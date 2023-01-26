Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fry Lane

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Campbell St

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sprite
Philly Steak Fries
Chili Cheese Fries

Fries

All of our fries are 100% Gluten Free. We double fry each order to give you the best fries in KC and to lock in the crispiness.

Regular Fries

$8.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$10.99

Sausage Gravy Fries

$10.99

Fryway to Hell

$10.99

Philly Steak Fries

$10.99

Poutine Fries

$10.99

Tex Mex Fries

$10.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Combos

Want wings and fries, or fries and sliders? We have selected some of our favorites and made them into combos for you.

6 Wings and Fries

$13.95

8 Wings and Fries

$16.95

20 Wings and Large Fries

$26.95

Sliders and Fries Combo

$12.99

Wings

Our hand cut wings are lightly coated in our special seasoning to give the skin that crisp you desire. We deep fry in the same oil mixture as our fries to ensure the best taste.

6 Wing Order

$9.95

8 Wing Order

$12.95

Sliders

Our sliders are offered by our sister restaurant Shiftin' Sliders. We has hand selected the sliders we think you'd enjoy the best with our other delicious offerings.
Philly Slider

Philly Slider

$7.50

Get the Philly Steak on a Slider!

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider

$7.50

BBQ Chicken placed on a slider bun, topped with bacon. Drizzled with ranch and our BBQ sauce.

Cheese Burger Slider

Cheese Burger Slider

$7.50

Cheese Burger - Slider Sized... need we say more? (Oh, we put grilled onions and mayo on them.)

Build Your Own Fries

Build Your Own Fries Plate

Start with your favorite type of fry, then select your favorite toppings and sauces. Want to add wings or sliders? We have that too!

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

Our Favorites

We have pre-selected some of our favorite combinations just for you. Why not try one?

Fryway to Hell

$10.99

This is our version of the war fry - we deep fry our steak fries and then cover them with a garlic aioli, blackberry coulis, and sriracha cream, and you can't forget the grilled onions. This is one of our favorites. The flavors don't "war" with each other but they do create a beautify harmony.

Poutine Fries

$10.99

Our regular fries topped with KC Bier Co Dunkle brown gravy and white cheddar cheese curds. The best poutine you'll find south of Canada.

Philly Steak Fries

Philly Steak Fries

$10.99

Start with a bed of crispy fries, top it with Philly steak, grilled onions and peppers, then add melted cheese. Yum. No hoagie needed for this cheese steak.

6 Wings and Fries

$13.95

Sliders and Fries Combo

$12.99

Double Cheese Burger Combo

$16.95

Drinks

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.75

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Dessert Fries

The Atlantic Fryway

$6.95

Crispy sweet potato fires tossed in our cinnamon sugar mixture then drizzled with our house made honey butter. The best of both desserts in one! Dessert size - one size only.

Just Burgers

All burgers come with house sauce and grilled onions.

Single Cheese Burger

$9.95
Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$12.95
Burger (no cheese)

Burger (no cheese)

$8.95
Double Burger (no cheese)

Double Burger (no cheese)

$10.95
Chili Cheese Burger Single

Chili Cheese Burger Single

$12.95
Chili Cheese Burger Double

Chili Cheese Burger Double

$14.95
Buffalo Cheese Burger (with jalapenos)

Buffalo Cheese Burger (with jalapenos)

$12.95
Buffalo Cheese Burger Double (with jalapenos)

Buffalo Cheese Burger Double (with jalapenos)

$14.95
Really Cheesy Burger Single

Really Cheesy Burger Single

$12.95
Really Cheesy Burger Double

Really Cheesy Burger Double

$14.95

Wings Wings Wings

12 Wings

12 Wings

$15.99
25 Wings

25 Wings

$28.99

Burger Combos

All burgers come with house sauce and grilled onions. Combos also come with a side of ketchup for the fries. The fry size is a standard small. Thank you!

Cheese Burger Combo

$14.95

Double Cheese Burger Combo

$16.95
Burger Combo

Burger Combo

$11.95
Double Patty Burger Combo

Double Patty Burger Combo

$13.95
Really Cheesy Burger Single

Really Cheesy Burger Single

$16.95
Really Cheesy Burger Double

Really Cheesy Burger Double

$18.96
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are KC’s local smothered french fry restaurant. #SeizeTheFries

Location

1600 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

