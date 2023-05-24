The Flavor Voyage 930 Brookwood Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Crave our East-West Fusion
Location
930 Brookwood Center, Fenton, MO 63026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugarfire Smokehouse - Valley Park
No Reviews
932 Meramec Station Rd Valley Park, MO 63088
View restaurant
The Corner Pub & Grill - Corner Pub Valley Park
No Reviews
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105 St Louis, MO 63122
View restaurant