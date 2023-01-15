Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Good Berry Açaí Bowls

review star

No reviews yet

2850 Fannin St Ste 100

Houston, TX 77002

Acai Bowl OO

$8.99+

Water

$2.50

JUST Water

SanBria

$10.00

Famous Sangria

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Welcome to The Good Berry where we serve Acai Bowls with a twist. Unlimited Bases, toppings, and drizzles! Ask Us to #MakeItCute

2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77002

