The Gin Mill - Southend

review star

No reviews yet

1423 S Tryon St

Charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Pretzels

$11.00

Two jumbo soft pretzels served with pepper jack queso and mustard

Caprese

$10.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic reduction served with side of focaccia

Beer Battered Rings

$9.00

Crispy onion rings battered with our own local beer batter and served with ketchup

Mozzarella Pockets

$11.00

Fried mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta filled pasta served with a side of marinanara sauce

Salsa Duo

$10.00

Black bean corn salsa and traditional salsa served with tortilla chips

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions and served with ketchup

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Cajun seasoned fried shrimp served with bleu cheese dressing and honey sriracha

Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with chicken, black beans, crumbles, banana peppers and buffalo sauce topped with a ranch drizzle

Wings & Tenders

6 Wings

$11.00

Flats and drums come at random

12 Wings

$19.00

Flats and drums come at random

Tenders

$11.00

Hand-breaded and fried chicken tenders

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, banana peppers and buffalo sauce topped with a ranch drizzle

Margherita

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato and marinara

Meat Sweats

$12.00

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, salami, mozzarella, and marinara

Mediterranean

$12.00

Grilled chicken, feta, mozzarella, olives, tomatoes and olive oil

Pepperoni

$10.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara

Salads

Greek Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, spring mix, feta, olive, tomato and red onion tossed in greek dressing

Steak Salad

$17.00

Sirloin, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato and croutons tossed in herb vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Fried chicken, spring mix, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, tomato and red onion served with southwest ranch

Chef's Deli Salad

$14.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, spring mix, cheddar cheese, and tomato served with ranch

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing

Handhelds

Psycho Burger

$15.00

Pepperoni, bacon, fried egg, pepper jack, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, fried onion ring, and Gin Mill sauce on a brioche bun

The Mill Burger

$13.00

Chef's pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, crispy onion and Gin Mill sauce on a brioche bun

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

Homemade meatloaf served on sourdough bread with gravy on the side

Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Cajun-fried shrimp, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño in a wheat wrap

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Gin Mill sauce on a brioche bun

Cheddar Bacon Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, tomato and lettuce on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper and mayo in a wheat wrap

Queen City Club

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a sourdough bread

The Italian

$12.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, banana pepper, lettuce, onion and tomato topped with herb vinaigrette on a focaccia bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled pork tossed in boss sauce, topped with crispy onions and coleslaw served on a brioche bun

Chef's Blt

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough bread

Chix Ceaser Wrap

$12.00

Entrees

Meatloaf

$17.00

Homemade meatloaf topped with mushroom gravy, served with herb-roasted potatoes and broccoli

Cheerwine Bbq Chicken

$17.00

Grilled BBQ chicken breasts topped with cheddar and fried onions and served with coleslaw and sweet potato waffle fries

Sirloin

$19.00

Hand-trimmed sirloin served with herb-roasted potatoes and a side salad with choice of dressing

Boss Mac And Cheese

$15.00

Pulled pork tossed in boss sauce and served on a bed of mac and cheese topped with green onions

Fried Fish Tacos

$15.00

Tender pieces of Codd, black bean corn salsa, cabbage, topped with a remoulade in two flour tortillas and served with a side of tortilla chips and salsa

Desserts

Not Your Momma's Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Warm chocolate chip cookies, filled with cookies and cream ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce

Gin Mill Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate brownie, seasonal ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce, whip cream and cookie crumbs

2 Cookies

$3.00

Sides and Sauces

Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

No Side Item

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sauce

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

NA Beverage

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Add Ons

Add Bacon

$1.50

Ranch

$0.75

Add Jalapeño

$0.75

Add Cheddar

$1.00

Add Queso

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upbeat tavern offering a rooftop patio & live music, plus casual American eats & desserts.

Website

Location

1423 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

