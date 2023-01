The Golden Eatery

Restaurant info

THE GOLDEN HOT FRIED CHICKEN BRINGS NASHVILLE-STYLE HOT CHICKEN AND A FLAVORFUL FRIED CHICKEN MENU TO DOWNTOWN ORANGE COUNTY. GET THE CLASSIC FRIED CHICKEN EXPERIENCE WITH HOT TENDERS OR GOLDEN WINGS, OR TRY ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICHES OR TACOS LATHERED UP WITH OUR FAMOUS HOUSE-MADE ‘COMEBACK' SAUCE. DON'T FORGET WE'RE SERVING ALL DAY WITH HOT CHICKEN BREAKFAST BURRITOS TO START YOUR ENGINES AND MOUTH-WATERING LOADED FRIES TO FINISH THE DAY STRONG. ALL OF OUR CHICKEN IS CERTIFIED HALAL AS WELL AS HORMONE & ANTIBIOTIC-FREE. WE MAKE ALL OUR SAUCES IN-HOUSE, & EACH ITEM IS PREPARED WITH CHEF OSCAR’S FAVORITE INGREDIENT, LOVE.

