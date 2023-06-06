The Garden Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar 324 N Great Neck Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are in a league of our own when it comes to steaks, cocktails, and fine dining.
Location
324 N Great Neck Rd, Suite A, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pollard's Chicken - London Bridge
No Reviews
100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant
Brother's Pizza - Great Neck
No Reviews
401 North Great Neck Road Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach
Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
More near Virginia Beach