American
The Fitzroy

597 Reviews

$$

120 E Main St Unit A

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Liquor

New Amsterdam Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Cirrus RVA

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Square One Cucumber

$9.00

3 Olive Cherry Vodka

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam Vodka

$14.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Square One Cucumber

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL 3 Olive Cherry Vodka

$14.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$14.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$14.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Malfy Limon

$10.00

Gray Whale Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam Gin

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Malfy Limon

$16.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Appleton

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Vitae Golden Rum

$10.00

Myers

$8.00

DBL Cruzan

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Appleton

$14.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$14.00

DBL Vitae Golden Rum

$16.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Espolon

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Del Maguey

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

DBL Lunazul

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

DBL Del Maguey

$16.00

DBL Espolon

$15.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$15.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Bulleit 10 Year

$14.00

Old Forrester

$8.00

Jamesons

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$9.00

Michters

$12.00

High West

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

DBL Benchmark

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$16.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL High West

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jamesons

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Makers

$15.00

DBL Old Forrester

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Michters

$19.00

Dewars

$7.00

Caol Ila

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14

$16.00

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Macallan 12 Year

$14.00

Balvenie

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Fernet

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Cynar

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Cocktails

House Tonic

$10.00

House Old Fashioned

$11.00

Virginia Gold

$12.00

Ruby Negroni

$12.00

Pear Mule

$11.00

Cranberry Gin Fizz

$11.00

Sage Paloma

$11.00

Hemingway

$11.00

Nitro Espresso

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Long Hello

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Rise And Shine

$11.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

The Majestic

$10.00

Smoky Negroni

$11.00

Last Word

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Negroni

$10.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Shooter

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Frangelico & Coffee

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Beer

Daily Pils

$7.00

Basic City 6th Lord IPA

$7.00

Three Notchd Minuteman IPA

$7.00

New Realm Hazy Like a Fox

$7.00

Starr Hill Wahoowa

$7.00

Bold Rock IPA Cider

$7.00

Bells Amber

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

BTL- Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL - Miller Light

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Waterbird

$8.00

CAN - Special

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Beer

$4.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00

Malbec

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Sangiovese

$10.00

BTL - Pinot Noir Toschi

$32.00

BTL - Cotes Du Rhone Perrin

$40.00

BTL - Malbec Catena

$40.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon Sean Minor

$44.00

BTL - Sangiovese

$40.00

BTL - Cab Franc

$55.00

Gruner

$8.00

Sauvingon Blanc

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

BTL - Gruner Veltliner Kremstal

$32.00

BTL - Sauvingon Blanc Patient Cottat

$40.00

BTL - Pinot Grigio Tavo

$32.00

BTL - Chardonnay

$40.00

Rose

$10.00

Sparkling Brut

$10.00

BTL - Rose Lavignone

$40.00

BTL - Sparkling Brut

$40.00

BTL - Sparkling Rose

$44.00

Cava

$11.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne BTL

$85.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$4.00

coffee

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

iced tea

$3.00

House Tonic Mocktail

$5.00

Redbull

$4.00

Starters

pretzel

$10.00

sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard

dry rubbed wings

$14.00

served crispy with house ranch and crystal's hot sauce

ricotta toast

$14.00

house made ricotta, roasted butternut squash, maple, toasted almond, mint

short rib tacos

$12.00

ginger, cilantro salad, sesame glaze, jicama 'tacos'

artichoke dip

$14.00

goat cheese, lemon, thyme, house made tortilla chips

fried pickles

$12.00

house made dill pickles and sharp cheddar wrapped in wonton and fried crispy served with spicy ranch

poutine

$12.00

crispy fries, white cheddar cheese curds, short rib gravy

baked mac and cheese

$10.00

sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream

Soup and Salads

roasted tomato bisque

$10.00

topped with house made ricotta and fresh herbs

house salad

$14.00

sunflower seeds, dried mission figs, garlic croutons, cucumber, cherry tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

black garlic kale caesar

$16.00

savoy kale, garlic croutons, parmesan crisp

grilled romaine salad

$16.00

charred romaine, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, olive oil croutons, lemon vinaigrette, soft boiled egg

roasted grape and pecan salad

$16.00

roasted red grapes, pecans, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese dressing

Sandwiches

fitz burger

$16.00

dry aged beef, American cheese, fitz sauce, pickles, brioche bun

fried chicken sandwich

$16.00

buttermilk battered, lemon cayenne aioli, pickles

grilled broccolini and mozz

$16.00

served hot on goodwin creek ciabatta with roasted cherry tomatoes, and almond basil pesto

short rib sando

$16.00

braised short rib, fresh mozzarella, giardiniera

Signatures

fried chicken

$15.00

boneless thigh, buttermilk battered, a little honey and hot sauce (three pieces)

shrimp scampi bucatini

$22.00

sauteed shrimp, garlic confit, calabrian chili, pinot grigio, lemon, bucatini pasta

broiled salmon

$22.00

tangerine glazed norweigan salmon, roasted sweet potato, broccolini

steak frites

$26.00

eight ounce ny strip served medium rare with bearnaise butter and hand cut fries

pork chop

$24.00

brined and pan roasted, served medium

Sides

hand cut fries

$6.00

broccolini

$8.00

lightly steamed

sweet fries

$5.00

Side Kale Caesar Salad

$6.00

side salad

$5.00

baked mac and cheese

$10.00

sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream

brussels

$10.00

creamy parmesan

Kids Menu

kids burger and fries

$8.00

beef, american cheese, brioche bun

kids mac and cheese

$8.00

Graduation Weekend

fig bruschetta

short rib tacos

$12.00

ginger, cilantro salad, sesame glaze, jicama 'tacos'

kale caesar side

oysters

crab cakes

$49.00

steak frites

$49.00

fried chicken dinner

$49.00

risotto

$49.00

berry bowl

cheesecake

tiramisu

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located on the historic Charlottesville Downtown Mall

Location

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
The Fitzroy image
The Fitzroy image
The Fitzroy image

