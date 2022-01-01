Big John's BBQ - Harvest

Restaurant header imageView gallery

4550 Meridian Street North

Huntsville, AL 35811

Snack 'N/A Box

$7.49

2 Tenders, (1) Side, (1) Sauce, and Toast

The LittleBox

$9.49

4 Tenders, (1) Side, (1) Sauce, and Toast

The BigBox

$11.49

6 Tenders, (1)side, (2) Sauces, and Toast

SandwichBox

Big John's TackleBox

Big John's TackleBox

$13.49

(1) Side, (2) 3oz-5oz Fried Catfish Filets, (1) Tarter Sauce, and served on white bread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.49

(1) Side, Seasoned Steak, with Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Queso Cheese on a Hoagie

Veggie Cheesesteak (VE)

$12.49

(1) Side, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Queso Cheese, on a Hoagie

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.49

(1) Side, 3 Fried Tenders, Bacon, and our Homemade Ranch on Texas Toast

The Club

$14.49

(1) Side, 3 Fried Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Pablo's Pickles, Bacon, and Whatcha-call-it Sauce on Texas Toast

CodBox

$14.49

(1) Side, (3) 2oz Fried Cod Sliders, Topped with Slaw, Sweet Onions, Pablo's Pickles, and Tarter Sauce.

FryBox

French Fries

French Fries

$3.75
The Rooftop

The Rooftop

$12.00

Seasoned Fries Topped with Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Bacon, Chives, & Pulled Pork or Chicken

The Philly

The Philly

$12.00

Seasoned Fries Topped with Queso, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Steak

The Buffalo

$12.00

Seasoned Fries Topped with Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Bacon, Chives, & Chicken

SideKicks

1 Piece of Fish

1 Piece of Fish

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.75
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.75
Pablo's Fried Pickles

Pablo's Fried Pickles

$3.75
Vinegar Base Slaw

Vinegar Base Slaw

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

DUNK'EM

Big John’s BBQ Dipping Sauce

Big John’s BBQ Dipping Sauce

$0.50+
Hot BBQ Dipping Sauce

Hot BBQ Dipping Sauce

$0.50+
Ranch Dipping Sauce

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.50+
Tartar Dipping Sauce

Tartar Dipping Sauce

$0.50+
Whatcha Call It Dipping Sauce

Whatcha Call It Dipping Sauce

$0.50+
White BBQ Dipping Sauce

White BBQ Dipping Sauce

$0.50+
Ketchup

Ketchup

$0.50+
Mustard

Mustard

$0.50+
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.50+

Drinks

Gallon of Homebrew

$25.00Out of stock

Homebrew 16oz

$3.49

Large Sweet Tea 32oz

$2.89Out of stock

Regular Sweet Tea 16oz

$1.89Out of stock

Soda

$1.25

Water

$1.50

Lavender Lemonade 16oz

$3.49

Store

Harvest Coffee

$14.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are The FryBox Huntsville. Food is the one thing that brings us all together, and The FryBox is the place to make that happen! We are an all American comfort food establishment, packing the flavor in every bite. The FryBox is apart of the MyKitchen Family. What is MyKitchen? MyKitchen is a commissary kitchen, offering curbside service only. We are a group of food service professionals who built a platform that will offer a variety of food in one place to our community. MyKitchen is a cash free facility, call in orders are welcomed, and online ordering is preferred. When you arrive, you can remain in your car, call the number on the sign, and we will come to you! If you prefer to see our smiling faces, walk right in and experience our A-1 customer service!

Location

4550 Meridian Street North, Huntsville, AL 35811

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

