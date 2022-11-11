  • Home
Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill 1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD

No reviews yet

1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD

COOLIDGE, AZ 85128

Popular Items

The Big Gander Jr.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
The Mother Load

Goose Shirt

$20.00

APPETIZERS

Basket of Fries

$5.99

BBQ Rib Tips

$11.99

Calamari

$9.99

Chicken Bites

$8.95

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.95

Jalapeno Chz Stx

$8.59

Chips & Salasa

$5.95

Como Basket

$12.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Fried Pickels

$7.79

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.59Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.79

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Wisconsin Cheese Bites

$9.49

Basket of sweets

$5.99

Spicy Cauliflower

$6.99

FISH

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Fish Tacos

$11.49

Shrimp & Chips

$11.49

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.49

GOOSE BURGERS

Hamburger

$7.99+

Cheeseburger

$8.49+

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.49+

The Philly Burger

$12.49

The Mother Load

$13.49

The Pastrami Burger

$12.49

The Wrangler Burger

$12.49

The Wrangler Burger Jr.

$10.49

Green Chili Swiss Burger

$9.49+

The Big Gander

$12.49

The Big Gander Jr.

$9.99

The Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Low Carb Burger

$9.79+

KIDS MENU

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Chicken Bites & Fries

$7.99

Ham And Chz

$6.99

SALADS

Chef Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chicken Bite Salad

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

SANDWICHES

Hot Pastrami

$10.99

Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

French Dip

$10.99

Pulled Pork

$10.49

Ruben

$10.99

Irish Ruben

$10.99

Dagwood

$12.99

Chicken Breast

$10.49

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

BLT

$9.49

Club

$11.49

Patty Melt

$9.99+

SIDES

Coleslaw

$3.49

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Extra Jalapénos

$0.99

Extra Peppers

$0.99

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Garlic Texas Toast

$2.49

Mac Salad

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Bacon

$1.99

Extra cheese

$0.99

Add mushrooms

$0.99

Add green chili

$0.99

N/A BEVERAGE

Coca Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Regular Tea

$2.49

Green Tea

$2.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Peach Tea

$2.49

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Arnold P

$2.50

Water

Redbull

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some great American food, drinks, karaoke, and live music

Location

1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD, COOLIDGE, AZ 85128

Directions

