The Fish & Chippy
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic British Fish n Chips & Gourmet Fare
Location
565 Belle Station Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
