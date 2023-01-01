Popular Items

Tacos (same)

$11.99

3 tacos with choice of different carnes for each taco, topped with cilantro and onions, served on soft corn or flour tortillas served with sides of mexican rice & chihuahua cheese topped refried beans

Burrito

$13.99

choice of carne + filled with spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese served with a chipotle ranch side salad (no rice and beans side)

Chimichanga

$15.99

two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, diced tomatoes & one choice of carne served with sour cream, and rice & beans

Tekila - Food

Botanas (Appetizers)

Basket Chips & Salsa

$4.99Out of stock

our house-made chips served with a side of mild red salsa we make on-site daily

Chips & Dip

$5.99Out of stock

choice of tropical salsa or pico de gallo, served with house-made corn chips

Elotes on a Cob

$4.99Out of stock

fresh ear of corn dressed in butter, mayo, queso fresco & paprika

Guacamole & Chips

$9.99Out of stock

made in house guacamole, served with house-made corn chips

Muy Loco Papas

$7.99Out of stock

fries topped with white queso sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, cilantro & choice of ground beef or chicken

Nachos de la Casa

$12.99Out of stock

our house-made corn chips layered with white cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, bacon bits, black olives, fresh jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream & guacamole with choice of ground beef or chicken

Queso Dip

$6.99Out of stock

white queso topped with queso fresco & diced jalapeños, served with house-made corn chips

Esquites

$5.99

deconstructed Elotes on a Cob served in a dish

Ensaladas (Salads)

Cajun Salmon & Mango Salad

$15.99

spring mix tossed with a mango vinaigrette, topped with shredded cheddar, red onion, tropical salsa, and cajun salmon

Chipotle Ranch

$12.99Out of stock

spring mix + romaine with red onions, shredded cheddar, chicken & tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.99Out of stock

spring & romaine mix tossed with a cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with cajun shrimp, lime wedges, avocado, black bean and corn mix, pico de gallo, sour cream & queso fresco

Taco Bowl

$11.99

romaine lettuce topped with ground beef, black bean & corn mix with pico de gallo, tomato, shredded cheddar, red onion, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and chipotle ranch, all stuffed in a house-made taco bowl shell

Sandwich

Casa Club

$11.99Out of stock

sliced turkey, ham, bacon strips, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, mayo & honey bbq in-between marble rye slices, served with fries

Hamburguesa con Queso

$11.99Out of stock

classic cheeseburger with shredded lettuce, tomato slices, onions & cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, served with fries

Queso Burger Quesadilla

$13.99

6oz burger patty with shredded lettuce, swiss cheese, quesa mix (shredded cheddar, bacon bits, and pico de gallo) with chipotle ranch in-between crispy flour tortillas, served with fries

Platillos (Entrees)

served with side of rice & beans

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$15.99

8oz skirt steak, tomato sauce, onions, jalapeños, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans

Burrito

$13.99

choice of carne + filled with spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese served with a chipotle ranch side salad (no rice and beans side)

Carne Azada

$16.99

tender skirt steak, salad, rice and beans, served with corn or flour tortillas & guacamole

Carne en la Tampiquena

$21.99

broiled tender skirt steak + two chicken enchiladas, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$14.99

fried corn tortillas tossed with sauteed red salsa, topped with queso fresco and skirt steak does not include rice and beans

Chimichanga

$15.99

two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, diced tomatoes & one choice of carne served with sour cream, and rice & beans

Enchiladas

$14.99

four chicken rolled tortillas topped with a rich red enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, and queso fresco, served with rice & beans

Fajitas

$17.99

choice of carne, bell pepper strips & onions, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans

Flautas

$12.99Out of stock

four fried tortillas stuffed with potatoes, topped with shredded lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream, served with rice and beans

Molcajete

$23.99

steak, chicken breast, pork, nopel cactus, chorizo, shrimp, queso fresco, served with 6 corn or flour tortillas

Quesadilla

$12.99

choice of carne with chihuahua cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & house guacamole. does not include rice & bean side

Steak Alambre

$16.99

tender skirt steak with bell peppers, chihuahua cheese, and side of guacamole served with corn tortillas + rice and beans

Tacos (same)

$11.99

3 tacos with choice of different carnes for each taco, topped with cilantro and onions, served on soft corn or flour tortillas served with sides of mexican rice & chihuahua cheese topped refried beans

Tostadas

$13.99

two fried corn tortillas piled with refried beans, chicken, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, avocado & tomato, served with rice and beans

Ninos (Kid's)

Kid - Quesadilla

$6.99

two 6" chihuahua cheese filled flour tortillas, served with fries or applesauce

Kid - Hamburger

$6.99Out of stock

classic burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice

Kid - Cheeseburger

$7.99Out of stock

classic burger + american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice

Kid - Taco

$6.99Out of stock

one taco with choice of chicken or ground beef either on a soft corn or flour tortilla, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice

Kid - Chicken Tenders

$6.99Out of stock

2 chicken tenders served with a side of fries, applesauce or mexican rice

Sides

Bacon Strips (3)

$2.99

Basket of Chips

$0.99Out of stock

Black Beans/Corn/Pico Mix Side

$1.99

Mexican Rice Side

$2.99

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Refried Beans Side

$2.99

Tortillas (3)

$2.99

Guacamole Side (2 oz)

$0.99Out of stock

Guacamole Side (4 oz)

$1.99

Salsa - House Red

$0.99

Sour Cream Side (2 oz)

$0.49Out of stock

Papas Fritas (fries)

$2.99Out of stock

Queso Dip Side (4oz)

$0.99

Dessert

Choco Tacos

$7.99

layers of baked custard and chocolate cake then covered with caramel

Churros

$5.99

fried choux pastry with a spongy center dusted with cinnamon sugar then crowned with vanilla ice cream and drizzles of caramel & chocolate

DAILY SPECIALS

Pizza: Steak Alambre

$13.99Out of stock

enchilada sauce base topped with steak, chorize, bell peppers, onions & mozzarella

Pizza: Mexican Nacho

$11.99Out of stock

Pizza - Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Pizza: Cheese & Pepperoni

$10.99Out of stock

Tekila - Tiki Menu

Food.

BBQ Pork on a Stick

$9.99

two 4oz pork belly pieces smothered in honey bbq

Casa Club

$11.99Out of stock

sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey bbq on marble rye

Chips & Dip

$5.99Out of stock

choice of fresh pico de gallo or tropical salsa - served with house-made corn chips

Churros

$4.99

fried choux pastry dusted in cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate

Elotes on a Cob

$4.99Out of stock

fresh ear of corn dressed in butter, mayo, queso fresco & paprika

Esquites

$5.99

deconstructed elotes on the cob served in a dish with mayo, butter, queso fresco & paprika

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Skewers

$9.99Out of stock

6 garlic buttered, cajun grilled shrimp on a stick

Guacamole & Chips

$9.99Out of stock

made in house daily with fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, and blend of seasonings, - served with house-made corn chips

Queso Dip & Chips

$6.99Out of stock

white queso sauce topped with queso fresco & jalapenos - served with house-made corn chips

Taco Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

romaine lettuce topped with ground beef, black bean/corn/ mix, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream & chipotle ranch, all stuffed in a house-made taco bowl shell

Two Tacos

$5.99Out of stock

choice of carne (ground beef, chicken or steak), topped with cilantro and onion on soft corn or flour tortilla

Walking Taco

$7.99

nacho cheese tortilla chips topped with white queso sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro - choice of ground beef, chicken or steak

TOGO Drinks

Margaritas

our house-made margaritas consist of freshly squeezed limes and oranges with casamigos blanco.

Charred Pineapple & Chipotle (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Cranberry Apple (750ml bottle)

$19.99Out of stock

Dreamsicle Margarita (750ml bottle)

$29.99

Grapefruit (750ml bottle)

$29.99

Habanero Hibiscus (750ml bottle)

$29.99

Honey Tamarind (750ml bottle)

$29.99

House Lime (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Mango Habanero (750 ml bottle)

$29.99

Prickly Pear (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Salted Watermelon (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Tropical (750ml bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Peach Sangria (750ml Bottle)

$29.99Out of stock

Blackberry Sangria (750ml bottle)

$29.99

Cans

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull - Original

$3.99

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.99

Red Bull - Watermelon

$3.99

Minis

Flavor

$5.00

Retail

Apparel

Tekila Shirt

$19.99

Tekila Tank Top

$19.99

Miscellanous

Ornament - Ugly Sweater

$5.99

Modelo Pint Glass

$4.99

Tekila Shot Glass

$5.99

Don Julio Tiki Lantern

$39.99

Tekila Candle

$14.99

Tekila Beverage Tumbler

$19.99

Sugar Skull Air Freshener

$8.99

Tekila - N/A Beverages (QR Code)

Fountain Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Cherry Craft Soda

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Diet Cola Craft Soda

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemon Lime Craft Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Cola Craft Soda

$3.00

Mountain Blast Craft Soda

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Kid's Fountain

Kid - Craft Cola

Kid - Craft Diet Cola

Kid - Craft Cherry Soda

Kid - Cranberry Juice

$0.99

Kid - Kiddie Cocktail

$0.99

Kid - Lemon/Lime

Kid - Lemonade

Kid - Mountain Blast

Kid - Orange Juice

$0.99

Kid - Pineapple Juice

$0.99

Kid - Raspberry Tea

Kid - Unsweetened Tea

Kid - Water

Kid - White Milk

Jarritos

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.99Out of stock

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.99

Jarritos - Madarin

$3.99

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.99

Jarritos - Sindral

$3.99

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.99

Bottled

Sprecher Root Beer Bottle

$3.99

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99Out of stock

Sangria - Non-Alcoholic

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cans

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.99

Red Bull - Watermelon

$3.99

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Refill Regular

Refill Decaf

Juice

Pineapple Juice (small)

$2.00

Pineapple Juice (lrg)

$3.00

Orange Juice (small)

$2.00

Orange Juice (lrg)

$3.00

Cranberry Juice (small)

$2.00

Cranberry Juice (lrg)

$3.00