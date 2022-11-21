Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
The Gate To The Mediterranean
1,039 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
We are one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Open daily for lunch and dinner, you will find delicious authentic Lebanese food prepared fresh daily! We offer vegetarian and vegan entrées and mezza appetizers, along with variety of kebab and seafood platers. The Gate also offer full catering menu options for corporate luncheons, events and all special occasions.
Location
16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JEJE CHICKEN - Granada Hills
No Reviews
16970 San Fernando Mission Blvd C-1 Granada Hills, CA 91344
View restaurant
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA
No Reviews
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101 Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurant