The Glenn Bar & Grill

Order Again

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks
Grilled Reuben
Steak Sliders

Boilermakers

Colorado Classic

$8.00

South of the border

$9.00

Feelin' Juicy

$10.00

Angry Cider

$10.00

CO Peach

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Btl Angry Orchard

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Stella Midnight

$3.00

Bottle Fat Tire

$4.50

Modelo Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Canned Beer

Can Apricot

$5.50

Can Apricot Sour

$5.50

Can Guinness

$6.00

Can High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

Can High Noon Lemon

$7.00Out of stock

Can High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Can Miller LT

$3.75

Can Modelo Esp

$4.50

Native Peach Tart

$5.50

Can PBR

$4.00

Can Portland Cider

$6.50

Summer Shandy

$2.50

Can Twisted Tea Half and Half

$5.00

Can Twisted Tea Original

$5.00

Can Vizzy Blueberry Pom

$6.00Out of stock

Can Vizzy Pineapple Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Can Vizzy Strawberry Kiwi

$6.00Out of stock

Can White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

Can White Claw Mango

$5.50Out of stock

Can Wild Cider Red Lady

$6.50

Wild Cider Pumpkin

$7.00

Draft

Bud Light Draft

$2.75

Blue Moon

$5.25

Breck Avalanche

$5.25

Coors Light Draft

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed

$5.75

Kona Big Wave

$3.50

Pacifico

$5.25

PBR Draft

$2.75

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.75Out of stock

Stella

$5.25

Voodoo Juicy IPA

$5.75

Mountain Time

$3.25

Discnt Kona

$3.50

Drink Specials

Witches Brew Sangria

$7.50

Cadiallac Marg

$14.00

Liquor

Well Gin

$4.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Lee Strawberry

$7.00

Dbl Well Gin

$8.00

Dbl Hendricks

$16.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$14.00

Dbl Lee Strawberry

$14.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Dom

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

E&J Brandy

$6.50

Remy Martin

$12.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Ancho Reyes

$6.50

Baileys

$6.00

Banana

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Creme De Cocoa

$6.00

Creme De Cafe

$6.00

Fernet

$6.00

Fernet Menthe

$6.00

Stroma

$8.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hazelnut

$6.00

Jager

$6.50

Melon

$6.00

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Pomegranate

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Sambuca

$6.50

Sour Apple

$6.00

St Brendans

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.50

Sweet Vermo

Dry Vermo

Watermelon

$6.00

Fleur Charmante

$6.00

Rumchata Lemon

$7.00

St Germains

$8.00

Dbl Courvoisier

$18.00

Dbl Dom

$18.00

Dbl Hennessy

$18.00

Dbl E&J Brandy

$12.00

Dbl Remy Martin

$24.00

Dbl Amaretto

$11.00

Dbl Ancho Reyes

$13.00

Dbl Baileys

$12.00

Dbl Banana

$11.00

Dbl Blue Curacao

$10.50

Dbl Butterscotch

$11.00

Dbl Creme De Cocoa

$10.00

Dbl Creme De Cafe

$10.00

Dbl Fernet

$12.00

Dbl Fernet Menthe

$12.00

Dbl Stroma

$16.00

Dbl Goldschlager

$14.00

Dbl Grand Marnier

$17.00

Dbl Hazelnut

$10.00

Dbl Blue Hawaii

$10.50

Dbl Jager

$12.00

Dbl Melon

$10.00

Dbl Creme De Menthe

$10.00

Dbl Moonlight Espresso

$13.00

Dbl Moonlight Gingercello

$13.00

Dbl Pomegranate

$10.00

Dbl Peach

$10.00

Dbl Peppermint

$11.00

Dbl Raspberry

$11.00

Dbl Rumple Minze

$13.00

Dbl Rumchata

$11.00

Dbl Sambuca

$13.00

Dbl Sour Apple

$11.00

Dbl St Brendans

$11.00

Dbl St Germaine

$13.00

Dbl Triple Sec

$8.00

Dbl Tuaca

$11.00

Dbl Sweet Vermo

Dbl Dry Vermo

Dbl Watermelon

$11.00

Dbl White Choco

$11.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Cruzan 151

$6.50

Don Q Coco

$6.50

Kraken

$7.00

Dbl Well Rum

$8.00

Dbl Bacardi

$14.00

Dbl Cruzan 151

$12.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$11.50

Dbl Kraken

$12.00

Dbl Don Q Coco

$13.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.50

Oban 14 Yr

$18.00

Hab Honey Bourbon

$6.50

Aberlour

$12.00

Dbl Well Scotch

$8.00

Dbl Buchanans

$24.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Black

$22.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Red

$19.00

Dbl Oban 14 Yr

$35.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Corazon Repo

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Dulce Vida

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

Milagro

$7.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$8.00

Dbl Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Dbl Casamigos Repo

$19.00

Dbl Corazon Blanco

$12.00

Dbl Corazon Repo

$16.00

Dbl Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Dbl Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Dbl Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Dbl Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Dbl Dulce Vida

$13.00

Dbl Espolon

$16.00

Dbl Milagro

$13.50

Well Vodka

$4.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.50

Garlic Infused

$6.25

Habanero Infused

$6.25

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$8.00

Ketel Peach Orange

$8.00

360 Vanilla

$6.50

Pineapple Infused

$6.25

Spicy Pickle Infused

$6.25

Svedka Citron

$7.50

Svedka Blue Raz

$7.00

Svedka Cherry Lime

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Three Olives Espresso

$7.00

Van Gogh Acai

$6.75

Spicy Pepper

$9.25

Ketel Orange

$8.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$8.00

Dbl Deep Eddy Sweet tea

$11.00

Dbl Ketel One

$14.00

Dbl Svedka Cherry Lime

$13.00

Dbl Svedka Blue Raz

$12.00

Dbl Svedka Citron

$12.00

Dbl Titos

$13.00

Dbl Van Gogh Acai

$13.50

Dbl Pineapple Infused

$11.00

Dbl Habanero Infused

$11.00

Dbl Garlic Infused

$11.00

Dbl Spicy Pickle Infused

$11.00

Dbl 360 Van

$14.00

Dbl Ketel One Orange

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bird Dog Maple

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Five Trail

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Bonded

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jack Mash

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Laws Whiskey

$7.50

Makers 46

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.75

Tin Cup

$7.00

Woodford

$8.50

Dbl Well Whiskey

$8.00

Dbl Bird Dog Maple

$12.00

Dbl Bulleit

$15.00

Dbl Bulliet Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Dbl Buffalo Trace

$13.50

Dbl Crown Apple

$13.00

Dbl Crown Royal

$13.00

Dbl Fireball

$12.00

Dbl Five Trail

$25.00

Dbl Gentleman Jack

$15.00

Dbl Jack Daniels

$12.00Out of stock

Dbl Jack Bonded

$15.00

Dbl Jack Fire

$12.00

Dbl Jack Mash

$15.00

Dbl Jameson

$13.00

Dbl Jim Beam

$12.00

Dbl Makers Mark

$15.00

Dbl Seagrams 7

$11.50

Dbl Skrewball

$13.00

Dbl SoCo

$14.00

Dbl Tin Cup

$13.00

Dbl Woodford

$17.00

Dbl Laws

$14.00

Seasonal Drinks

Apple Old Fashioned

$10.00

Cider Mule

$8.00

Gingerbread Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Peppermint Martini

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Spiced Fig Bourbon Sour

$10.00

Yellow Submarine

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Peachtini

$8.00

Starters

Steak Sliders

Steak Sliders

$12.00

Four Sliders of Tender Seared Steak, Havarti Cheese & Caramelized Onions.

Roasted Artichoke & Mushroom Dip

$10.00

Served with Veggies and Pita Bread for Dipping.

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Our Special House Recipe! Buffalo, Teriyaki or Hotyaki. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Cast Iron Garlic Shrimp

Cast Iron Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

Crostini, Roasted Garlic, Olive Oil, Heirloom Tomatoes & Basil.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with Marinara sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Green onions, Whole Green Chile strip, Sour cream, Guacamole & Salsa. Add Chicken $1, Ground Beef $1.50 & Steak or shrimp $2.

Nachos

$14.00

Choice of Chicken or Beef, Cheese Sauce, Sharp Cheddar, Onion, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Salsa.

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Prosciutto Crostini

$14.00

Fresh Salads

Glenn Chopped Salad

Glenn Chopped Salad

$16.00

Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Heirloom Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Avocado & Hard Boiled Egg.

Lrg Avocado Caesar Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing.

Fiesta Salad

$16.00

Hearty Soups

Cup Chile Verde

$6.00

Bowl Chile Verde

$9.00

Cup Broccoli & Beer Cheese

$7.00

Bowl Broccoli & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Burgers

Southwestern

$15.00

A Whole Green Chile, Guacamole, Caramelized Onions, Pepper Jack.

JCB

JCB

$15.00

Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Crema & a Whole Roasted Jalapeno.

Whiskey

$15.00

Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions & Mushrooms. Whiskey Sauce Scratch-Made with Colorado Whiskey.

Truffle Burger

$15.50

Grilled Mushrooms, Havarti, Bacon, Caramelized Onions & Truffle Aioli.

Patty Melt

$14.50

Swiss Cheese, griddled onions, grilled marble rye

The Vicky

$15.50

Glenn Royal

$16.00

Tavern Favorites

French Dip

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Rib Eye on a Grilled Hoagie, Creamy Horseradish sauce & Fries.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Whole Pacific Cod fillets hand dipped in Beer Batter.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Crispy Fried, Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders, Fries & Choice of Side.

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$12.50

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork in a Flour Tortilla with Napa Cabbage, Cilantro & Chipotle Crema. Served with Salsa, Guacamole and Corn Chips.

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Corned Beef, Marble Rye, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Smoked in-house with our Custom Spice Rub on a Kaiser Roll with BBQ Sauce.

Shrimp tacos

$12.50

Spicy Reuben

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich

$16.50

Fajitas Steak

$18.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$17.00

Fajitas Chicken

$16.00

Fajitas Half & Half

$18.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Opera Strip Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Strip Cake

$8.00

Mini Churros

$8.00

Kids Meal

Corn Dog

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fried Green Beans

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Green Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Totchos

$10.00

Sauces

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caeser Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Raw Horseradish

$0.50

Mayo

Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Truffle Mayo

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome! The Glenn was designed and built to be your “Third Place”. What is a Third Place? Well, there’s the place where you live and there’s the place where you work; the Third Place is where you want to go when you’re not at the other two - a comfortable, community gathering place to pass some pleasant time with your neighbors and friends. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it and we look forward to seeing you often!

Website

Location

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO 80233

Directions

The Glenn image
The Glenn image
The Glenn image

