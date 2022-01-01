Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fish & Chippy

565 Belle Station Blvd.

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

Shrimp Stack w/ Chips

Meals

Fish & Chips - Full Portion

$14.50

Full-size portion of battered and fried Icelandic cod served with traditional British chips and a small side of tartar sauce

Fish & Chips - Half Portion

$10.50

Half-size portion of battered and fried Icelandic cod served with traditional British chips and a small side of tartar sauce

Shrimp Stack w/ Chips

$14.50

Stack of battered jumbo shrimp served with chips and a small tartar sauce

Fried Sausage w/ Chips

$13.25

One battered beef Knockwurst served with traditional British chips and a small side of English gravy

The Queen's Way

$15.00

Prepared exactly as desired by Her Majesty: breaded & baked Icelandic cod with a tarragon Hollandaise drizzle and served with a stack of chips

Grilled Fish -Flounder

$14.50

Grilled market fish served with chips & side of your choice

Fish "Butty"

$12.50

Half portion of Icelandic cod with chips inside a soft buttered "Bap"

Cod Bites w/ Chips

$8.50

battered bite-sized cod strips w/ chips & side of tartar sauce

Chef Special - Cod Cake

$14.50Out of stock

Pork Pie

$6.00

Snacks

Scotch Egg

$8.00Out of stock

One medium-boiled egg wrapped in sausage, breaded and fried

Mac & Cheese Balls

$7.00Out of stock

Three house-made macaroni and cheese balls breaded in scraps and fried

Full Portion of Chips

$6.00

Full portion of British chips served with optional malt vinegar and salt

Mushy Peas

$3.50

Hand whipped peas with butter and cream - An authentic British accompaniment to Fish & Chips

Pimento Cheese Grit Fritters

$7.00Out of stock

Three deep-fried Lowcountry grit balls with a pimento cheese filling.

Sauces

A 4-oz container of side sauce
Tartar Sauce

$2.00

A 4-oz portion of house-made traditional tartar sauce

Curry Sauce

$2.00

A 4-oz portion of house-made traditional British curry sauce

English Gravy

$2.00

A 4-oz portion of house-made traditional English gravy

Tarragon Hollandaise

$2.00

A 4-oz portion of Her Majesty's preferred tarragon kissed dipping sauce

Garlic Aioli

$2.00

A 4-oz portion of house-made creamy garlic aioli

Soda/Tea/Water

Can Soda

Ice Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic British Fish n Chips & Gourmet Fare

Website

Location

565 Belle Station Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

