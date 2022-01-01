Big John's BBQ - Harvest

Restaurant info

We are The FryBox Huntsville. Food is the one thing that brings us all together, and The FryBox is the place to make that happen! We are an all American comfort food establishment, packing the flavor in every bite. The FryBox is apart of the MyKitchen Family. What is MyKitchen? MyKitchen is a commissary kitchen, offering curbside service only. We are a group of food service professionals who built a platform that will offer a variety of food in one place to our community. MyKitchen is a cash free facility, call in orders are welcomed, and online ordering is preferred. When you arrive, you can remain in your car, call the number on the sign, and we will come to you! If you prefer to see our smiling faces, walk right in and experience our A-1 customer service!