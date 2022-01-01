Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
American

The Golden Rule

review star

No reviews yet

606 S Church St

Georgetown, TX 78626

Popular Items

Pecan Crusted Fried Chicken
Carne Asada fries

Appetizers

Blistered Shishito peppers

$9.00

Carne Asada fries

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$19.00Out of stock

Charred BBQ Octopus

$15.00Out of stock

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Deviled eggs 3

$5.00

Deviled eggs 6

$10.00

Fried Brussels sprouts

$8.00

Gauc and bacon

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Pork Riblets

$14.00

Queso One Way

$9.00

Sauteed Mussels & Shrimp

$16.00

Texas Fried shrimp

$11.00

App Buffet

$10.00

Entrees

Pecan Crusted Fried Chicken

$17.00

Steak Frites

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

Cowboy pork Tenderloin

$24.00

Wagyu Filet

$49.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00

Wagyu Stroganoff

$38.00Out of stock

Dry Age Ribeye

$75.00

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$22.00

BBQ TX Redfish

$19.00

Special

$60.00

Event Chicken Portion

$10.00Out of stock

Stroganoff

$32.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Mini Corndogs

$5.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$5.00Out of stock

Salad

Caesar salad

$12.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Blackberry Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sides / Soups

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Squash

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Fries

$2.50

Veg Pattie Add

$4.50

Baguette

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Sauce

$0.75

Sweet tooth

Bourbon blonde

$8.00

Coffee and ice cream

$6.00

GF Peach

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

GF Apple Pumpkin Caramel

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Praline

$8.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Pecan Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$8.00

GF Bourbon Cherry

$8.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.50

Sandwiches

Fried Bologna

$11.00

Smash burger

$11.00

Breakfast with Breads

Apple Cinnamon Toast

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Breakfast sandwich

$9.00

Whipped Ricotta Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Breakfast with Eggs

Bacon And Onion Frittata

$14.00

Wild Boar Chorizo Hash

$14.00

Traditional plate

$9.00

Steak And Eggs

$18.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Bowl of Fruit

$2.50

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.50

One Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

2 Biscuits

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Toast

$1.50

Brunch Apps

Charcuterie Board

$19.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Queso One Way

$9.00

Deviled Eggs 3

$5.00

Deviled Eggs 6

$9.00

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Guac and Bacon

$10.00

Glazed Brussels

$9.00

Tx Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Brunch Greens

Black Berry Salad

$11.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar salad

$12.00

Supper Club Food

Wicked Eggs

$5.00

Witches Stew

$14.00

Spooky Spaghetti

$16.00

Porterhouse

$65.00

Spider Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Kid Sketti

$8.00

Supper Club Drinks

Witches Brew

$12.00

Bloody Good Time

$11.00

Body Part Punch

$6.00

Purple People Eater

$7.00

Super Club Bottle Special

Prisoner Bottle Special

$75.00Out of stock

Symmetry Bottle Special

$90.00Out of stock

Rowen Bottle Special

$50.00Out of stock

Back to School Buffet

Back to School Buffet

$21.50

Senior Breakfast Indiv.

Senior Breakfast

$15.00

Facility Fee

Facility Fee

$500.00

Hat

Hat

$30.00

Shirt

$30.00

make donation

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Online ordering availability times match kitchen hours.

Location

606 S Church St, Georgetown, TX 78626

Directions

Gallery
The Golden Rule image
The Golden Rule image
The Golden Rule image

