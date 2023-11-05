- Home
The Fish House at Juno Beach 13980 US Hwy 1
13980 US Hwy 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408
Drinks
Liquor
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut Citron$9.00
- Absolut Mandarin$9.00
- Belvedere$10.50
- Chopin$10.50
- Grey Goose$10.50
- Grey Goose Orange$10.50
- Grey Goose La Poire$10.50
- Skyy$8.50
- Ketel One$10.00
- Titos Vodka$9.00
- Stoli$9.00
- Stoli Orange$9.00
- Stoli Vanilla$9.00
- Stoli Raspberry$9.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Beefeater$9.00
- Bombay$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Tanqueray$9.50
- Aviation$9.50
- Well Rum$8.00
- Bacardi Limon$9.50
- Bacardi LT$9.00
- Bacardi Anejo$9.50
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Rhum Barbanct Pango$9.00
- Meyers$9.50
- Parrot Bay$9.00
- Mount Gay$9.50
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Teremana Tequila$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Cuervo Gold$9.50
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Bushmills$10.00
- Canadian Club$9.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jack Daniels$9.50
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Makers Mark$10.50
- Seagram 7$9.00
- Seagram VO$9.50
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Traverse City Rye$11.00
- Wild Turkey Rye$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$11.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- Screwball$10.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Well Bourbon$8.00
- Chivas Regal$11.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Glenlivet$12.00
- JNB$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$9.00
- Glenmorangie$12.00
- MaCallan 12yr$15.00
- Cutty$4.63
- Amaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- Amaretto$8.00
- Aperol$9.50
- Campari$9.50
- Apricot Brandy$8.00
- Baileys$9.50
- Drambuie$11.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Godiva Chocolate$10.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- BNB$11.00
- Blackberry Brandy$8.00
- Kahlua$9.50
- BTRSCOTH Schnapps$8.00
- Casis$8.00
- Chambord$11.00
- Cr De Menthe Green$8.00
- Cr De Menthe White$8.00
- Cr De Coco Lite$8.00
- Cr De Coco Dark$8.00
- Cr De Banana$8.00
- Midori$9.00
- Kamora$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$8.00
- Sambuca$9.75
- Sambuca Black$9.75
- Brandy$8.50
- Galliano$10.00
- Hennessy$11.00
Cocktails
- Harvest Sangria$10.50
- Autumn Cocktail$12.00
- Fall Mule$12.00
- Juno Breeze$11.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.50
- Cosmo Mule$12.00
- Apple Pie Cocktail$11.50
- New Fashioned$12.50
- Teremana Margarita$12.50
- French Martini$12.50
- Rum Runner$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Espresso Martini$14.50
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Sea Breeze$8.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- Black Russian$9.00
- White Russian$9.00
- Golden Margarita$11.00
- Sour Apple Martini$10.00
- Bay Breeze
Beer
- Bud Light Draft$6.00
- Funky B Floridian$7.00
- Hop for Teacher$7.00
- IPGA Twisted Trunk$7.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal$7.00
- Yuengling Draft$6.00
- Amstel Light$6.50
- Angry Orchard$6.50
- Bud Light$4.75
- Budweiser$5.50
- Coors Light$5.50
- Corona$6.50
- Corona Light$6.50
- Guinness$7.00
- Heineken$6.50
- IBC Root Beer$3.99
- Michelob Ultra$5.75
- Miller Light$5.50
- Non Alcoholic Heineken$6.50
- O'Douls$5.50
- Samuel Adams Lager$6.50
- Stella Artois$6.50
- Founders Hazy IPA Can$6.50
- Funky Lemon SZR$6.50
- Funky Grapefruit SZR$6.50
- Funky Orange SZR$6.50
- Funky Mango SZR$6.50
Wine
- GLS House PG, Principato$9.90
- GLS House Chard, Copper Ridge$8.90
- GLS White Sangria$10.50
- GLS Riesling, Pacific Rim$9.90
- GLS PG, Principato$9.90
- GLS PG, Santa Margherita$15.90
- GLS Pin Gri, King Estate$12.90
- GLS Sauv Blanc, Kunde, Sonoma$9.90
- GLS Sauv Blanc, Hooks Bay, New Zea$12.50
- GLS Sauv Blanc, Decoy, Duckhorn$12.90
- GLS Chard, Ch St Michelle$9.90
- GLS Chard, Cambria$12.90
- GLS Chard, Trefethen, Napa$15.90Out of stock
- Prosecco split$9.90
- BTL House PG, Principato$36.00
- BTL Riesling, Pacific Rim$36.00
- BTL PG, Principato$36.00
- BTL PG, Santa Margherita$58.00
- BTL Pin Gri, King Estate$46.00
- BTL Sauv Blanc, Kunde, Sonoma$36.00
- BTL Sauv Blanc, Hooks Bay, New Zea$44.00
- BTL Sauv Blanc, Decoy, Duckhorn$46.00
- BTL Chard, Ch St Michelle$36.00
- BTL Chard, Cambria$46.00
- BTL Chard, Trefethen, Napa$58.00
- Btl Prosecco$36.00
- GLS House Merlot, Copper Ridge$8.90
- GLS Red Sangria$9.90
- GLS Chianti, Banfi Centine$9.90
- GLS Malbec, Gascon$10.90
- GLS PN, 667', Noble Vines$9.90
- GLS PN, Acrobat, King's Estate$13.90
- GLS Merlot, Velvet Devil$9.90
- GLS Merlot, Decoy, Duckhorn$14.90
- GLS Cab, Josh Cellars$9.90
- GLS Cab, Postmark, Duckhorn$15.90
- BTL Chianti, Banfi Centine$36.00
- BTL Malbec, Gascon$38.00
- BTL PN, 667', Noble Vines$36.00
- BTL PN, Acrobat, King's Estate$48.00
- BTL Merlot, Velvet Devil$38.00
- BTL Merlot, Decoy, Duckhorn$46.00
- BTL Cab, Josh Cellars$38.00
- BTL Cab, Postmark, Duckhorn$58.00
- GLS House Rose, Beringer$8.90
- GLS Rose, Whispering Angel$12.90
- GLS Heidsieck Blue$15.90
- GLS Prosecco, Lunetta$9.90
- GLS White Zin, Beringer$8.90
- BTL Rose, Whispering Angel$46.00
- BTL White Zin, Beringer$34.00
- BTL Heidsieck Blue$82.00
- BTL Prosecco, Lunetta$36.00
N/A Beverages
Sunset
- MAHI MAHI$24.99
- ATLANTIC SALMON$24.99
- YELLOW FIN TUNA$24.99
- RAINBOW TROUT$24.99
- SHRIMP OF THE ANGELS$24.99
shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, roasted garlic, lemon, white wine & spinach tossed with angel hair pasta & topped with parmesan
- FISH HOUSE PASTA$24.99
shrimp, scallops & crab simmered with tomatoes, spinach & linguini in a creamy marinara sauce
- SESAME TUNA$24.99
sushi grade tuna steak encrusted with sesame seeds; served with ponzu sauce and wok fried vegetables
- ALMOND CRUSTED MAHI$24.99
served with lemon butter sauce or fruit salsa. Accompanied by your choice of side dish
- BAKED STUFFED SHRIMP$24.99
stuffed with crab meat stuffing & baked with herb butter. Accompanied by your choice of side dish
- CRUNCHY FRIED GROUPER$24.99
panko encrusted fillet; tarter sauce, cole slaw, choice of side dish
- FISH & CHIPS$24.99
striped Basa, hand-dipped in our beer batter, fried to golden brown. Served with french fries, tarter sauce, & cole slaw
- GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP$24.99
hand breaded in panko crumbs & crispy fried; cocktail sauce, choice of side
- CHICKEN MILANESE$24.99
panko, parmesan & herb encrusted chicken breast topped with fresh basil, capers, lemon butter; choice of side
- CARIBBEAN BBQ RIBS$24.99
baby back ribs basted with our Caribbean inspired BBQ sauce; served with cole slaw and choice of side
- NEW YORK STRIP STEAK$29.99
aged 12oz. center cut; choice of side dish
Dinner
Dinner
- MAHI MAHI$28.99
- ATLANTIC SALMON$26.99
- YELLOW FIN TUNA$27.99
- RAINBOW TROUT$22.99
- YELLOW TAIL SNAPPER$32.99
- SWORDFISH$34.99Out of stock
- BLACK GROUPER$34.99
- 2LB MAINE LOBSTER$39.99
available steamed or broiled, served with your choice of side
- FISH HOUSE PASTA$24.99
shirmp, scallops & crab simmered with tomatoes, spinach & linguini in a creamy marinara sauce
- SHRIMP OF THE ANGELS$23.99
shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, roasted garlic, lemon, white wine & spinach tossed with angel hair pasta & topped with parmesan
- CRUNCHY FRIED GROUPER$24.99
panko encrusted fillet; tarter sauce, cole slaw, choice of side
- GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP$21.99
hand breaded in panko crumbs & crispy fried; cocktail sauce, cole slaw, choice of side
- FISH & CHIPS$23.99
striped Basa, hand-dipped in our beer batter, fried to golden brown. Served with french fries, tarter sauce, & cole slaw
- CAPTAINS PLATTER$29.99
fried shrimp & grouper fillet accompanied by cocktail & tarter sauce; cole slaw, choice of side
- PARMESAN ENCRUSTED GROUPER$31.99
topped with capers, tomatoes, basil & lemon butter sauce; choice of side
- SALMON FLORENTINE$30.99
sauteed Atlantic Salmon topped with baby spinach, crabmeat, tomatoes, lemon butter sauce & parmesan cheese; choice of side
- SESAME TUNA$29.99
sushi grade tuna steak encrusted with sesame seeds; served with ponzu sauce and wok fried vegetables
- COCO MAC FISH$30.99
fresh mahi fillet encrusted in coconut & macadamia nuts; broiled & topped with mango pineapple salsa & a remoulade drizzle. choice of side
- FH BOUILLABAISSE$38.99
lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams & mussels simmered with white wine, basil, garlic & fennel in tomato broth drizzled with spicy chipotle aioli
- PAN SEARED TUSCAN SCALLOPS$36.99
day boat sea scallops pan seared served over sauteed farro, spinach & roasted garlic; topped with lemon butter
- CHICKEN MILANESE$21.99
panko, parmesan & herb encrusted chicken breast topped with fresh basil, capers, lemon butter; choice of side
- NEW YORK STRIP STEAK$35.99
aged 12oz. center cut; choice of side
- CARIBBEAN BBQ RIBS$24.99
baby back ribs basted with our Caribbean inspired BBQ sauce; served with cole slaw and choice of side
- TWIN LOBSTER TAILS$49.99
6oz Caribbean spiny lobster tails broiled; choice of side
- BAYOU BOWL$29.99
shrimp, sea scallops, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms in a sherry Cajun cream sauce tossed with bowtie pasta
Appetizers
- MUSSELS JOSEPHINA$15.99
PEI mussels with garlic, lemon & wine
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$12.99
five jumbo shrimp served chilled with our homemade cocktail sauce
- TUNA SASHIMI$15.99
sesame seared tuna with ponzu, ginger, wasabi & seaweed salad
- TUNA POKE STACK$17.99
Ahi tuna, avocado, mango, sesame seeds, cilantro, soy sauce & sesame oil; served with tortilla chips
- CRISPY CALAMARI$15.99
tossed with cherry peppers and served with marinara sauce
- THAI CALAMARI$15.99
fried calamari tossed with serrano peppers, sweet chili sauce & cilantro
- CARIBBEAN CEVICHE$15.99
shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mango, avocado, cilantro & lime juice; served with tortilla chips
- STEAMED CLAMS$15.99
middleneck clams with garlic, lemon & wine
- BAHAMIAN CONCH FRITTERS$13.99
housemade and deep fried; served atop remoulade and sriracha
- HH CALAMARI$7.00
- HH LARGE CAESAR SALAD$7.00
- HH MUSSELS DIAVOLO$7.00
- HH MUSSELS JOSEPHINA$7.00
- HH NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$7.00
- HH SHRIMP COCKTAIL$7.00
- HH TUNA SASHIMI$7.00
Soup/Salads
- SHRIMP COBB$20.99
spring mix, heirloom tomatoes, boiled egg, cucumber, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, garbanzo beans topped with grilled or blackened shrimp skewer
- CHICKEN GREEK SALAD$17.99
chargrilled herb chicken, spring mix, feta cheese, kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers; with greek dressing
- ROASTED BEAT & SALMON SALAD$20.99
salmon with roasted golden & red beets, mixed greens, watermelon, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, balsamic glaze
- CAESAR SALAD$7.99+
romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, homemade croutons & parmesan. Top with chicken +$5; salmon, shrimp skewer or tuna sashimi +$6
- HOUSE SALAD$6.99+
- DAY SOUP$6.99
- NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$7.99
Sandwiches
- FISH TACOS$18.99
choice of blackened/grilled mahi or batter fried basa in warm tortilla with melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli. Served with black beans & rice
- SHRIMP TACOS$19.99
blackened or grilled shrimp in warm tortillas with melted cheese, lettuce, pica de gallo, chipotle aioli. Served with black beans & rice
- GROUPER SANDWICH$18.99
panko fried grouper topped with caramelized onions and melted cheese served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, french fries
- BLACKENED MAHI SANDWICH$18.99
blackened mahi on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & onion; served with tarter sauce, french fries
- SRIRACHA CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.99
blackened chicken topped with swiss cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli & french fries
- STEAKHOUSE BURGER$17.99
1/2 lb. beef blend of chuck, brisket & short rib topped with choice of cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & french fries
Kids
Dessert
- Key Lime Pie$5.99
Authentic Key West custard baked in a graham cracker crust, freshly whipped cream & raspberry coulis
- Creme Brulee$6.99
A silky rich custard with a Grand Marnier accent & a crispy sugar glaze finished with fruit coulis
- Chocolate Macadamia Brownie$6.99
Homemade brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, raspberry coulis
- Island Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.99
Rum soaked white cake topped with fresh caramelized pineapple, mangu rum sauce & coconut ice cream
- Vanilla Ice Cream$3.99
- Sherbert Ice Cream$3.99
- Kid's Sea Urchin$3.50
Vanilla ice cream coat with oreo cookie crumbs topped with whipped cream and hot fudge
GF Entrees
- GF 2 LB MAINE LOBSTER$48.99
available steamed or broiled, served with your choice of side
- GF SHRIMP SCAMPI$21.99
shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, roasted garlic, lemon, white wine & spinach over yellow rice pilaf & topped with parmesan
- GF GRILLED SHRIMP$19.99
two skewers of grilled shrimp over rice pilaf. Accompanied by cocktail sauce and choice of side
- GF GRILLED CAPTAINS PLATTER$29.99
choice of chargrilled or blackened mahi and shrimp skewer, accompanied by tartar and cocktail sauces; choice of side
- GF SESAME TUNA$25.99
sushi grade tuna steak encrusted with sesame seeds; served with ponzu sauce and wok fried vegetables
- GF SALMON FLORENTINE$28.99
sauteed Atlantic Salmon topped with baby spinach, crabmeat, tomatoes, lemon butter sauce & parmesan cheese; choice of side
- GF PAN SEARED SEA SCALLOPS$32.99
day boat sea scallops pan seared served over spinach & roasted garlic; topped with lemon butter sauce
- GF BAYOU BOWL$28.99
shrimp, sea scallops, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms in a sherry Cajun cream sauce over rice
- GF YELLOWTAIL PICCATA$32.99
sauteed with capers, garlic, basil, & tomatoes in a white wine lemon butter sauce; choice of side
- GF FH BOUILLABAISSE$36.99
lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams & mussels simmered with white wine, basil, garlic & fennel in tomato broth drizzled with spicy chipotle aioli
- GF CHICKEN FRANCAISE$19.99
chicken breast sauteed with capers, garlic, basil & tomatoes in a white wine lemon butter sauce; choice of side
- GF CARIBBEAN BBQ RIBS$23.99
baby back ribs basted with our Caribbean inspired BBQ sauce; served with cole slaw and choice of side
- GF NEW YORK STRIP STEAK$35.99
aged 12oz. center cut; choice of side
GF Appetizers
- GF MUSSELS JOSEPHINA$14.99
PEI Mussels with garlic, lemon & wine
- GF SHRIMP COCKTAIL$11.99
five jumbo shrimp served chilled with our homemade cocktail sauce
- GF TUNA SASHIMI$14.99
sesame seared tuna with ponzu, ginger, wasabi & seaweed salad
- GF TUNA POKE STACK$15.99
Ahi tuna, avocado, mango, sesame seeds, cilantro, soy sauce & sesame oil; served with tortilla chips
- GF STEAMED CLAMS$13.99
middleneck clams with garlic, lemon & wine
GF Salad Bowls
- GF SHRIMP COBB$18.99
spring mix, heirloom tomatoes, boiled egg, cucumber, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, garbanzo beans topped with grilled or blackened shrimp skewer
- GF CHICKEN GREEK SALAD$16.99
chargrilled herb chicken, spring mix, feta cheese, kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers; with greek dressing
- GF ROASTED BEET AND SALMON$18.99
salmon with roasted golden & red beets, mixed greens, watermelon, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, balsamic glaze
- GF TUNA POKE STACK SALAD$15.99
Ahi tuna poke over spring mix, sesame seeds, avocado, mango, cilantro, drizzled with chipotle aioli & accompanied by our house vinaigrette dressing
- GF CAESAR SALAD$12.99
romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, homemade croutons & parmesan. Top with chicken +$5; salmon, shrimp skewer or tuna sashimi +$6
- GF MAHI TACO BOWL$19.99
choice of grilled or blackened mahi with black beans, yellow rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli. Accompanied by sour cream.
GF Fresh Catch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
13980 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408