Bars & Lounges

Florian

review star

No reviews yet

20 North Upper Wacker Drive

Chicago, IL 60606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

PRIX FIXE

Prime Rib

$65.00

Angus Slow Cooked Prime Rib served with Au jus and Horseradish sauce

Stuffed Chicken

$65.00

Half Smoked Amish Chicken served with Stone Ground Mustard Dem

Seabass

$65.00

Miso Maple glazed Salmon

Gnocchi

$65.00

Crimini mushrooms, eggplant, San marzanno tomato's

Dessert Service

$15.00

Kids Menu

$25.00

--- FIRE ENTREE---

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Roasted Parsnips and apples tossed with chive vinaigrette

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

English Peas mixed with garlic confit, lemon zest, and mint

Smashed Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

Maple roasted sweet potatoes tossed with maple miso butter

Elote

$7.00

Ala Carte

Apple pie

$9.00

Red velvet

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Olives

$9.00

Char and Cheese

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

White Bean Spread

$12.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

N/A Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

EVIAN

$4.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Int Coffee

Int Tea

Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino Large

$7.00

Refill

Refill Arnie

Refill Coke

Refill Diet

Refill Ice Tea

Refill Lemonade

Refill soda water

Refill Sprite

Refill tonic

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Torreto Old Fashioned

$20.00

Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Fat Lady Manhattan

$20.00

BA Boulvardier

$20.00

Gold rush

$14.00

Vesper

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

Sbagliato Negroni

$15.00

Spritz Veneziano

$13.00

Orange Pineapple Smash

$8.00

Cucumber Lime

$8.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$7.00

312

$7.00

Hazy Hero IPA

$8.00

Right Bee Cider

$7.00

Dragons Milk

$10.00

Hellraiser

$7.00

Whiskey

Balvenie 12yr

$14.00

Blaum Bros Bourbon

$11.00

Blaum Bros Rye

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00+

EH Taylor Small Batch

$9.00

Few 10yr Anniversary

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

J. Henry 5yr

$11.00

Jeppson's ST Pick

$11.00

Journeyman Corsets ST Pick #6

$11.00

Journyman Featherbone ST Pick #5

$11.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$11.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Mid Winter Nights

$24.00

Old Rip 10yr

$30.00

Remus ST Pick 2021

$11.00

Rossville Rye ST Pick 2021

$11.00

Russell's 10yr

$11.00

Russell's Reserve The Allison

$11.00

Russell's Rye

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Van Winkle Lot B

$40.00

Weller Full Proof ST Pick #2

$24.00

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$21.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00

Copper Dog

$9.00

Old forester B

$11.00

Wild Turkey Rye

Glenfiddich 21

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

VeryOldBarton

$9.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Brandy

$10.00

Liquor

Appleton Rum

$11.00

Barr Hill

$11.00

Blackstrap

$10.00

Blanco

$10.00

Cane Run

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ford's

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Tom Cat

$12.00

Cordials

Montenegro

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Mr. Black

$9.00

BT crream

$11.00

Glass

Blanc de Blanc

$13.00+

Lanson

$23.00+

Sparkling Rose

$13.00+

Garda Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Remo Farina Garganega

$13.00+

Amisfield Sauv Blanc

$14.00+

Firesteed Riesling

$14.00+

Au Bon Climat Chard

$15.00+

Molina barbera

$13.00+

Sokol Pinot Noir

$18.00+

Finca Nueva Tempranillo

$14.00+

Selvapiana Sangiovese

$15.00+

Harvey & Harriet

$18.00+

Austin Hope Cab

$20.00+

Bottle

Abadia Albarino

$46.00

Bernard Remy Champange

$90.00

Bieler Sabine Rose

$44.00

Cain Cuvee NV

$60.00

Chateau Larose Bordeaux

$65.00Out of stock

Copertino, Rosso

$48.00

Domaine De La Cras Chard

$68.00

Dopff Gewurztraminer

$50.00

Gerard Bertand, Orange Wine

$52.00

Olianas Vermentino

$48.00

Palazzo Maffei, Amarone

$75.00

Quest, Cab Blend

$60.00

Vietti Barrolo

$90.00

Domaine Raphael Beaujolais

$50.00

Intermission

Int Tea

Int Coffee

Dessert Service

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Char and Cheese

$20.00

White Bean Spread

$12.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Apple pie

$9.00

Red velvet

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Classic Supper Club Reimaged at Lyric Opera The Florian is a Classic Supper Club with a focus on Prime Rib, Classic Cocktails, and a Thoughtfully curated Wine List conveniently located on the third floor of the Lyric Opera House. The Florian also features a full bar and extensive whiskey list, that is available before & after the show as well as intermission.

Location

20 North Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

Florian image

