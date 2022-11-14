  • Home
The Genre Memphis 200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105

No reviews yet

200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105

MEMPHIS, TN 38001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Whole Wings

50 Whole Wings

$125.00Out of stock

100 Whole Wings

$240.00Out of stock

Party Wings

100 Party Wings

$125.00

50 Party Wings

$69.99

Beverages

Water

$1.39

Sweet Tea

$2.59
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.89
Sprite

Sprite

$1.89
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.89

Lemonade

$2.59

Redbull

$4.29

Ice Cup

$1.25

Coke

$1.89

Red bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice (CAN)

$2.00

Pineapple Juice (CAN)

$2.00

Blue Lemonade

$2.99

VIP (Tea And Lemonade)

$3.00

Frozen Lime Slush (Mocktail)

$3.99

No Alcohol

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.79Out of stock

Candles

Black Tie Candle

$10.00

Candles

Watermelon Lemonade Candle

$10.00

Candles

Pineapple Mango

$10.00

Candles

Sauvage

$10.00

Candles

Pound Cake Candles

$10.00

Candles

Blue Tape Candle

$8.00

T Shirts

Genre 1 Year T Shirt

$15.00

Canvas Genre Tan T Shirt

$25.00

Genre Classic T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An urban bistro wrapped around different Genres of music.

Website

Location

200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105, MEMPHIS, TN 38001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

