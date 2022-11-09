Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Gladly 2201 E Camelback Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2201 E Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Original Chopped Salad
Holiday Chopped Salad
Steak Salad

STARTERS

Sausage & Pretzel

Sausage & Pretzel

$12.00

Little Miss BBQ Smoked Sausage, White Cheddar, Spicy Mustard

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Sweet Corn Grits, Pecorino Romano, Truffle Oil

Super Yummy Nuts

Super Yummy Nuts

$8.00

Smoke & Spice, Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pecans

Bernie's Mac 'n Cheese

Bernie's Mac 'n Cheese

$12.00

Three Cheese Blend, Panko Crumbs, Tomato Relish

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$30.00

Roasted Corn Salad, Avocado Sauce

Noble Bread Plate

Noble Bread Plate

$10.00

Cultured Butter, Chile-Marinated Olives, Cyprus Salt

SALADS

The Original Chopped Salad

The Original Chopped Salad

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Super Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-Herb Dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$24.00

Marinated Tenderloin, Bourbon Soaked Cherries, Sweet Potato Chips, Blue Cheese Dressing

Cutino Miso Caesar Salad

Cutino Miso Caesar Salad

$15.00

Baby Red Romaine, Bacon Fat Panko, Halloumi Crutons, Pecorino Romano

Field Greens Salad

Field Greens Salad

$10.00

Tomato, Figs, Candied Almonds, Manchego, Sherry Vinaigrette

Holiday Chopped Salad

Holiday Chopped Salad

$25.00

The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side. Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing

SANDWICHES

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk Chicken Breast, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Aioli, Noble Bun

Commander Hamburger

Commander Hamburger

$18.00

Certified Angus Beef Chuck & Brisket Blend, B&B Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce, Noble Bun, Choice of Fries or Salad * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. ** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Melted American Cheese, Choice of Side

MAIN DISHES

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$40.00

Sweet Corn Grits, Bacon Lardon, Sautéed Pea Greens, Cola Gastrique * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. ** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures

Chimichurri Chicken

Chimichurri Chicken

$27.00

Spicy Potato Cassarole, Smoke Chile Chimichurri, Micro Greens

Grilled Filet Mignon

Grilled Filet Mignon

$58.00

Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Melted Bone Marrow Butter, Grilled Asparagus * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. ** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures

Faroe Islands Salmon

Faroe Islands Salmon

$32.00

Smashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Saffron Beurre Blanc, Crispy Fried Capers * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. ** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures

Roasted Mushrooms & Squash

Roasted Mushrooms & Squash

$26.00

Beech, Maitake & King Trumpet, Hazelnut Vinaigrette, Roasted Vegetables, Red Quinoa, Wild Rice

Coffee Rubbed Short Ribs

Coffee Rubbed Short Ribs

$39.00

Press Coffee Rub, Parnsip Purée, Roasted Broccoli, Cherry BBQ Sauce

SIDES

Asparagus

Asparagus

$7.00
Corn Grits

Corn Grits

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$7.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00
Spicy Potato Casserole

Spicy Potato Casserole

$7.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$7.00

DESSERTS

Whiskey Bread Pudding

Whiskey Bread Pudding

$8.00

Cinnamon, Bourbon Praline Sauce

Housemade Cookie Bag

Housemade Cookie Bag

$8.00

Four Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke To Go

Coke To Go

$3.00

12 oz. Can

Diet Coke To Go

Diet Coke To Go

$3.00

12 oz. Can

Purely Sedona Sparkling Water To Go

Purely Sedona Sparkling Water To Go

$6.00

750 ml Bottle

Purely Sedona Still Water To Go

Purely Sedona Still Water To Go

$6.00

750 ml Bottle

Sprite To Go

Sprite To Go

$3.00

12 oz Can

BOTTLED COCKTAILS

Bottled Thai Margarita

Bottled Thai Margarita

$35.00

Silver Tequila, Lime, Galangal, Tamarind Reduction, Thai Chile Sea Salt 375ml - Serves 4 *By adding this time to your cart and purchasing, you certify that you are at least 21 years of age. All purchases will be subject to an ID check and verification upon pick-up. Refunds will not be provided.

Bottled Manhattan

Bottled Manhattan

$35.00

Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Maple Syrup, Tobacco Bitters 375ml - Serves 4 *By adding this time to your cart and purchasing, you certify that you are at least 21 years of age. All purchases will be subject to an ID check and verification upon pick-up. Refunds will not be provided.

Bottled Painkiller

Bottled Painkiller

$35.00

Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Coconut 375ml - Serves 4 *By adding this time to your cart and purchasing, you certify that you are at least 21 years of age. All purchases will be subject to an ID check and verification upon pick-up. Refunds will not be provided.

Bottled Bourbon Trail Zombie

Bottled Bourbon Trail Zombie

$35.00

Cask Strength Bourbon, Lemon, Lime, Bitters, Cinnamon-Grapefruit Syrup 375ml - Serves 4 *By adding this time to your cart and purchasing, you certify that you are at least 21 years of age. All purchases will be subject to an ID check and verification upon pick-up. Refunds will not be provided.

Bottled Beginner's Luck

Bottled Beginner's Luck

$35.00

Barrel-Aged mix of Bourbon, Amaro, Cherry Liqueur, Angostura Bitters 375ml - Serves 4 *By adding this time to your cart and purchasing, you certify that you are at least 21 years of age. All purchases will be subject to an ID check and verification upon pick-up. Refunds will not be provided.

Bottled Moscow Mule

Bottled Moscow Mule

$35.00

Vodka, Lime, Local Ginger Beer 375ml - Serves 4 *By adding this time to your cart and purchasing, you certify that you are at least 21 years of age. All purchases will be subject to an ID check and verification upon pick-up. Refunds will not be provided.

Holiday Bottle Bundle

Holiday Bottle Bundle

$55.00

Grab a two-pack of our favorite bottled cocktails in this special holiday deal. Pick any 2 bottles for just $55.

Retail

Bag of Dried Corn

Bag of Dried Corn

$12.00

4 ounce bag of freeze dried super sweet corn. Used for The Original Chopped Salad.

Holiday Bottle Bundle

Holiday Bottle Bundle

$55.00

Grab a two-pack of our favorite bottled cocktails in this special holiday deal. Pick any 2 bottles for just $55.

Holiday Chopped Salad

Holiday Chopped Salad

$25.00

The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side. Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located on Camelback Road & 22nd Street in the Biltmore neighborhood, The Gladly is a contemporary eatery serving lunch, happy hour, and dinner. Local chef Bernie Kantak creates extraordinarily flavorful new-American cuisine that boldly pairs with an extensive beverage program featuring craft cocktails, 300 whiskies, and table-side ice balls.

Website

Location

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

