Bars & Lounges
American

The Front 9

111 Reviews

6730 North Township Road 69

Kansas, OH 44841

Popular Items

Chicken Salad
Chicken Bacon Flatbread
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Colossal Pretzel

$8.99

Served with Beer Cheese

Pico Dip & Chips

$5.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Served with choice of 1 Dipping sauce

Pickle Chips

$5.89

Served with choice of 1 Dipping sauce

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Served with choice of 1 Dipping Sauce

Pretzel Bites

$6.89

Served with small Beer Cheese or Honey Butter

Mushrooms

$4.89

Served with choice of 1 Dipping sauce

Extra Chips

$3.00

Burgers

Front 9

$9.79

Birdie

$9.89

McPutter

$8.99

Our version of a "Big Mac" made with our homemade McPutter sauce.

Mushroom Swiss

$8.99

Topped with swiss cheese and grilled onions and mushrooms.

Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$7.79

Hamburger

$7.29

Sandwiches & Such

Rueben

$7.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.59

BLT

$6.69

Flatbreads

Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$9.99

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$9.99

Pizzas

9" Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Cheese only. Can add a max of 3 toppings for an additional $1 each topping

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.49

Side choices

Hand Cut Fries

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

House Made Tortilla Chips

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Potato Chips

$2.00

Side salad

$3.49

Pretzel bites

$6.89

Cheese curds

$6.99

Zesty pickle chips

$5.89

Onion rings

$6.99

Mushrooms

$4.89

Pico dip & chips

$5.99

No side

Kid's Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Hot dog

$4.99

Drinks

Bottled Pop

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Sweet tea

$2.00

Bottled Unsweet tea

$2.00

Shine Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Bottled Apple Juice

$1.50

Bottled Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Extras

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bistro

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Poppy Seed

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Asian Zing

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Small beer cheese

$1.50

Large beer cheese

$2.50

T-shirts

Older Tshirts

$5.00

Gift cards-Paper

$10 Gift card

$10.00

Buy a gift certificate online and pick up the next day. This value only available for pick up at restaurant.

$25 Gift card

$25.00

Buy a gift certificate online and pick up the next day. Can't stop in? No problem, give us a call during normal business hours and we can mail them out to you! 419-558-6463

$50 Gift card

$50.00

Buy a gift certificate online and pick up the next day. Can't stop in? No problem, give us a call during normal business hours and we can mail them out to you! 419-558-6463

$100.00 Gift card

$100.00

Buy a gift certificate online and pick up the next day. Can't stop in? No problem, give us a call during normal business hours and we can mail them out to you! 419-558-6463

New Years Eve Dinner Choices

House Roasted Prime Rib Dinner

$29.99

16oz Prime Rib served with Freshly whipped Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Dinner roll, and a Chocolate Mousse Dessert. Also included is your choice of Soft drink, Lemonade or Iced Tea.

Chicken Picatta Dinner

$16.99

8oz Chicken Breast served with Freshly whipped Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Dinner roll, and a Chocolate Mousse Dessert. Also included is your choice of Soft drink, Lemonade or Iced Tea.

8oz Norwegian Salmon Dinner

$19.99

8oz Norwegian Salmon served with Freshly Rice pilaf, Green Beans, Dinner roll, and a Chocolate Mousse Dessert. Also included is your choice of Soft drink, Lemonade or Iced Tea.

New Years Eve Comedy show tickets

Comedy show ticket

$46.62

In the Special Requests section add: Reservation Party name: Phone number: How many in your party:

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Call Ahead for Curbside Pick Up! (419)558-6463

6730 North Township Road 69, Kansas, OH 44841

