Florian
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Classic Supper Club Reimaged at Lyric Opera The Florian is a Classic Supper Club with a focus on Prime Rib, Classic Cocktails, and a Thoughtfully curated Wine List conveniently located on the third floor of the Lyric Opera House. The Florian also features a full bar and extensive whiskey list, that is available before & after the show as well as intermission.
20 North Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606
