour

$6.00+

Carolan's Irish Cream

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$6.00+

Rock Town Bourbon Cream

$5.00+

Gin

New Amsterdam (well)

$5.00+

Bluecoat

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Aviation

$7.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00+

Bumbu

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Cruzan Dark (well)

$5.00+

Cruzan White (well)

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Myers's Dark

$5.00+

Zacapa

$8.00+

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00+

Dewars 12Yr

$8.00+

E & J Brandy

$5.00+

Glenfiddich

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Celerbatory

$15.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00+

Macallan 12

$17.00+

Macallan 18

$65.00+

The Glenlivet 12

$10.00+

Courvoisier

$9.00

Tequila

Hornito's (well)

$5.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00+

Dano's Dangerous Blanco

$7.50+

Dano's Dangerous Pineapple

$8.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Vodka

Rock Town (well)

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

NWA Vodka

$5.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Wheatley

$6.00+

Whiskey

Barrell Whiskey

$12.00+

Basil Hayden's Caribbean Select

$9.50+

Basil Hayden's Rye

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Jack Daniels (well)

$6.00+

Jack Daniels Tennesee Fire

$5.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00+

Rock Town Arkansas Rye

$8.00+

Sazerac Rye

$10.00+

Screwball

$7.00+

Screwie Louie

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00+

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

Old Dominick Toddy

$7.00+

Red Breast Irish Whiskey

$22.00

Long Island

Long Island

$10.00

Love Potion

Manhattan

$9.50

CC old fashion

$9.50

sweetheart

$9.50

cherry sour

$9.50

Sauce

Ranch

$0.59

Tarter

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Burbon BBQ

$0.59

Peppercorn

$0.59

Ring Sauce

$0.59

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Retail

Coozie

$5.00

Sticker

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your local neighborhood pub! We serve top notch burgers, sandwiches and refreshing cold brews.

Location

106 SW 2nd St, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

Gallery
The First Seat Pub & Grill image
The First Seat Pub & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pressroom
orange star3.8 • 694
100 NW 2nd Street, Suite 100 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
The Preacher's Son
orange star4.6 • 2,035
201 NW A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Meld Kitchen - Bentonville
orange starNo Reviews
1120 South Walton Blvd. Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bentonville AR
orange star4.0 • 95
2500 SW 14th St Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
McClard's Bar-B-Q - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
5001 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy Suite 100 Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria - Rogers
orange star4.6 • 44
101 E Walnut Street Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bentonville

The Preacher's Son
orange star4.6 • 2,035
201 NW A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Oven & Tap
orange star4.5 • 1,620
215 S. Main Street Suite 3 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Bentonville
orange star4.2 • 486
2000 s Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Scotch & Soda - Bentonville
orange star4.3 • 372
121 W Central Ave Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
CO-OP Ramen
orange star4.3 • 184
801 SE 8th Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bentonville AR
orange star4.0 • 95
2500 SW 14th St Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bentonville
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston