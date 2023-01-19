Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Gnome Craft Pub

review star

No reviews yet

498 SELBY AVE

SAINT PAUL, MN 55102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CALAMARI ARRABIATA

$17.00

lightly breaded calamari with fried peppers and spicy arrabbiata red sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.00

creamy cheese dip with pulled buffalo chicken and bleu cheese served with pita bread

PICKLE DIP

$9.00

cream cheese dip with dill pickles and giardiniera served with kettle chips

POTATO WEDGE NACHOS

$13.00

cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, salsa, green onions and tomato

SHRIMP BONZI

$17.00

sticky thai red chili shrimp with yum yum sauce

MUSSELS

$25.00

white wine, butter and garlic mussels poured over a bed of crispy potato wedges

GIANT PRETZEL

$22.00

served with cheese sauce and pickle dip

CHICKEN "WINGS"

$14.00

SALADS

COBB CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

chopped grilled chicken breast, romaine, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons tossed in ranch dressing

THAI CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

chopped grilled chicken breast, romaine, green onions, peanuts, mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, cilantro, red bell pepper, cucumber tossed in thai vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

chopped romaine, croutons, hardboiled egg, parmesan and caesar dressing

SANDWICHES

SHRIMP PO BOY

$18.00

bonzi shrimp, yum yum aioli, asian slaw and house-made pickles on a toasted roll

BEEF BARBACOA SANDWICH

BEEF BARBACOA SANDWICH

$15.00

house-made barbacoa, caramelized onions and peppers, topped with soft brie on a crusty roll

CHICKEN TINGA SANDWICH

$15.00

house-made chicken tinga with cilantro slaw and pepper jack cheese on a crusty roll

GRANDMA'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRANDMA'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

japanese spiced fried chicken, asian slaw, jalapeno bacon mayo on a roll

GNOME BURGER

GNOME BURGER

$16.00

pork belly and skirt steak burger with bacon jam, lettuce, cheddar cheese, house-made pickles on a toasted roll

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.00

plant based patty on a vegan roll with chimichurri, avocado mayo, vegan cheddar and caramelized onion, shredded lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll

PEAR & FIG JAM GRILLED CHEESE

PEAR & FIG JAM GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

bleu cheese, brie, fig jam, caramelized onions, pears served on country bread

THE BIG BOLOGNA

$12.00

thick sliced bologna, cheddar cheese, whipped brie, caramelized onions, smashed kettle chips on country bread

MAINS

BARBACOA SMASHED

$21.00

house-made barbacoa slow cooked for 12 hours, placed on a bed of smashed red potatoes and topped with beef consomme

TINGA BOWL

$19.00

house-made chicken tinga, white rice, salsa, pice de gallo, cheddar cheese and avocado

COHO SALMON PICCATA

$26.00

pan sauteed coho salmon with lemon, wine and capers served with smashed red potatoes

CRUSTED BEER CAN CHICKEN

CRUSTED BEER CAN CHICKEN

$20.00

14-spiced chicken slow roasted on a beer can and pan fried until crispy, served with parmesan and smashed red potatoes

ORECCHIETTE & BLUE

$18.00

smashed tomatoes with garlic, arugula and orecchietta pasta topped with aged bleu cheese

SHRIMP SCAMPI O

$22.00

brined garlic shrimp with white wine and fresh herbs with orecchietta pasta

SKIRT STEAK CHIMICHURRI

$28.00

24-hour brined skirt steak with chimichurri sauce and smashed red potatoes

KALBI STICKY RIBS

$26.00

juicy ribs with banana chili sauce served atop sticky rice and asian slaw

KIDS MENU

Kid Burger

$8.00

Served with french fries, portioned for children 12 & Under

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with french fries, portioned for children 12 & Under

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with french fries, portioned for children 12 & Under

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Served with french fries, portioned for children 12 & Under

SIDES

SD WHITE RICE

$4.00

SD SMASHED RED POTATOES

$8.00

SD FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

SD CREAMED SPINACH

$8.00

SD ASPARAGUS

$8.00

SD SALAD

$6.00

SD CHIPS

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE GUARDIAN OF GOOD RETURNS TO SAINT PAUL WITH SUPPER CLUB FARE AND EVERYTHING ON TAP.

Website

Location

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
The Gnome Craft Pub image
The Gnome Craft Pub image
The Gnome Craft Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hope Breakfast Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 Leech St Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Ngon Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
799 University Ave Saint Paul, MN 55104
View restaurantnext
St. Paul Tap
orange starNo Reviews
825 Jefferson Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
orange starNo Reviews
754 Randolph Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
El Burrito Mercado
orange star4.3 • 1,182
175 Cesar Chavez St St Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
Holman's Table - 644 Bayfield St
orange starNo Reviews
644 Bayfield St Saint Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SAINT PAUL

La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAINT PAUL
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston