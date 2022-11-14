Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
The Freshman
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Freshman is an independent, all-day cafe specializing in hand-crafted coffees, food made from scratch and excellent cocktails.
Location
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
