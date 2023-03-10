Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Golden Spoon 2851 W Edmond Road

review star

No reviews yet

2851 West Edmond Road

Edmond, OK 73012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts in a garlic, cashew cream sauce. Served with tortilla chips.

Garlic Hummus

Garlic Hummus

$9.00

House made white bean hummus with carrots, bell peppers, and baguette.

Snack Board

Snack Board

$16.00

Hummus, carrots, red bell peppers, tomato cucumber salad, sweet and salty assorted nuts, croissant, and fresh fruit.

Queso, Salsa, Guacamole and Chips

Queso, Salsa, Guacamole and Chips

$12.00

Cashew Queso, mild salsa, and cilantro-free guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with black beans, tomatoes, romaine, cashew queso, guacamole, sour cream, side of salsa.

Queso Fries

Queso Fries

$12.00

Air-baked fries, cashew queso, seitan or shiitake bacon bits served with ranch.

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Vegetable broth, tomatoes, corn, black beans, red lentils, spices, and coconut milk. Topped with tortilla chips and guacamole. Add Vegan Chicken $4

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00+Out of stock

Kidney beans, tomato, red bell pepper, and spices in veggie broth. Served with brown rice. Add Cajun Seitan $4.

Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Roasted cherry tomato, garlic, onion, spices pureed in veggie broth and coconut milk.

Creamy Potato Leek Soup

$6.00+

Potatoes, leeks, and cashews blended with flavorful garlic and herb broth. Topped with extra virgin olive oil and shiitake bacon.

Soup & Salad Lunch

$13.00+

Choice of any soup and half of any salad.

Salads

Hot Greens and Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Sauteed kale, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, grilled avocado, roasted chickpeas, shiitake bacon bits, hemp seeds, and quinoa tossed in a lime tahini dressing.

Spinach & Fruit Salad

$15.00

Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, shiitake bacon, avocado, & cannellini beans tossed in miso champagne vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Kale, romaine, roasted chickpeas, vegan parmesan tossed in homemade vegan Caesar dressing. Served with grilled gluten free vegan chicken.

Buffalo Chickpea Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, carrots, cucumber, celery, almonds, chickpeas, shiitake bacon, & hemp hearts tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with Ranch.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Romaine, quinoa, black beans, diced tomatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, roasted red bell peppers, guacamole, and tortilla chips, Drizzle of cilantro lime cashew cream.

Plates

Cashew Alfredo Plate

$18.00

Creamy cashews & spices with choice of gluten free pasta or organic shells. Topped with sautéed kale & parmesan. Add gluten free chicken for $4.

Cheddar Bacon Pasta

$16.00

Vegan cheese sauce, shiitake bacon, cannellini beans, spinach, and choice of gluten free noodles or organic shells.

Pink Sauce Pasta

$20.00

Marinara with creamy coconut milk & herbs ladled over gluten free noodles or organic shells. Topped with vegan chicken & parmesan.

Sofritas Flautas

$18.00

Seasoned tofu and avocado wrapped in a baked flour tortilla, topped with romaine, fresh lime, tomatoes, and sour cream. Side of black beans, chips and queso.

Shepard's Pie

$17.00

Peas, carrots, corn, and seitan in a savory sage sauce. Topped with garlic mashed potatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and parsley.

BBQ Plate

$18.00

BBQ Seitan, mashed potatoes, creamy cashew black pepper gravy, corn, sautéed kale with shiitake bacon, and biscuit.

Buffalo Sammie

$16.00

Seitan tossed in buffalo topped with romaine, tomato, red onion, and vegan ranch on a croissant. Served with baked potato wedges.

BLT Sammie

$14.00

Hot croissant or gluten free bread, seitan bacon or gluten free bacon, romaine, tomatoes, and vegan mayo. Served with baked potato wedges. Add vegan cheese or avocado for $2 each

Desserts

Assorted Vegan Treats, with Gluten Free Options.

Gluten Free Cookies

$4.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

Baked Potato Wedges

$4.00

Baked Potato wedges.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Black Beans

$4.00

Black Beans.

Broccoli

$4.00

Roasted Carrots and Broccoli.

Side of Queso

$5.00

Side of Queso.

Brown Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice.

Biscuit

$4.00

Biscuit.

Buttered Corn

$4.00

White Pepper Gravy

$3.00

White Pepper Gravy.

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

Sour Cream

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$0.75

Jam

$0.50

Caesar Side

$0.75

Cilantro Lime Dressing Side

$0.75

Champagne Miso Vinaigrette

$0.75

Lime Tahini Dressing

Breakfast

Queso Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Organic tofu scramble, breakfast potatoes, cashew queso, organic spinach in a house made flour tortilla.

Beggin Eggin Cheese

$9.00

Our take on the classic “Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.” Vegan croissant, eggy tofu, seitan bacon, & vegan cheese

Biscuit and Gravy

$15.00

Open face flour or gluten free biscuit topped with cashew cream gravy, and seitan or shiitake bacon bits. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Short Stack Pancakes

$12.00

Organic Gluten Free pancakes, maple syrup and butter.

French Toast

$14.00

Gluten Free French Toast with organic maple syrup, fresh fruit, and cinnamon.

Pancake Platter

$17.00

2 Gluten Free Pancakes, seitan or shiitake bacon, breakfast potatoes, and tofu scramble. Served with maple syrup.

Tofu Scramble Platter

$16.00

Organic Tofu Scramble sautéed organic greens & tomatoes, side of seitan bacon or shiitake bacon, breakfast potatoes, flour or gluten free biscuit and gluten free cashew gravy.

Gram's Shipwreck

$16.00

Organic Tofu scrambled with breakfast potatoes, choice of seitan or shiitake bacon, and shredded vegan cheese. Side of flour or gluten free biscuit and jam.

Kid's Breakfast

$10.00

Choice of French Toast or Pancakes, Seitan or Shiitake Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, and Fresh Fruit.

Kids Meals

Chopped Chicken Meal

$8.00

Gluten Free Chicken served with corn and mashed potatoes.

Mini Cashew Alfredo

$8.00

Cashew cream sauce with choice of whole wheat or gluten free linguini. Served with broccoli.

Kids Soup & Salad

$8.00

Choice of any cup of soup and mini salad.

Flautas

$8.00

2 sofritas tofu stuffed flautas wrapped in crispy flour tortillas. Served with a side queso and fresh fruit.

Mini Nacho

$8.00

Tortilla chips, black beans, house made cashew queso, and avocado. Side of fresh fruit.

Mini Grilled Cheese Sticks & Soup

$8.00

Gluten Free White Bread and vegan cheddar. Served with choice of Roasted Tomato Soup. (Make it an adult portion for additional $5)

Drinks

Poppi Cherry Limade Prebiotic Soda

$3.00

Poppi Cherry Limade Prebiotic Soda.

Poppi Doc Pop Prebiotic Soda

$3.00

Poppi Doc Pop Prebiotic Soda.

Poppi Cola Prebiotic Soda

$3.00

Poppi Cola Prebiotic Soda.

Organic Lemonade

$3.00

Organic Lemonade.

San Pelligreno Sparkling Water

$4.00

San Pelligreno Sparkling Water.

Ginger Lemonade Kombucha

$5.00

Ginger Lemonade Komucha.

Organic Orange Juice

$5.00

Organic Orange Juice .

Organic Unsweetened Soy

$4.00

Organic Unsweetened Soy .

Zevia Root Beer

$3.00

Zevia Root Beer.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Flavored Syrups

$0.75

Smoothies

Strawberry Protein

$9.00

Organic Strawberry, banana, vanilla protein, pineapple juice, and avocado.

Mango Dragon Fruit

$9.00

Organic mango, dragon fruit, banana, pineapple juice, and vanilla protein powder.

Green Smoothie

$9.00

Cucumber, avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, mango, vanilla protein powder, and pineapple juice.

Chocolate Smoothie

$9.00

Organic cacao powder, cacao nibs, banana, soy milk, avocado, and cinnamon.

Shakes

Rocky Road Shake

$8.00

Coconut milk chocolate ice cream mixed with vegan marshmallows, almonds, & vegan white chocolate chips. Topped with Coconut Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Cookies & Cream Shake

$8.00

Organic Soy Vanilla Ice Cream, gluten free chocolate cookies. Topped with Coconut Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Organic Soy Vanilla Ice Cream, Freeze-Dried mixed berries, and frozen strawberries. Topped with Coconut Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Espresso & Coffee

Latte

$6.00

Latte

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cappaccino.

Americano

$5.00

Americano

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee.

Tea & Chocolate

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte.

Chai Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte.

Bag Tea Selections

$4.00

Bag Tea Selections.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

Retail

Guest Hat

$25.00

Guest Shirt

$25.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Golden Spoon is a vegan restaurant with dairy-free and gluten friendly options. We serve health conscious brunch and lunch daily with several guilty pleasure options, as well. We strive to be a sustainable restaurant and work with local farmers for only the cleanest and freshest ingredients. Come dine in, order take out, or book a party or event in our meeting space. We’d love to have you!

Location

2851 West Edmond Road, Edmond, OK 73012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

K-Chick
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Nw 178th St Ste 116 Edmond, OK 73012
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts -
orange starNo Reviews
2216 Bridgeview Boulevard Edmond, OK 73003
View restaurantnext
Bee Healthy Cafe (Edmond Santa Fe)
orange starNo Reviews
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156 Edmond, OK 73003
View restaurantnext
405 Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,174
2125 Northwest 178th Street Edmond, OK 73012
View restaurantnext
AM Republic
orange starNo Reviews
737 W. Danforth Rd Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurantnext
Yolkizz Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
737 West Danforth Road Edmond, OK 73003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edmond

405 Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,174
2125 Northwest 178th Street Edmond, OK 73012
View restaurantnext
The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn - The Patriarch
orange star4.8 • 992
9 E Edwards St. Edmond, OK 73034
View restaurantnext
Earl's Rib Palace - S. Broadway (Edmond)
orange star4.6 • 855
2121 South Broadway Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - Covell
orange star4.5 • 248
775 W Covell Rd Edmond, OK 73003
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - Coltrane
orange star4.2 • 185
231 S Coltrane Rd Edmond, OK 73034
View restaurantnext
1884 at The Railyard
orange star4.3 • 62
23 W 1st St Edmond, OK 73003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edmond
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (163 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston