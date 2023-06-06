Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Garden Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar 324 N Great Neck Rd

review star

No reviews yet

324 N Great Neck Rd

Suite A

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Popular Items

Kajun Load-it Alfredo Pasta

Kajun Load-it Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Creamy Kajun Alfredo. Load as many topping as you like.

Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$24.00

6 Fried Party Wings. Served with 2 sides.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

8 fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce.


Entrees

Surf & Turf Rice Bowl

Surf & Turf Rice Bowl

$45.00

Lamb Chops, 5 oz. Steamed Lobster, Tail, & Blackened Shrimp topped with Kajun Creme Sauce over rice.

Lamb Chop Dinner

Lamb Chop Dinner

$43.00

4 Lamb Chops w/ 2 sides

Fried Seafood Trio w/ 2 Side

Fried Seafood Trio w/ 2 Side

$50.00

5 oz. Fried Lobster Tail, Crab Cake & Shrimp. Served with 2 sides.

Seafood Heaven

Seafood Heaven

$42.00

Blackened Salmon atop parmesan garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach, topped with sautéed crab meat and cream sauce.

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$28.00

Fried Whiting & Shrimp Dinner w/ 2 sides. Salmon Upgrade Available

Seafood Rice Bowl

Seafood Rice Bowl

$38.00

w/ Salmon, Shrimp, & Crab Cake; topped with Kajun Creme sauce.

Salmon Dinner

$24.00

8 oz. salmon prepared to your choice. Comes with 2 sides

Fried Fish Dinner

$21.00
Surf N Turf Loaded Mac

Surf N Turf Loaded Mac

$50.00
Oxtail Dinner

Oxtail Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

Oxtails on top of white rice. Served with 2 sides

Add Ons

Wings

Wings

$14.00

8 fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Smoked Collard Greens

$5.00

Side of Collard Greens

Green Beans

$5.00

Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

6 Shrimp

$12.00

Lobster Tail

$21.00

5 oz lobster tail

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$13.00

1 Crab Cake

Salmon

$15.00

8 oz. salmon prepared to your choice.

4 Lamb Chops

$35.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Fried Fish

$8.00

Cod

Fries

$3.00

Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Oxtail Taco

$7.00Out of stock

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.00
Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$16.00

8 Grilled Jerk Wings w/ Chili Pepper Rum Glaze.

Beverages

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are in a league of our own when it comes to steaks, cocktails, and fine dining.

Location

324 N Great Neck Rd, Suite A, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

