The Flour Girl Cafe

12 Main Street

Hebron, CT 06248

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Iced Specialty Latte
Specialty Latte

Hot Drinks

Fresh Drip

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Specialty Latte

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Tea

$2.50+

London Fog

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Refill

$0.93

Dirty Chai

$5.00

Flu Fighter Tea

$5.00

Pink Drink

$5.00

HOT APPLE CIDER

$2.99

Cold Drinks

Iced Specialty Latte

$4.50

Nitro Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Americano

$3.25

Espresso Over Ice

$3.75

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00

SF Caramel Almond Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.00+

Maple Cinnamon Shaken Espresso

$3.50

Iced Pink Drink

$4.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Raspberry Refresher

$2.00

Witches Brew Lemonade

$4.50

Cup of Water

Cranberry Apple Spristzer

$4.50

Smoothies/Frozen

Monkeychino

$7.99

Strawberry Banana

$6.99

Tropical

$6.99

Green Smoothie

$6.99

Blueberry Sunbutter

$7.99

Detox Smoothie

$6.99

Monster Mash Frozen Green Tea

$5.99

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Cinn Raisin Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Sesame Bagel

$3.00

GF Bagel

$4.00

English Muffin Bread

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Asiago

$3.00

Pumpernickel

$3.00

JALEPEÑO CHEDDAR

$3.00

Spinach Garlic Bagel

$3.00

SOURDOUGH TOAST

$2.99

PUMPKIN

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Bagel BELT

$6.99

Nova Lox

$6.49

Wake Up Wrap

$7.99

Brown Sugar Bacon Croissant

$7.99

Waffles

Belgian Waffles

Sides

Side of Bacon (4)

$2.00

Side of Sausage(2)

$2.75

Side of Veggie Sausage(1)

$2.99

Side of Eggs

$2.50

Sandwiches

Caprese Panini

$8.99
Epic Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Ham & Cheddar Panini

$10.99
Toasty Tuna Melt

$9.99

Zesty Roast Beef Panini

$11.99

Cranberry Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.99

BLT

$8.99
The Boss

$12.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Classic Turkey

$10.99

Classic Italian

$12.99

Thanksgiving Wrap

$12.99

Salads

Flour Girl House Salad

$9.99

Sunshine Salad

$9.99

Harvest Quinoa Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Soups

soup

$5.99+

Kids Menu

Big Kid Breakfast Box

$6.99

Muffin In A Box

$6.99Out of stock

Classic Box

$7.99

Mini Box

$6.99

Hot Box

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Flour Girl Bakery and Cafe are located side by side on Main Street in Hebron, CT. Our café serves excellent coffee, small batch roasted and ground fresh in-house. We offer a variety of homemade drinks and fruit smoothies. Our kitchen offers fresh sandwiches pressed on our own sourdough bread and soups bursting with flavor. Our bakery specializes in real wild yeast sourdough bread and other artisan creations. Our bakery case is stocked fresh throughout the day with homemade delicious baked goods. There are no mixes or shortcuts at The Flour Girl, every day starts in the early hours of the morning with a bag of King Arthur Flour. Come and check us out, we would love to show you how we are baking the world a better place.

Website

Location

12 Main Street, Hebron, CT 06248

Directions

