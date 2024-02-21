The Flaming Fish- New 1250 Eldridge Parkway Suite 400/500
No reviews yet
1250 Eldridge Parkway Suite 400/500
Houston, TX 77077
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MAIN MENU
APPETIZER
- Salmon Bites$16.00
Fried & Tossed in one of our special sauces.
- Shrimp Bites$16.00
- Fried Green tomatoes$14.00
Fried to a golden brown & topped w/ green onion & our special sauce.
- Buenos Nachos$16.00
A bed of corn tortillas topped w/ cheese, shredded lettuce, our special sauces, corn, black beans, tomato & shredded cheeses
- Seafood Cheese Dip$18.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Crab, Bell Peppers, red Onion & Corn in our special blend of melted cheeses
- Fried Calamari$12.00
- Seafood Pearls$12.00
3 Seafood boudin balls w/ cajun rice & mixed seafood
- Quesadilla$17.00
12" tortilla shell filled w/ a blend of shredded cheese, sauteed red & green peppers, corn & black beans w/ a special sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla
- Seafood Pizza$22.00
Topped w/ our own special pizza sauce w/ a blend of shredded cheeses & topped w/ scallops, crab, shrimp, red & green peppers, banana peppers, red onion & mushrooms.
- Seafood Fries$18.00
Seasoned fried topped w/ melted cheese, scallops, shrimp & crab sauteed in a lemon butter sauce w/ pico, our special sauces & shredded cheeses
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
- Oyster Rockefeller$15.00
- Blackened Crawfish Etouffee$14.00+
Choice of white rice or cajun rice, crawfish topped w/ blackened etouffee rue.
TACOS
- The Fiesta Taco$12.00+
Fried or Grilled Tilapia w/ lettuce, tomato, corn, black beans, cilantro, lime juice, shredded cheese & our special sauce.
- The Bahama Mama$12.00+
Grilled Tilapia w/ shredded lettuce & pico de gallo & our special sauce.
- The Seabreeze$12.00+
Grilled Tilapia w/ shredded lettuce & mango salsa & our special sauce.
- The Jerk$14.00+
Grilled Shrimp, shredded lettuce & a Pineapple pico de gallo & our special sauce.
- Shrimp Birria$20.00
- The Haddock All-In Taco$17.00
Fried flatbread w/ Fried Haddock, french fries, coleslaw & hot sauce.
SOUP/SALAD
- Clam Chowder$6.00+
- Gumbo$9.00+
Made w/ Beef Sausage, Shrimp & Chicken. Served w/ white rice.
- House Salad$6.00+
Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, banana peppers, shredded cheese, red onion & croutons served w/ house dressing
- Caesar Salad$7.00+
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & garlic croutons w/ a caesar dressing.
- Strawberry Salad$8.00+
Mixed greens, red onion, madarin oranges, feta cheese, strawberries & pecans w/ a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
VEGGIE PLATES
SANDWICHES
- Cajun Sliders$18.00
Comes w/ 2 grilled cajun salmon sliders w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion & our special sauce. Served w/ french fries.
- Haddocke Fish Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, Tomato, red onion, american cheese, tartar sauce & hot sauce. Served w/ french fries.
- Portside$20.00
Your choice of protein tossed in our seasoned garlic butter w/ a mix of cheeses & grilled to perfection between 2 slices of sourdough bread. Served w/ french fries.
- Shrimp Po'boy$13.00+
Lettuce, tomato & shredded cheeses w/ our special sauce.
- Starboard$28.00
Lobster tossed in a garlic butter sauce & placed in between 3 slices of sourdough bread w/ 4 slices of thick bacon & slices of tomato w/ one of our special sauces. Served w/ french fries.
- The Haddock Fish Hoagie$20.00
Fried or Grilled Haddock w/ sauteed onions & peppers, american cheese w/ our special sauce. Served w/ french fries
- Crabby Patty$24.00
A Crab Cake and Grilled Shrimp w/ lettuce, tomato, american cheese & oour special sauce. Served w/ french fries.
Meals Of The land
- Chicken Fry$16.00+
Chicken fried in our secret spices w/ fries & 2 sides & a jalapeno cheddar corn muffin.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken Breast topped w/ red onion, lettuce, tomato w/ white american cheese & our special sauce on an 8" toasted hoagie roll. Served w/ french fries.
- The Shoreline$16.00
A double patty smash burger w/ lettuce tomato, pickles, grilled onions, mushrooms & melted american cheese, topped w/ our special sauce on a toasted roll. Served w/ french fries.
- The Hendrix Mushroom Chicken$22.00
Juicy Fried Chicken Breast served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes topped w/ a mushroom cream sauce & asparagus.
- The Henderson$30.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast and Grilled Shrimp served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes & collard greens topped w/ Sauce Remington.
Entrees
- Jambalaya$18.00+
Creole rice dish w/ onions, peppers, celery, chicken, shrimp & smoked beef sausage.
- The Crab Shack$32.00
Two 4oz Crab Cakes served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes & asparagus topped w/ Sauce Remington.
- Anchors Glazed Salmon$24.00
Sweet & savory sauce served w/ mixed vegetables & rice.
- Skippers Herb Crusted Dinner$28.00
Herb crusted Butterfly Trout served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes & asparagus.
- The Lennon$28.00
Grilled Salmon served over cajun rice & broccolini.
- The Remington$28.00+
7oz Herb Crusted Salmon & Grilled Shrimp. Served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes, collard greens & topped w/ Sauce Remington.
- Harborside$46.00
7oz Herb Crusted Salmon, Grilled Shrimp, Lobster Tail w/ Sauce Remington served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes & collard greens.
- Maiden Voyage$62.00
Crab Stuffed Salmon, SHrimp & a Lobster Tail served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes, collard greens & topped w/ Sauce Remington.
- Whole Fried Snapper & Shrimp$42.00
Fried Red Snapper & Shrimp served w/ collard greens, cajun rice & red beans.
PASTA
- Cajun Lobster Mac$28.00
Fried Lobster Claw in Cadien Butter Sauce.
- Seafood Scampi$38.00
Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Lobster w/ sauteed bell peppers, onions, capers tossed in our scampi sauce over fettuccini pasta.
- Cajun Salmon Alfredo$26.00
Rich, creamy, cheesy alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta w/ Grilled Salmon.
- Milano$28.00
Grilled Salmon served over fettuccini tossed in a creamy sundried tomato sauce w/ cherry red tomatoes, spinach, sauteed red & green bell pepper.
- Chicken Picasso$26.00
Crispy fried chicken seasoned in our secret spices over fettuccini pasta w/ spaghetti sauce topped w/ shredded cheese blend & baked to perfection.
- Creamy Cajun Pasta$28.00
FISH FRY'S
- The Fish Fry$22.00
Fried Haddock Seasoned w/ our secret spices, 2 sides & a jalapeno cheddar corn muffin
- The Shrimp Fry$25.00
10 Fried Shrimp seasoned w/ our secret spices, 2 sides & a jalapeno cheddar corn muffin.
- The Combo$29.00
Fried Haddock, 6 Fried Shrimp seasoned w/ our secret spices, 2 sides & a jalapeno cheddar corn muffin.
- The Crab Attack$33.00
2 Fried Snow Crab Clusters seasoned w/ our secret spices, 2 sides & a jalapeno cheddar corn muffin.
- Captain's Combo$47.00
Fried Haddock, 10 Fried Shrimp, Fried Calamari, a Crab Cake, 2 sides & a jalapeno cheddar corn muffin.
SIDES
DELUXE SIDES
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
- Strawberry Crunch Cake$12.00
Strawberry cake w/ a new york cheesecake center & strawberry crunch coating.
- Peach Cobbler Bread Pudding$12.00
a warm peach cobbler style bread pudding w/ yummy rum glaze & vanilla ice cream.
- Peach Cobbler$10.00
Served w/ vanilla ice cream.
- Coco Loco Cake$12.00
The Flaming Fish Original german chocolate cake w/ our decadent chocolate cheesecake center w/ a coconut pecan frosting.
- The Flaming Fudge Cake$9.50
A moist chocolate fudge cake w/ vanilla ice cream.
- Flaming Fudge Brownie$9.00
A moist chocolate brownie topped w/ caramel sauce & chocolate sauce w/ vanilla ice cream.
LUNCH MENU
- The Fiesta Taco - Lunch$12.00
Fried or Grilled Tilapia w/ lettuce, tomato, corn, black beans, cilantro, lime juice, shredded cheese & our special sauce.
- The Bahama Mama - Lunch$12.00
Grilled Tilapia w/ shredded lettuce & pico de gallo & our special sauce.
- The Seabreeze - Lunch$12.00
Grilled Tilapia w/ shredded lettuce & mango salsa & our special sauce.
- The Jerk - Lunch$14.00
Grilled Shrimp, shredded lettuce & a pineapple pico de gallo & our special sauce.
- Shrimp Birria - Lunch$14.00
- House Salad - Lunch$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, banana peppers, shredded cheese, red onion & croutons seerved w/ house dressing.
- Caesar Salad - Lunch$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & farlic croutons w/ a caesar dressing.
- Strawberry Salad - Lunch$8.00
Mixed greens, red onion, madarin oranges, feta cheese, strawberries & pecans w/ a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
- Shrimp Po'boy - Lunch$13.00
Lettuce, tomato & shredded cheeses w/ our special sauce.
- Chicken Fry - Lunch$16.00
Chicken fried in our secret spices w/ fries & 2 sides & a jalapeno cheddar corn muffin.
- The Hendrix Mushroom Chicken - Lunch$17.00
Juicy Fried Chicken Breast served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes topped w/ a mushroom cream sauce & asparagus.
- The Henderson - Lunch$24.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast and Grilled Shrimp served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes & collard green topped w/ Sauce Remington.
- Jambalaya - Lunch$18.00
Creole rice dish w/ onions, peppers, celery, chicken, shrimp & smoked beef sausage.
- The Remington - Lunch$28.00
5oz Herb Crusted Salmon & Grilled Shrimp served over creamy garlic mashed potatoes, collard greens & topped w/ Sauce Remington.
- Cajun Lobster Mac - Lunch$20.00
Fried Lobster Claw in Cadien Butter Sauce.
- Seafood Scampi$38.00
Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Lobster w/ sauteed bell peppers, onions, capers tossed in our scampi sauce over fettuccini pasta.
- Creamy Cajun Pasta$22.00
Our cajun cream sauce w/ Grilled Salmon, beef sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms w/ fettuccini pasta.
- Cajun Salmon Alfredo$26.00
Rich, creamy, cheesy alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta w/ Grilled Salmon.
- Milano - Lunch$22.00
Grilled Salmon served over fettuccini tossed in a creamy sundried tomato sauce w/ cherry red tomatoes, spinach, sauteed red & green bell pepper.
- Chicken Picasso - Lunch$20.00
Crispy Fried Chicken seasoned inour secret spices over fettuccini pasta w/ spaghetti sauce topped w/ shredded cheese blend & baked to perfection.
- Mini Shrimp Po'boy w/ Sm. Gumbo$15.00
Half Shrimp Po'boy served w/ french fries & small cup of gumbo
- Fish & Fries - Lunch$17.00
Haddock fried or grilled served w/ french fries
- Shrimp & Fries - Lunch$18.00
Shrimp fried or grilled served w/ french fries.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Catch The Flaming Fish today and SEA what we're all about!
1250 Eldridge Parkway Suite 400/500, Houston, TX 77077