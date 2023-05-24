  • Home
The Flavor Voyage 930 Brookwood Center

No reviews yet

930 Brookwood Center

Fenton, MO 63026

Main Menu

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$12.99

rich beef, melted cheese, gourmet toppings, egg, truffle essence, crispy onions, brioche

General Tso's Chicken Sandwich

General Tso's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

marinated crispy chicken, tangy cola-infused sauce, crunchy broccoli slaw, sriracha mayo, sesame accents, crispy onions, brioche

Korean BBQ Burger

Korean BBQ Burger

$12.99

chuck roast, sweet-spicy marinade, tangy kimchi slaw, cheddar, crispy onions, brioche

Bahn Mi Hot Dog

Bahn Mi Hot Dog

$8.99

savory grilled hotdog, sriracha mayo, pickled veggies, fresh herbs, jalapeños, and crispy onions in brioche roll

I'm Rich Bitch

I'm Rich Bitch

$14.99

luxurious bacon-wrapped hot dog, truffle accents, toasted bun, 24k gold embellishment, and fine cheese in brioche roll

Sides

Bulgogi Tots

Bulgogi Tots

$8.99

crispy tater tot bites, savory bulgogi, melted cheese, tangy kimchi, and flavorful fusion drizzle

Truffle Miso Fries

Truffle Miso Fries

$6.99

umami miso-garlic fusion, truffle mayo, parmesan, and aromatic sesame medley

Drinks

Thai Tea Milkshake

Thai Tea Milkshake

$6.99

rich, creamy blend of authentic Thai tea, velvety condensed milk, and smooth vanilla ice cream

Lightning Matcha Power Punch

Lightning Matcha Power Punch

$6.99

lightning infused energy: Warning! May cause uncontrollable bursts of productivity, superhuman focus, and the sudden urge to run a marathon. Don't say we didn't warn you! We strongly advise limiting consumption to one per person. CAUTION: HIGH LEVELS OF CAFFEINE - Drink responsibly, unless you want to be the office superhero or the fastest runner in your block!

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$4.99

refreshing blend of organic matcha, honey, zesty lemonade, and ice garnished with lemon

Extra Sauces

Truffle Mayo

Truffle Mayo

$3.50
Mayo

Mayo

$1.25
Sriracha Mayo

Sriracha Mayo

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Crave our East-West Fusion

Website

Location

930 Brookwood Center, Fenton, MO 63026

Directions

