The Golden Spoon 2851 W Edmond Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Golden Spoon is a vegan restaurant with dairy-free and gluten friendly options. We serve health conscious brunch and lunch daily with several guilty pleasure options, as well. We strive to be a sustainable restaurant and work with local farmers for only the cleanest and freshest ingredients. Come dine in, order take out, or book a party or event in our meeting space. We’d love to have you!
Location
2851 West Edmond Road, Edmond, OK 73012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bee Healthy Cafe (Edmond Santa Fe)
No Reviews
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156 Edmond, OK 73003
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Edmond
The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn - The Patriarch
4.8 • 992
9 E Edwards St. Edmond, OK 73034
View restaurant
Earl's Rib Palace - S. Broadway (Edmond)
4.6 • 855
2121 South Broadway Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurant
More near Edmond