The Freerider Killington // Avi Shemtov Group 133 E mountain road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come out of the cold and enjoy BBQ greatness!
Location
133 E mountain road, Killington, VT 05751
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lookout Tavern - Killington, Vermont
No Reviews
2910 Killington Rd Killington, VT 05751
View restaurant
Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery - --37 Miller Brook Rd.
No Reviews
--37 Miller Brook Rd. Killington, VT 05751
View restaurant
The Rivershed - 747 Killington Road
No Reviews
747 Killington Road Killington, VT 05751
View restaurant