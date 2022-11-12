Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fox Den

3814 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40207

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
ITALIAN SUB
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE SANDWICH

SODA

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

MOUTAIN DEW

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

SHARABLES

BEER FINGERS

$10.00

CHEESE STICKS

$11.00

Chips N Queso

$8.00

FOX HOLE NACHOS

$12.00

HOT PEPPER BALLS

$9.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.00

KOREAN MEATBALLS

$11.00

MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$9.00

PRETZEL BITES AND BEER CHEESE

$10.00
QUESADILLIAS

QUESADILLIAS

$12.00

Loaded quesadilla with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepper jack, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Spicy Pickels

$6.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.00

STREET CORN SHRIMP

$11.00

WINGS

10 JUMBO WINGS

$14.00

20 JUMBO WINGS

$24.00

10 BONELESS WINGS

$14.00

20 BONELESS WINGS

$24.00

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

SEASONAL SALAD

$12.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

MAIN

CUBAN

$15.00

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE SANDWICH

$13.00

ITALIAN SUB

$13.00

FOX PHILLY

$14.00

MEATBALL SUB

$13.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

CLUB SANDWICH

$13.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

FISH SANDWICH

$14.00
FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$15.00

BBQ SANDWICH

$13.00

Special No Cheese

$8.00

Special W Cheese

$8.50

BURGERS

JALAPENO BURGER

$13.00

BEER CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$16.00

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.00

TACOS

TACO

$4.00

PIZZA

FOX PIZZA

$14.00

VEGGIE PIZZA

$14.00

MEAT PIZZA

$14.00

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$4.00

ONION PEDALS

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Chees Tots

$6.50

Cheese Fries

$6.50

CELLERY & RANCH

$2.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE WAFFLE

$8.00

Cinnimon Waffles

$8.00

Donuts

$8.00

EXTRAS

Chef Special

$15.00

Side Of Queso (Small Cup)

$2.00

Extra Cajun Spide Side

$1.00

EXTRA CELERY

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSINGS

$1.00

EXTRA WING SAUCES

$1.00

Side Of Beer Cheese

$2.50

Side Of Jalapenos

$1.00

Fox Fest Ticket

$10.00

Mini Dawgs (Non Gameday)

$11.00

GameDay

GameDay 10 Boneless Wings

$10.00

GameDay Fried Pickles

$6.00

GameDay Nachos

$8.00

GameDay Mini Corndogs

$6.00

GameDay Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$8.00

GameDay Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$8.00

GameDay Chili Chz Fries

$6.00

GameDay Bowl of Chili

$6.00

GameDay Pint

$2.00

GameDay Domestic Bucket

$12.00

GameDay Pitchers

$7.00

GameDay Jim Beam

$4.00

GameDay Buckets of Loyal Selzters

$20.00

RETAIL

SHIRTS

$20.00

HAT

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Fox Den is a Sports Bar located in the Heart of St Matthews! Chef driven gastro pub style food, craft beer, 11 billiards table, and live music 7 days a week.

Location

3814 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207

Directions

