The Grales

Ruth Lewandowski Rosę Cuvee Zero (BTL)

$50.00

"2021 is a pink puzzle, a wide array of pieces fitting together just so, until the larger very familiar picture comes into focus. Building upon our previous vintages' aromas, flavors and textural signatures of the deeper Portuguese varieties we have come to know and love, the majority of this wine remains Touriga Nacional, Souzao and Tinta Roriz. However, we've peppered in a smattering of other deliciously appropriate ingredients such as Trousseau (ahem, Bastardo in Portugal) a few skin fermented whites and even a skosh of lightly macerated Zinfandel (GASP!). This vintage is ever the more herbal and savory side of pink wine but still has gobs of bright, poppy, almost tropical fruit to it, keeping things juicy and thirst quenching as hell."