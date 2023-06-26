Main picView gallery

The Food Dudes Van Buren Farmers Market

88 Main Street

Van Buren, ME 04785

Food

Sides

Burrito

$12.99

Quesadilla

$8.99

Buritto Bowl

$12.99

Canned Soda

$1.00

Chips

$6.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Nachos

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our food embraces the fun and simplicity of Latin American street cuisine, tailored for an on-the-go lifestyle. We've carefully chosen our ingredients to ensure you get a satisfying and flavorful meal every time. From sizzling shaved steak to our beloved quesadillas, each dish is prepared swiftly and served hot, bringing you convenience without compromising taste. The atmosphere of the Food Dudes experience is like stepping into a street-side food fest, where the aroma of sizzling food mingles with the laughter and chat of a welcoming community. Our mobile food truck fosters a relaxed environment that mirrors the energetic spirit of street food culture, making every customer feel like part of the Food Dudes family. At Food Dudes, we're all about delivering tasty food, good times, and unique experiences. Whether you're a foodie looking to try something new or simply searching for a quick, delicious meal, we've got you covered!

Location

88 Main Street, Van Buren, ME 04785

Main pic

