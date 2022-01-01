Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hunsaker's

review star

No reviews yet

113 West Grand Ave

Escondido, CA 92025

Order Again

Fried Dough

Zeppole

$3.00+

Bars, Tarts & Pies

Honey Comb Hunnys

$19.99

Weekly Special Cake for Two Hunnys

$21.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$18.95

Chocolate Butter Cake Bar

$14.00

Mint Brownie Bar

$14.00

Pine Nut Tart

$16.00

Apple Cranberry Cobbler

$16.00

Adult Drinks

503 La Vida Mocha (HSS)

$10.00

Baileys Shot (HSS)

$7.50

Beagans Coffee & Cream (HSS)

$11.00

Coco Rum (HSS)

$10.00

Cut Water White Russian (HSS)

$11.00

Deloce Espresso Martini (HSS)

$15.50

Dulce Vida Marg (HSS)

$10.50

Goslings Dark & Stormy (HSS)

$9.00

Kahlua Nitro Espresso Martini (HSS)

$8.00

Kraken Rum Punch (HSS)

$10.00

Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin & Tonic (HSS)

$13.00

Ole Smoky Blackberry Lemonade (HSS)

$12.00

Twisted Strawberry Sundae Shot (HSS)

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Toasted Ice Cream

Spumoni

$8.99

Grand Ave Festival

Mini Cake

$3.00+

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Coffee

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Butter Cake

$5.00

Heath Bar Donut

$6.00

Pink Pineapple Tropical Bar

$6.00

Sugar Cookie

$5.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

113 West Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

Directions

