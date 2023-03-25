Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Good Good

review star

No reviews yet

1694 Park Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10035

Brunch

Appetizers/Starters

Codfish Fritters

$12.00

Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Spicy Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Okra

$12.00

Cocktail Patties

$12.00

Soups/Salads

Shredded Kale Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$15.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Coconut Fish Burger

$21.50

Entrees

2 Eggs Any Style

$14.00

Eggs Benedicts

$18.00

Pancakes

$16.00

French Toast

$16.00

Salmon Filet

$29.00

Steak

$32.00

Fried Chicken Basket

$22.50

Cheeseburger

$24.00

Sides

Fried Plantains

$11.00

Sauteed Seasonal Greens

$13.00

Bacon

$6.00

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Toast

$4.00

Side of Eggs

$4.00

Dinner

Starters

Roasted Beet + Avocado Salad

$16.00

Codfish Fritters

$12.00

Spicy Shrimp

$16.00

Caviar + Toast Points

$25.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Coconut Fish Burger

$21.50

Mains

Fried Chicken Basket

$22.50

Grain Bowl

$22.00

Salmon Filet

$29.00

Steak

$32.00

Sides

Fried Plantains

$11.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Beans + Rice

$12.00

Sauteed Seasonal Greens

$13.00

Jerk Mushrooms

$12.50

Fried Avocado

$12.00

Curried Carrots

$13.00

Candied Yams

$15.00

Fries

$7.00

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$15.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Craft Cocktail Bar & Bistro

Location

1694 Park Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10035

Directions

