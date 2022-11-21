Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

The Gate To The Mediterranean

1,039 Reviews

$$

16925 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Catering Packages

Regular Package

3 Types of Kabab (Chicken Beef & Lula) , 10 Authentic Appetizers (Hummos, Baba Ghanouj, Grape Leaves, Kebbeh Nayah, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Labneh, Cheese Rolls, Falafel, Kebbeh Rolls, Rice) Kababs 0.5 lbs/person

VIP Package

3 Types of Kabab (Chicken, Beef & Lula) , 14 Authentic Appetizers (Hummos, Labneh, Baba Ghanouj, Grape Leaves, Muhamara, Kebbeh Nayeh, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Cheese Rolls, Falafel, Kebbeh Rolls, Soujuk, Maaneh, Rice) Kababs 0.5 lbs/person

Platinum Package

3 Types of Kabab (Chicken Beef & Lula), 14 Authentic Appetizers (Hummos, Labneh, Baba Ghanouj, Grape Leaves, Muhamara, Kebbeh Nayeh, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Cheese Rolls, Falafel, Kebbeh Rolls, Soujuk, Maaneh, Rice), 2 Types of Seafood (Shrimp Kabab, Salmon) Kababs 0.5 lbs/person

Cold Appetziers

Labneh

$9.00

hummus

$9.00

Baba Ghannouj

$9.00

Kebbeh Nayyeh

$15.00

Taboouleh

$12.00

Grape leaves

$10.00

Hot Appetizers

Cheese rolls

$12.00

kebbeh Rolls

$12.00

Seasoned Fries

$10.00

Falafel

$10.00

Lamb chops(2pcs)

$16.00

Frog legs (2pcs)

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Kebab

$17.00

Beef Kebab

$20.00

Kafta

$17.00

Salmon

$20.00

Hallini (Copy)

Ashta for 2

$15.00

Ashta for 4

$20.00

Fruit for 2

$10.00

Fruit for 4

$15.00

Sandwiches

LULA KEBAB

$15.00

CHICKEN KEBAB

$15.00

BEEF KEBAB

$17.00

LAMB KEBAB

$17.00

CHICKEN SHWARMA

$15.00

BEEF SHAWERMA

$15.00

SOUJUK

$17.00

MAANEH

$17.00

FALAFEL

$15.00

Kebab plates

CHICKEN KEBAB

$17.00

BEEF KEBAB

$20.00

KAFTA

$17.00

SALMON

$20.00

Hallini

Ashta for 2

$15.00

Ashta for 4

$20.00

Fruit for 2

$10.00

Fruit for 4

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Open daily for lunch and dinner, you will find delicious authentic Lebanese food prepared fresh daily! We offer vegetarian and vegan entrées and mezza appetizers, along with variety of kebab and seafood platers. The Gate also offer full catering menu options for corporate luncheons, events and all special occasions.

Website

Location

16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316

Directions

Gallery
The Gate To The Mediterranean image
The Gate To The Mediterranean image
The Gate To The Mediterranean image
The Gate To The Mediterranean image

Similar restaurants in your area

JEJE CHICKEN - Granada Hills
orange starNo Reviews
16970 San Fernando Mission Blvd C-1 Granada Hills, CA 91344
View restaurantnext
Toranj
orange star4.5 • 640
10861 Linbrook Drive Los Angeles, CA 90024
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101 Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Farsi Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,964
1916 Westwood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Zest Grill House
orange star4.6 • 510
8823 Sunland Blvd Sun Valley, CA 91352
View restaurantnext
TLD at Harlowe
orange starNo Reviews
7321 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Encino

Calif Chicken Cafe - Encino
orange star4.3 • 3,272
15601 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91436
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2013-Encino
orange star4.4 • 1,648
17136 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext
Mora Italiano
orange star4.3 • 1,070
17499 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Santa Monica
orange star4.9 • 103
17200 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston