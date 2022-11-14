Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Freshman

review star

No reviews yet

2011 Crystal Drive

Arlington, VA 22202

Popular Items

BLT
Burger
Quinoa + Lentil Burger

BAR FOOD

Blackened House Kettle Chips

$5.00

Jalapeno aioli GF, DF, Vg

Hand-cut Fries

$6.00

Jalapeno aioli, ketchup, herbs, GF, DF, Vg

Guacamole

$12.00

House-fried corn tortilla chips, GF, V

Veggie Pakora Fritters

$8.00

Herb Chutney GF, V

Jumbo Wings

$15.00

Choice of buffalo, peppercorn spiced or homemade BBQ sauce. 1lb, ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Fried Calamari

$13.50

Red pepper, jalapeño, citrus, herb aioli, arugula DF, P

Hainan Chicken Spring Rolls

$10.00

scallion, ginger, turmeric, onion, pepper, sweet soy, sambal

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, pico de galllo, refried beans, crema

Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

Garlic, ginger, cilantro, pesto GF, DF, P

Spicy Mac and Cheese

$8.00

gemelli pasta, cheddar, jack and parmesean cheeses, breadcrumbs, dried chilis, hot sauce GF*

Bacon Apple Flatbread

$17.00

roasted apples, heritage bacon, brie, arugula, mornay

SOUPS & SALADS

Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine lettuce, boquerones, shaved parm, sourdough croutons

Classic Wedge

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, local hickory smoked bacon, pickled red onion, candied walnuts, heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, GF

Quinoa & Greens Salad

$13.00

Pickled red onion, carrot, cucumbers, humboldt fog goat cheese, red quinoa, crispy shallots, green goddess dressing GF, Vg

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Traditional chowder with fresh clams, bacon, potatoes and onions. Served with oyster crackers.

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

$13.00

Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough

Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche

Burger

$15.00

Two local beef patties, American and cheddar, dijonaise, house pickle chips, brioche

Quinoa + Lentil Burger

$12.00

Harissa, feta, cucumber V

PASTAS

Seafood Linguine

$20.00

Hand cut pasta with shrimp, mussels & calamari tossed in a light pink cream sauce. Topped with parsley, breadcrumbs & lemon zest

Lemongrass Pork Spaghetti

$17.00

Ground pork, shallot, lemongrass, coconut milk, saffron, basil DF

Veggie Gemelli

$15.00

Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Arugula, garlic, butter, Vg

MORE STUFF

Bistro Mussels

$17.00

PEI Mussels, shallot, garlic, butter, hand cut fries GF, P

Steak Frites

$22.00

10oz VA Coulotte grilled steak, served over our house lemom-peppercorn steak sauce with Parmesan-herbs frites. Dressed greens on side.

Rainbow Trout Almondine

$26.00

pan seared NC trout, broccolini, butternut squash, lemon, brown butter, candied walnut and almond gremolata GF, DF*, P

SIDES

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$8.00

spiced baked apples, whipped cream, caramel sauce

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

chocolate cake, coconut, pecan, chocolate buttercream

Brown Sugar Bread Pudding

$8.00

Baked sweet custard soaked pastries, caramel sauce, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream

Kid's

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Spaghetti

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

gemelli pasta, cheddar, jack, and parmesan cheeses GF*

Retail - Coffee

La Voz 12oz Whole Bean

$14.00Out of stock

4 Mile Espresso 12oz Whole Bean

$13.00

Decaf Colombia 12oz Whole Bean

$14.00

Miir 12oz Camp Mug Blue

$22.00

Miir 16oz Flip Traveler Black

$24.00

Retail - Beverage

Bottled Water

$3.00

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice, Natalie's

$5.00

Spindrift Flavored Sparkling Water

$3.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.00

Appalachian Root Beer

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.75

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Icaro Yerba Maté

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Sage Icaro Yerba Mate

$4.00Out of stock

Natalie's Orange Mango

$5.00

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Noxie Grapefruit

$3.00

Noxie Watermelon

$3.00

Natalie's Guava Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Natalie's Carrot Ginger

$5.00

Natalie's Tangerine

$5.00

Natalie's Orange Pineapple

$5.00

Natalie's Grapefruit

Out of stock

Retail - Baked Goods

GF Biscotti - Pistachio

$3.00

GF Biscotti - Choc. Chip

$3.00

GF Brownie

$5.00

GF Cookies - Choc. Chip

$3.00

GF Whoopie Pie

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Freshman is an independent, all-day cafe specializing in hand-crafted coffees, food made from scratch and excellent cocktails.

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202

