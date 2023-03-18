- Home
Food Ranch PO Box 615
No reviews yet
Utah Highway 29
Orangeville, UT 84537
Coffee/Espresso
Espresso
Giddy Up Juice
Double Shot - No Fixin's This is sure to give your day the giddy up it needs to kick it up a notch.
Knock Your Boots Off
In the mood for a smooth cup of coffee with a little extra kick? Well we have you covered. This is our signature house drip with a double shot of espresso. Sure to wake you you up and it might even Knock Your Boots Off.
Cappuccino
Americano
Macchiato
Flat White
Con Panna
Simple and delicious. A double shot of espresso topped with sweet whipped cream.
Long Black
Need something a little stronger than your average cup of coffee? Enjoy our freshly ground and pulled shot of espresso diluted with steaming hot water.
Mocha
What pairs better than coffee and chocolate? You will fall in love with our Mocha. A double shot of espresso with rich chocolate and steamed milk. Topped with sweet whipped topping.
Affogato
Need a boost? Top your espresso shot with our delicious soft serve ice-cream for the perfect combination.
Specialty Lattes
Bushwacker
This is a delicious White Chocolate, Caramel, Vanilla Bean Latte that is guaranteed to hit the spot! It is a wild ride with whips of white chocolate flavor and hints of creamy caramel filled with hints of vanilla bean. This like all the rest of our Latte's is topped with whipped cream and a chocolate covered espresso bean.
Lucky Strike
This is will take your tastebuds on a wild ride with a nutty almond and sweet coconut taste along with hints of rich chocolate goodness! As always our Lattes are topped with rich whipped cream and a delicious chocolate covered espresso bean.
Sho' 'Nuff
Yup that's right, this drink will Sho' 'Nuff fill your taste buds with a rich white chocolate flavor with just the right amount of Manadamia Nutty goodness. As always it will be topped off with yummy whip cream and a tasty espresso bean.
Little Bitty Beth
This one is one you have to watch out for! She's got a flavorful kick of lip puckering raspberries and tongue ticklin' blueberries! Topped off with our yummy whipped cream and chocolate covered espresso bean!
Gussied Up
This will take your taste buds on a ride through the sweet fruity strawberry waves and right around the bend the rich chocolate will hit you smack in the face, ending your wild ride with the perfect balance of chocolate and strawberry goodness.
Clear as Mud
Try this taste bud trickin' Latte! Hot, iced, or blended this one will keep you guessin'! This yummy, ooey gooey, caramel flavor with creamy toasted marshmallow swirled inside will keep your mind wonderin' what is goin' on.
Bulldogger
This Latte will hit you with a huge amount of Coconut goodness with yummy hints of Caramel it will be sure to take you down with a strong hit of flavor! You will love this drink topped yummy whipped cream and a delicious chocolate covered espresso bean!
Tie Down
If you love Caramel well you better get your taste buds ready to be all Tied Up in a gigantic amount of Caramel kicked up a notch with hints of tantalizing Cinnamon! You will definitely enjoy being tied into this delicious drink.
Fit to Be Tied
This yummy latte if full of rich chocolate goodness with subtle hints of dreamy creamy peppermint that will make any crazy day turn into a sweet one! Enjoy this Latte with our signature whip and chocolate covered espresso bean!
Big Sky Rancher
This will take you into the deep parts of Yellowstone. With the deep Huckleberry flavors and hints of rich chocolate. You will find yourself imagining the crisp blue sky winds swirling around you.
Chuck Wagon
This will be sure to ring your bell whether it be for breakfast, lunch, dinner or just somewhere in between! This yummy Creamy Caramel filled latte will it the spot!
Build Your Own Latte
Dirty Chai
Chai Latte
Frappes (Non - Espresso)
Soda's
Build Your Own Drink
The Ranches Favorites!
Piggin' String
Enjoy this refreshing drink as it hits those Mountain Dew Loving taste buds. This is full of a tongue tickling blue Curauco, Kiwi and Strawberry flavors! Sit back and enjoy this yummy drink!
Cattywampus
Enjoy this crazy concoction of Mountain Dew, Peach and Mango! You will love these crazy flavors!
Longhorn
Sit back and enjoy this lip puckering Mountain Dew swirled with Strawberry Puree and Mango goodness.
Yee Haw
Get ready to have a great time drinking this rockin' red bull with peach, blue raspberry and a splash of Mountain Dew to top it all off.
Dead Mans Hand
This is a great way to come back from the dead! It will not only wake you up it will also wake up your taste buds with the flavors or Red Bull, Mountain Dew, Pineapple, Peach and Coconut Cream!
Bronc Buster
You better hold on tight to the Bronc Bustin' drink. This White Monster combined with coconut, pineapple, and swirled with strawberry puree. Hold on and enjoy the ride.
Ain't That Special
This white monster combined with the island flavors of blue curacao and passion fruit will transport you to a very special island getaway a person needs every once and awhile.
Hissy Fit
Don't let your day have a hissy fit! Try this White Monster swirled with pina colada, mango and coconut cream, topped off with a double splash of Mountain Dew and Lemonade. After this drink your day will be sure to have an attitude adjustment!
Chucked
Wanna give your daily monster the kick it needs ... well we are here for you! This drink will kick your day up a notch! Filled with Coconut, grapefruit, pineapple and topped off with splash of Mountain Dew. You will be "Chucked" for sure!
Lickety Split
This White Monster combined with Vanilla, Mojito and Lime Juice topped off with a Lime Wedge will be sure to give your day that lickety split jump start that it needs.
Purdy Nice
Want a drink that hit the right spot! Try this refreshing fruity water and you can even try it bubbly, both options will leave you feeling Purdy Nice! This is filled with SF flavors of coconut, strawberry, raspberry, peach along with freshly frozen strawberries, pineapples and lemon slices. Yup it is Purdy Nice!
Skedaddle
Do you need some help gettin' up and going'!! This drink will be sure to help you skedaddle to your next task! It is full of Red Bull, Lemonade, Peach, Mango and topped off with Raspberry Puree!
Dilly Dally
Don't Dilly or Dally on this refreshing summer time favorite. Whether it is snowing or sunny this drink will always hit the spot with its delicious sweet and tangy sprite along with the traditional Grenadine and topped with cherry.
Bodacious
You will be ready to ride with the big boys after you sip on this delicious drink. Full of Pineapple, Coconut, and Strawberry puree and passion fruit boba! This will take you on a wild ride.
The Rancher
This is the perfect combo for a day on the Farm! Enjoy this tangy citrus filled Sprite Lemonade mix with grapefruit, cherry and topped with a fresh lime wedge.
Buckaroo
Enjoy the fresh spin on the Blue Powerade with our addition of Blue Raspberry, coconut and peach! Every Buckaroo will enjoy this refreshing drink!
Kit 'n Kaboodle
Enjoy this blue powerade filled with coconut, pineapple and topped with coconut creamer. This drink is the whole Kit 'n Kaboodle.
Driving Miss Daisy
Trust us you will want to kick your feet up and relax just like good ol' miss daisy! Enjoy this coconut, pineapple, strawberry sprite with poppin' strawberry boba topped off with Whipped Cream and Sprinkles!
Wild Wild West
Wanna step back in time. Try this Root Beer with a twist! Filled with toasted marshmallow and creamy vanilla swirled with Chocolate Cream! This might even get you thinking of having S'more of this tasty drink!
Piddlin' Around
Want a fresh drink that will leave your taste buds guess what it happening in your MOUTH!??!! Then you need to try this Fresca filled with passion fruit, fresh orange slices and mango puree, topped with coconut cream!
Re-Ride
Wanna go back to the traditional drink of choice or close to it. Try the drink that started the rage of dirty sodas! This Dr. Pepper swirled with vanilla and topped with coconut cream will get you the re-ride you need!
Keepin' it REEL
Sometimes there is no need to get crazy with the flavors sometimes you just need to keep it REEL and have a Diet Coke with a splash of Cranberry topped with a lime wedge.
The Duke
Nothing quite hits the spot like the legend itself. Sit back and enjoy the yummy goodness of Diet Coke, coconut, and fresh lime topped off with some coconut cream!
What in Tarnation
You are not going to know what hit you when you drink this delicious concoction of sprite, blue raspberry, kiwi, pineapple and topped off with poppin' Kiwi Boba! You wont know what in tarnation is happening!
The Conrad
This one is great blended or on the rocks! This refreshing sprite swirled with pineapple puree, limeade, and vanilla cream topped off with a fresh lime wedge.
Oh Balderdash
Try this delicious tangey cherry limeade! This drink is filled with our house made Fresh Limeade, swirled with Cherry and topped with a sour Lime Wedge!
Just for the "Halibut"
Give this drink a try you know just for the "Halibut" this sweet, sour and tangy strawberry lemonade will hit be worth it!
Get 'er Done
This drink will Get 'Er Done for sure! Try this yummy concoction of Pepsi swirled with coconut, peach and mango topped with a delicious lime wedge.
She Gone
Pennyweighter
Even if you are a pennyweighter you will for sure spend the moolah on this drink that takes you back to the good ol' porch swinging days! Try this Pepsi filled with vanilla, cherry and topped with vanilla creamer!
Muxed Up
This might sound a little crazy or even Muxed up but we think you will love it! This Pepsi with toasted marshmallow, and swirled up with vanilla creamer! Come one give it try!
Lil' Ol' Schruncher
This one will be sure to give you that lil' ol' bit of somethin' you need to get you through your day! This Sprite has just the right amount coconut and fresh lime you need it will hit the spot!
Saddle Up
You better get ready to hop on this ride! This drink is full of watermelon, strawberry, and coconut Sprite ... topped off with yummy coconut creamer! Get ready and let's ride!
Dressed To Kill
Plain Ol' Jane
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Caffeine Free Diet Coke
Root Beer
Fresca
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade Light
Powerade Blue
Green Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Ice Cream, Shakes, and Sundaes
Shakes
Darn Tootin'
Darn Tootin' you are going to love our combination Peanut Butter and Butterfinger. This shake of pure deliciousness is topped with smooth whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.
Pick-up Man
If you love Oreos, (Let's be honest, who doesn't?) then you have found the drink to hit your fancy. You will definitely need to pick up this one, loaded with cookies. Topped with whip and a delicious cookies 'n cream drizzle.
The Muddy
One of our favorites, this shake will delight your taste buds with a rich chocolate and just the right amount of doughy goodness. As always it will be topped off with yummy whip cream and a drizzle of chocolate.
S'mallow
This is an amazingly delicious combination of Marshmallow, Chocolate, and Graham Cracker that is sure to hit the spot! This flavor combo wrangles in the nostalgia of a night around the camp fire roasting marshmallows, building the perfect smore. Loaded with graham and chocolate, topped with whip.
Bonny Lass
Create Your Own
In the mood for something of your own creation! We have you covered. We can put together whatever combination of sweet deliciousness you are craving.
Holiday Specials
Special Limited Time Only Green Mug Irish Latte Creme
Special Limited Time Only Gree Mug Vanilla Mint Blended
Special Limited Time Only Green Mug Mint Oreo Shake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
