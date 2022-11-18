The Flour Girl Cafe

Restaurant info

The Flour Girl Bakery and Cafe are located side by side on Main Street in Hebron, CT. Our café serves excellent coffee, small batch roasted and ground fresh in-house. We offer a variety of homemade drinks and fruit smoothies. Our kitchen offers fresh sandwiches pressed on our own sourdough bread and soups bursting with flavor. Our bakery specializes in real wild yeast sourdough bread and other artisan creations. Our bakery case is stocked fresh throughout the day with homemade delicious baked goods. There are no mixes or shortcuts at The Flour Girl, every day starts in the early hours of the morning with a bag of King Arthur Flour. Come and check us out, we would love to show you how we are baking the world a better place.

