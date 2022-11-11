Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Flat Waves Food Shack - Middletown

548 Reviews

$

499 East Main Road

Newport East, RI 02842

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Kalua Pulled Pork Bowl
Grilled Chicken Bowl

Frozen Bowls

Powered by Sambazon, our acai bowls are organic, non-GMO, fair-trade, vegan, and gluten free! Each bowl comes with our homemade granola, a generous portion of acai and your choice of toppings. Great pick-me-up for any time of day!
Basic Bowl

Basic Bowl

$10.00

Sambazon organic açai with our house made granola!

Build Your own Bowl!

Build Your own Bowl!

$10.00

Start with our house granola and açai and pick all your favorite toppings!

Berry Bowl - Acai

Berry Bowl - Acai

$12.00

Acai base over house made granola. Topped with strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, and honey.

Tropical Bowl - Acai

Tropical Bowl - Acai

$12.00

Acai over house made granola. Topped with banana, pineapple, coconut chips, honey, and chia & flax seeds

Protein Bowl - Acai

Protein Bowl - Acai

$12.00

acai over house made granola. Topped with coconut chips, almond slivers, crushed walnuts, chocolate chips, peanut butter, and honey.

Nutella Bowl - Acai

Nutella Bowl - Acai

$12.00

acai base over house made granola. Topped with banana, coconut chips, honey, and nutella

Beach Bowl - Pitaya

$12.00

Granola, pineapple, blueberries, coconut chips, and Nutella

Dragon Fuel - Pitaya

$12.00

Granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, and Nutella

Sunshine Bowl - Pitaya

$12.00

Granola, mango, pineapple, strawberries, and honey

Banana Split - Coconut

$12.00

Granola, banana, walnut, peanut butter, and honey

Island Time Bowl - Coconut

$12.00

Granola, banana, papaya, strawberries, peanut butter, and honey.

Central America Bowl - Coconut

$12.00

Granola, kiwi fruit , mango, papaya, banana, pineapple, and coconut chips.

TACOS

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$17.00

Choose 3 tacos! Mix and Match your favorites

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$12.00

Choose one, try one!

Classic Rice Bowls

Each Bowl includes rice, protein, a cup of our black bean blend, and a side. Regular side= 1/2 lb of protein. Double= 1lb of protein. Choose your favorite & build your own bowl!

Combo Bowl

$16.00

Includes two proteins, rice, fried plantains, "Almost Famous" sauce, and house black beans

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Includes 1/2 lb protein, rice, fried plantains, "Almost Famous" sauce, and house black beans

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Includes of 1/2 lb protein, rice, fried plantains, "Almost Famous" sauce, and house black beans

Carne Asada Bowl

$17.00

Includes 1/2 lb protein, rice, fried plantains, "Almost Famous" sauce, and house black beans

Grilled Tofu Bowl

$14.00

Includes 1/2 lb protein, rice, fried plantains, "Almost Famous" sauce, and house black beans

Kalua Pulled Pork Bowl

$14.00

Includes 1/2 lb protein, rice, fried plantains, "Almost Famous" sauce, and house black beans

Signature Bowls

Ramen Loco Moco

Ramen Loco Moco

$16.00

Aquidneck Farms beef burger, ramen noodles, miso, brown gravy, sunny side egg, and scallions

NEW Veggie Bomb

NEW Veggie Bomb

$16.00

Seasoned Rice, Roast Sesame-Soy Sweet Potatoes, Red Eye Broccoli, Edamame, Street Corn. Allergens: Sesame, Soy, Gluten. *can be made gluten free upon request.

NEW Crispy Fried Shrimp Bowl

NEW Crispy Fried Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Seasoned Rice, Crispy Fried Shrimp, Miso Mayo, Edamame, Roasted Seaweed. Allergens: Shellfish, Sesame.

Shareables

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

choose cheese, chicken, pork, or black bean. Comes with hoison lime, sour cream, and pickled fruit salsa

Spam Sashimi

$6.00

White rice, caramelized grilled spam, seaweed, and soy sauce

Tortilla Chips & Pico

$5.00
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

CRISPY FRIED SHRIMP

$8.00

GLUTEN FREE, DELICIOUS

Burritos & Bread

Kalua Pulled Pork Burrito

$12.00

Kalua pulled pork, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle white sauce, black beans, and white rice

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.00

Marinated and grilled Carne Asada, white rice, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado aioli, and roasted corn

Kalua Pig Sandwich

Kalua Pig Sandwich

$13.00

Kalua pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, pickled red onion, and pineapple slaw on a ciabatta roll

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Aquidneck Farms beef burger, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun

Big Wave Burger

Big Wave Burger

$18.00

Aquidneck Farms beef burger, BBQ Kalua pulled pork, sunny side egg, pickled red onion, and grilled pineapple on a sesame bun

NEW Crispy Shrimp Roll

NEW Crispy Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Sweet Onion Buttered Long Potato Roll, Crispy Fried Shrimp, Miso Mayonnaise, and Sesame Cabbage. Allergens: Sesame.

NEW Veggie Bomb Burrito

NEW Veggie Bomb Burrito

$15.00

Seasoned Rice, Roast Sesame-Soy Sweet Potatoes, Red Eye Broccoli, Edamame, Street Corn. Allergens: Sesame, Soy, Gluten. *can be made gluten free upon request.

Quesadilla Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Choose one of our gourmet, house-made salads with your choice of dressing on the side
The Kickin Sesame Chicken Salad

The Kickin Sesame Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled sweet chili chicken, slivered almonds, sesame slaw, chia & flax seed mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots & sesame vinaigrette

The Islander Salad

$14.00

Pulled pork, mandarin oranges, crushed walnuts, slivered almonds, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, and choice of dressing

The Rhody Salad

The Rhody Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken & pineapple, pico de gallo & cucumber, croutons, and ginger dressing

KIDS

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$8.00

White rice, black beans, sauce, and choice of chicken, pulled pork, or grilled shrimp

Mini quesadilla

$6.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Sides A La Carte

Want an additional side? Order one of our delicious sides here!
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Rice Side

Rice Side

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$3.00
Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

4 Fried Plantains Side

$3.00

Sub Fries

$5.00Out of stock

General Tso's Brussels

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Athletic NA Beer Free Wave

$5.00

Athletic NA Beer Upside Dawn

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Body Armor

$3.50

Sports Drink

Calypso Lemonade

$3.50

Cup for water

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

The Food Shacks own "Dawn Patrol" blend from Custom House Coffee

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Ginger Ale

Granny Squibb

$3.00

Lemon, Lemon Unsweet, Mojito, Mojito Unsweet, Cranberry, and Cranberry Unsweet

Kill Cliff

$3.50

Energy drink. All Natural Caffeine with B Vitamins, Electrolytes, Zero Sugar and a Killer Taste

Liquid Death - Canned Water

$3.50

Nesquik Chocolate

$5.00

Polar Seltzer

$3.00

Yacht Club Soda

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

SAUCE

16oz Teriyaki Bottle

16oz Teriyaki Bottle

$7.00

A sweet and savory favorite! Best enjoyed drizzled over homemade meals, or keep it in the office fridge to bring leftovers back to life.

16oz Barbecue Bottle

16oz Barbecue Bottle

$7.00

A sweet classic. Marinate chicken, ribs, or brisket with this sauce to take it to the next level!

16oz Sweet Chili Bottle

16oz Sweet Chili Bottle

$7.00

Our most popular sauce! If you like a little kick, but not too much, this sauce is for you. Its has just the right blend of sweet and spicy, and can be used in a ton of different recipes!

16oz 3 Pack

16oz 3 Pack

$21.00
8oz Teriyaki Bottle

8oz Teriyaki Bottle

$5.00
8oz Barbecue Bottle

8oz Barbecue Bottle

$5.00
8oz Sweet Chili Bottle

8oz Sweet Chili Bottle

$5.00
8oz 3 Pack

8oz 3 Pack

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering a relaxed dining experience featuring a locally sourced food and beverage menu, original recipes, and our unique twist on street food favorites!

Website

Location

499 East Main Road, Newport East, RI 02842

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

