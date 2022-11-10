- Home
- Louisville
- Butchertown
- The Grales
The Grales
1001 Baxter Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Popular Items
ONLINE & TO-GO ORDERS
HOLY GRALE FOOD
Pretzel + Beer Cheese
Klaus’ pretzel, spicy beer cheese
Holy Grale Frietjes
hand cut, twice fried, one sauce included.
Cheese Plate *
honeycomb, spiced pecans, apple butter, toast *this item contains nuts
Sauerkraut Balls
country sausage, sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce
Roasted Beets *
goat cheese, pistachio, golden raisin, sorghum, lime *this item contains nuts
Grale Burger
sharp white cheddar, smoked bacon, onion jam, pretzel roll
Schnitzel Sandwich
red cabbage slaw, B&B pickles, spicy mayo, potato roll
Pan Roasted Trout
bean salad, charred eggplant, pickled squash
Fall Spätzle
sweet corn, frondosa mushrooms, blistered tomatoes, grana padano, kale *this item contains nuts
Pork Schnitzel Platter
sauerkraut, kohlrabi, pear, mustard creme, caraway
Steak Frietjes
roasted onion butter, sea salt, sherry
Dark Chocolate Pecan Pie
soft whip, toasted pecans, sea salt
BOTTLED BEER & CIDER
Achel Blond (330mL)
This is beer with an honest, sweet, malty palate, somewhat reminiscent of bread, which is complemented by the fruity-sweet touches of young pear and banana. Low on body, It is a tender thirst quencher, with just a wisp of bitter in the finish, one that leaves the palate with a decided gentleness. 8% ABV
Achel Bruin (330mL)
The Bruin has some surprisingly fruity aromas, of pear, banana, raisin and plum. Its taste betrays touches of caramel, biscuits, cakes and cookies. The malty palate is freshened up by a beautiful pearlisation, and it all culminates in a well-rounded bitterness. 8% ABV
Aecht Schlenkerla Märzen (16.9oz)
Considered a classic in it's category, this Märzen is Bamberg's speciality. It is a dark, bottom fermented smokebeer, brewed with Original Schlenkerla Smokemalt from the Schlenkerla malting.
Aecht Schlenkerla Oak Smoke (16.9oz)
A double bock with a uniqe smoky note. The malt is kilned by an oak wood fire - unlike conventional smoke malt which is kilned by beech wood fire. Following century-old recipes, all malts made at the Schlenkerla brewery are dried by wood fire. While for the classic "Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier" traditionally beech has been--and still is--used, the malt for Schlenkerla Oak Smoke is kilned with oak wood. The resulting Oak Smoke Malt has a smoother and more multi-layered smoky note than the intensely aromatic Beech Smoke Malt. The hence complex smokiness in Schlenkerla Oak Smoke is paired with the multifaceted bitterness of finest Hallertau aroma hops. It is matures for months in the deep brewery cellars underneath Bamberg. 8%
American Solera Blessed in the Midwest (16oz)
Hazy Ipa double dry hopped with Nelson & Mosaic Incognito. 7%
ATG/Japas HAZIJU-K (16oz)
India Pale Ale brewed in collaboration with Against the Grain and Brazilian brewery Japas Cervejaria exhibiting tropical fruity flavor and aroma. 7.9%
Birrificio Montegioco Quarta Runa (750ml)
Montegioco, Italy Absolutely heavenly. Quarta Runa is a bright, hazy orange golden ale brewed with fresh local Volpedo peaches. The aroma is light and fresh with scents of peaches. The initial flavor is sweet and spicy with some cinnamon notes, fresh sugary peaches and citrus. Quarta Runa has a very refreshing crisp and smooth long finish which also shows an unexpected and mild hopping. ABV: 7%
Boon Vat 92 (375mL)
Boon Vat 92 Monoblend is a geuze containing lambic from foeder #92 brewed on November 16, 2014, and bottled on December 16, 2016. This perfectly balanced Oude Geuze is full-bodied, complex and has notes of spices and smokiness as a result of the oak foeder. ABV: 8%
Chimay Barrel-Aged Grand Reserve 2018 (375ml)
Baileux, Belgium Grande Reserve aged partly in whiskey barrels and finished in new American and French oak. On the nose, wood and fleshy fruit notes are present. On the palate, one can taste roasted malt, and smoke, enhanced by notes of vanilla and whiskey. Sweet, boozy, and bready. 10.5% ABV
Chimay Cinq Cents (white cap) (11.2oz)
Baileux, Belgium First made in 1986, It has a bright golden color with a brilliant white head. Smoky and sweet aromas give way to fruity and floral notes. These are perfectly balanced by subtle hop character. Orange peel and apple give a pleasant aftertaste. 8% ABV
Chimay Grande Reserve (blue cap)(11.2oz)
Baileux, Belgium Originally released as a Special Holiday beer, the “Capsule Bleue” became available in 1956. It pours a beautiful dark hue with a tight, light brown foam. Warm and dark, with heavy spice aromas that give way to candied fruit and mocha notes. Bitter and sweet notes of chocolate and coffee round out this complex brew. 9% ABV
Chimay Premiere (red cap)(11.2oz)
Baileux, Belgium Premiere was the first beer produced by Cimay, and has been brewed since 1862. Trappist Monks released this dark brew, as opposed to something lighter, in order to not directly compete with local brewers. A hallmark of its style, this Belgian dubbel is ruby in color, rich, deep, and malty. It has notes of toffee and ripe fruit, with notes of minerality and smooth bitterness, which round out its deep sweetness. 7% ABV
De Dolle Arabier (12oz)
A Strong Belgian Pale brewed with pure hops and water and hopped with whole flower Poperinge varieties, Nugget and “WGV”, Whitbread Golding Variety. The light bready malts and fresh, citrusy hops will attest to that, it's only the earthy and slightly sour flavors that follow that will change your mind. 8% ABV
De Dolle Extra Special Export Stout (11.2oz)
A Belgian stout brewed with roasted malt, caramel malt and pale malt and Nugget hops. Unlike most typical stouts, this beer has tart flavors, and a big, dry body. The nose is musky, slightly sweet and spicy. Flavors of chocolate , coffee and some hazelnut notes on the palate intermingle with notes of licorice. The enhanced, Belgian beer style gives it a high carbonation level that's very lively. It finishes with a dry explosion of black espresso flavors. ABV: 9%
De la Senne Brussels Calling (330ml)
Brussels Calling is our anniversary beer. The base is always a blonde, 6,5% abv, but we change the hops every year. The result is a very balanced “Belgian IPA”. The bouquet is intensely exotic and floral. These flavours get longer and more intense in the taste, paired with a nice malt base, and they are structured by an intense but elegant bitterness, that reinforces the freshness of the beer. In the end the fruity character merges with a long and dry bitterness. 6.5%
De la Senne Jambe de Bois (330ml)
Jambe-de-Bois is a generously hopped Triple. Blond, very balanced, and treacherous: the alcohol is never aggressive, which makes it dangerously easy to drink. Fermentation flavours take the lead, with notes of pear and ripe banana. The hop develops floral and spicy notes (white pepper, nutmeg). Its alcohol content makes is rather round, but the absence of residual sugars leaves its finale dry and lightly bitter. 8% abv
De la Senne Stouterik (11.2oz)
DRY STOUT 5% Stouterik is a classic ‘Dry Stout’ according to the Irish tradition, easy to drink, but with a well-marked character. Its colour is deep black with ruby reflections. Roasted notes define its personality, balanced in the mouth by a touch of coffee and a velvety tone. A discreet, refined bitterness complete its structure, with a dry and surprisingly refreshing finale.
De la Senne Zenne Pils (11.2oz)
Zenne Pils is a bottom-fermented, unfiltered and unpasteurized beer. The traditional method of decoction with which it is brewed adds depth and complexity to its malty character. It is slightly hazy, finely bitter, and very nicely drinkable. It is generously hopped with the most noble old varieties of German hops.
Dupont Cidre Cydon (12.7oz)
This natural sparkling wine was born from the idea of combining two fruits from the Rosaceae family: the quince, fruit from forgotten orchards, and the apple, traditional fruit from the Pays d'Auge. This original co-fermentation reveals a delicious quaffable cider, with unexpected aromas of blood orange peel mixed with the freshness of the apple.
Green's Gluten Free Lager (16.9oz)
Brewed at DeProefbrowerij. Naturally Gluten Free. Light-bodied, crisp, clean golden lager ABV: 4.1%
Green's Quest Gluten Free Tripel (16.9oz)
Lowchristi, Belgium Brewed at DeProefbrowerij. Light amber color. Sweet on the palate up front, with a slightly dry finish. 8.5% ABV
Hitachino White Ale (11.2oz)
A refreshing, mildly hopped Belgian and American-inspired beer with complex, tart flavors of coriander, orange peel and nutmeg. ABV: 5.5%
Nøgne Ø Batten Down the Hatches (330ml)
Cognac + Aquavit Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. 14% abv 80 IBU
Omnipollo Barrel-Aged Noa Pecan Mudcake (12oz)
“After almost a year on bourbon barrel, we are very excited to finally be able to present the 2022 batch of Noa Bourbon Pecan Mud Cake Imperial Stout. Barrel-aged to perfection, the bourbon brings additional complexity to our classic pastry stout. Patience is not a virtue but it helps.” - Henok 14.5%
Omnipollo Elmer NMT (12oz)
"Our first stout from the church. Elmer is a new money ticker stout. Big, bold yet creamy and smooth by a careful addition of nitro. Fermented with English ale yeast and a blend of European and American specialty malts, this beer is caramel first and roast second. Costa Rican coffee courtesy Per Norby, Madagascan vanilla and heaps of toasted coconut. Turn can up side down twice before opening to release nitro." - Henok, Omnipollo 15.5%!
Orval Trappist Ale (11.2oz)
Villers-d.-Orval, Belgium First brewed in 1931, Orval is aromatic, dry and unique. The aging process gives it a fruity, slightly acidic taste and hops lending to the bitterness. Orval is lively and very carbonated. A distinct amalgamation of brewing methods from the English dry hopping, infusion Belgian methods, as well as the use of wild yeast, or “brettanomyces”.
Peckham's Moutere Cider (12oz)
English style cider crafted from 100% heritage cider apples pressed, fermented and over wintered on the farm. Off dry, rounded and spritzy in the mouth with soft tannins and notable flavor development and a sherbet tickle on the tongue. ABV: 5.6%
Peckham's Reserve Dry (12oz)
A little bit funky and unusual in a dramatic and appealing way. Traditional cider apples give flavors of apple peel and barnyard, buttery texture and dry finish. Nice tannins and added complexity from French Oak barrel-aging. ABV 6.9%
Peckham’s Boysenberry Cider (12oz)
Moutere Valley, New Zealand Made in the family cidery from tree ripened heritage apples, with a generous dash of Moutere boysenberry. Cox's Orange Pippin and Jonagold apples, with Riwaka Choice boysenberries. 5.2% abv
Põhjala Château Noir - Cellar Series (330ml)
BA Imperial Baltic Porter A vinous Imperial Baltic Porter aged in 2017/18 Bordeaux red wine barrels and Pedro Ximenez barrels. 12% abv
Põhjala Jätku Leiba - Cellar Series (330ml)
A rich imperial porter brewed with toasted rye flakes, aged in Bourbon and American Rye Whiskey barrels. 12.5% abv
Põhjala Marshmallow Island (330ml)
A multigrain Imperial Baltic porter inspired by toasted marshmallows - brewed with smoked malt, lactose, and Tahitian vanilla. 10% abv
Põhjala Õhtu (12oz)
An easy going porter brewed with oats and rye, bursting with vanilla and chocolate flavors. 5.5%
Ribela Sidra Natural (700ml)
The microclimate of the region of Estrada has produced cider apples since ancient times. In the fertile valleys of the rivers Ulla, Umia, and Linares, one will find many Spainish heirloom varieties of apples, such as Rabiosa, Marafouza, Freixera, Pementa, Raiada, and Peros, which give Galician cider a most unique character. This traditional cider from a father son team is no exception — it’s tart, funky, and has serious depth. 5.5%
Sinebrychoff Porter (12oz)
An intense Baltic style porter brewed by the oldest operating brewery in Scandinavia using four different malts (Vienna, Munich, Chocolate, Caramel), two types of hops (Hallertau, Saaz. ’"Rumors have it that the starter sample of the young yeast after World War II was removed from a bottle of naturally-conditioned Guinness…" - M. Jackson.
Sky Gazer/Tox Brewing Angel Colony (16oz)
North Haven, Conneticut Collab hazy oat milk India pale ale with citra and galaxy hops. ABV: 8.5%
Stillwater Insetto (12oz)
Dry hopped sour ale with Italian plum. 5%
Trappistes Rochefort 10 (11.2oz)
Rochefort, Belgium Dark color, full and very impressive taste. Strong plum, raisin, and black currant palate, with ascending notes of vinousness and other complexities. 11.3% ABV
Trappistes Rochefort 6 (11.2oz)
Rochefort, Belgium Reddish color, slightly spicy aroma and an intense taste of caramel, fruit, and hints of raisins. 7.5% ABV
Trappistes Rochefort 8 (11.2oz)
Rochefort, Belgium Deep brown color; the flavor is vigorous and complex, and strong bodied. The aroma has notes of fresh fruit, spice, leather and figs. 9.2% ABV
Uerige DoppelSticke
“As if this were not enough, Zum Uerige has in DoppelSticke invented a new variation on the style. The hop aroma is huge and herbal. The palate is rich, oily, enwrapping. The finish is full of restrained power. No alcohol burn, just a warm glow.”
Westmalle Dubbel (11.2oz)
Westmalle, Belgium A subtle, dark red-brown beer with a rich and complex taste of caramel, malt, and fruity esters. This balanced ale ends with a long and dry finish. “In 1856 the monks started brewing a simple table beer. Later, as demand grew, they introduced a dark beer that was brewed with double the amount of raw ingredients. This is how a Dubbel got its name.” ABV 7%, IBU: 24 , ABV 7%
Westmalle Extra (11.2oz)
This is one of the oldest beers of Westmalle Abbey, with a tradition that dates back to the start of the brewery. It was created to drink with meals in the abbey, something the monks still do today. As a top fermented golden yellow Trappist beer, the Extra is unique in combining a low alcohol content with a rich flavor. Enjoy its fruity notes and its refreshing, thirst-quenching character. 4.8% abv
Westmalle Tripel (11.2oz)
Westmalle, Belgium Pale Strong Tripel, The name “Tripel” meaning the tripling of ingredients of their original table beer. Introduced in 1934, this “mother of all triples” is a golden-yellow ale with a fruity aroma and a nose of hops. This elegant ale offers complex flavors melding a rich malt sweetness into a mild taste and a creamy mouth feel. IBU: 37, ABV 9.5%
Young Master Jade Scorpion (12oz)
"A refreshing lager elevated with the addition of green peppercorns. "Ma Jiao" from the Sichuan province in China, Jade Scorpion is dangerously addictive. Peppercorns add bright, citrusy and herbal notes with a gentle tingle that makes our Chinese take on a pilsner delightful" 5.1%
LAMBIC BOTTLES
Drie Fonteinen Armand & Gaston (375ml)
Spontaneous fermentation, oaked maturation and bottle evolution result in a distinctively complex beer. Lambics aged on 4 different barrels, originating from wort of 8 different brews. ABV 5.2%
Drie Fonteinen Druif 'Muscat Bleu' (750ml)
Muscat Bleu grapes from Flander’s Wijndomein Hoenshof are macerated with four different lambics from two different barrels for five months and blended the grape lambic with another three young lambics prior to blending’. ABV 8.0%
Drie Fonteinen Golden Blend (750ml)
A special blend of 1, 2, 3, and 4 year old oak aged lambic.
Drie Fonteinen Hommage (750ml)
3 Fonteinen Hommage is a iambic blended with raspberries and cherries.
Drie Fonteinen Intense Red (375ml)
3 Fonteinen Intense Red Oude Kriek is blend of young lambic with cherries and pits.
Drie Fonteinen Oude Geuze (375ml BTL)
This traditional Oude Geuze (blend of 1,2 & 3 year old lambic) is tart, earthy, and incredibly complex, but also spritzy as champagne and greatly refreshing. 100% spontaneously fermented lambic beer, aged in oak casks, with no artificial sweeteners or other additives. 6.5% abv
Drie Fonteinen SvhL 5.2 Ferme Framboos Blended & Alive 2018 (750 ml)
Speling van het Lot V.ii -Ferme Framboos Blended & Alive is a blend of local whole organic raspberries with one-year-old lambic macerated together for more than nine months. The matured lambic was then backblended with young lambic for a final fruit intensity of 420 grams of raspberries per liter of finished lambic. Some organic honey was added to the blend immediately before blending. The raspberries originate from De Ferme Framboos in Huldenberg. 6.3%ABV | 750ml
Drie Fonteinen SvhL 7.10 Pruim Blended & Alive (750ml)
Speling van het Lot VII.x - Zotte Kadeeën Pruim Blended & Alive is a lambic blended with plums and macerated for one month before being blended with young lambic and is bottled in 750ml bottles. All of the Series VII Speling van het Lot bottles featured lambic fruited in and blended from freshly emptied Bordeaux barrels from Château Pabus. This particular bottling was limited to 964 bottles.
Drie Fonteinen SvhL 7.11 Cassis Blended & Alive 2018 (750ml)
Speling van het Lot VII.xi - Zotte Kadeeën – Cassis Blended & Alive is a lambic blended with black currants and macerated for five and a half months before being blended with young lambic and is bottled in 750ml bottles. All of the Series VII Speling van het Lot bottles featured lambic fruited in and blended from freshly emptied Bordeaux barrels from Château Pabus. This particular bottling was limited to 1,000 bottles.
Drie Fonteinen SvhL 8.2 Schaarbeekse on Toast (750ml)
Drie Fonteinen SvhL 9.3 Aardbeiiteraties: Bio Aardbei + Kriek (750ml)
Speling van het Lot IX.iii - Aardbeiiteraties - Bio Aardbei + Kriek Raw & Uncut is a blend of two different fruit lambics. A portion of lambic with organic strawberries and lambic with cherries macerated separately in two 400 liter barrels for several weeks. 30% of the strawberry lambic and 70% of the cherry lambic were then put together in another 400 liter barrel and aged for another six months before being bottled in 750ml bottles. The final fruit intensity is 500 grams of fruit per liter of bottled lambic. This particular bottling was limited to 582 bottles.
Drie Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera B5
3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera is blend of lambics finished in Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez barrels. Batch 5, 49th blend of the 2017-2018 season. “Beginning of 2017, we acquired a second set of 21 Oloroso and 7 PX barrels and aged young lambic on them for another year. We lost 4 barrels along the way and we blended 12 barrels for this blend and 12 barrels for batch 6 (blend 50). Average age of over 2.5 years upon release, no backblending.” 100% 3 Fonteinen lambic. 750ml
Tilquin Cassis 2018/19 (750ml)
Rebecq, Belgium Traditonal, spontaneously fermented lambic (of 1, 2 and 3 years) blended and aged on black currants. ABV: 6.3%
Tilquin Cassis 2018/19 (375ml)
Rebecq, Belgium Traditonal, spontaneously fermented lambic (of 1, 2 and 3 years) blended and aged on black currants. ABV: 6.3%
Tilquin Gueuzérable 2018 (750ml)
Gueuzérable is made from the fermentation of organic maple syrup from Québec in a blend of 1-, 2- and 3-year old lambics in the same blend ratio as Gueuze Tilquin à l'Ancienne. After the blend was made, it was further fermented in a stainless steel tank. Upon bottling, a small amount more of maple syrup was added to cause secondary fermentation in the bottle. 10% ABV!
Tilquin Quetsche (375ml)
Lambic blended with plums from Alsace. 6.4% abv
WINE
Anthill Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2020 (BTL)
"A brilliant ruby color. This wine is just so pretty and lifted upon pouring. Delicious and inviting aromas of dark cherry and raspberry, with exotic floral notes and a subtle wet soil base that transfers to the palate. This selection of the more open and approachable barrels from every Sonoma Coast site has come together beautifully. It is an energetic wine with tons of appeal and delectable length that turns gorgeously floral and spicy over time in the glass."
Brand Electric Acid Test Chardonnay (BTL)
Grape Varietal : 90% Chardonnay, 10% Riesling. "In combination with the optimal climatic conditions at the Haardtrand, healthy and juicy grapes are growing there in natural equilibrium. The vigorous vineyards at the beginning of the German Weinstraße of Northern Palatinate give rise to wines full of character and of genuine organic quality. The young winemakers use the power of nature: plant-based products like herbal extracts or tea are used to strengthen the vines. Clover and wild herbs are intended to attract bees and other useful insects to the sites. This creates a greater variety of species and makes the vineyards more vigorous. Thus, the grounds stay healthy and fertile. The fermentation starts spontaneously with wild yeasts. Hand harvested indigenous yeast fermentation no fining, filtering."
Broc Cellars KouKou Cabernet Franc (BTL)
Broc Cellars' Kou Kou Cabernet Franc is a fresh and vibrant wine coming from Santa Barbara County fruit. There are bold aromas of fresh and slightly jammy strawberry rhubarb. On the palate are the fruit notes, although more light and fresh and not jammy like the nose would insinuate. Light bodied with a low tannin structure and hints of soil, this easy drinking wine should be served slightly chilled.
BROC Happī Chenin (BTL)
The Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Picpoul grapes were directly pressed whole cluster into neutral French oak barrels where the juice fermented and aged for 11 months. The barrels were topped monthly with no stirring of the lees. This wine is unfiltered to showcase the natural texture.
BROC Love Red (BTL)
Tasting notes: Ripe wild berries on the nose, rhubarb, cut herb and bramble on the palate. VARIETAL: 51% Carignan | 25% Syrah | 12% Valdiguié | 5% Mourvèdre 3% Zinfandel | 2% Petite Sirah | 2% Grenache Noir VINEYARDS: Wirth Ranch, Lake Mendocino, and Rosewood LOCATION: North Coast ALCOHOL: 12.5% TOTAL PRODUCTION: 6600 cases
C&P Breton Vouvray Brut La Dilettante (BTL)
"Deemed by Kermit Lynch as ‘real life bon vivants,’ Catherine and Pierre Breton bring passion, and life into every bottle produced from their 11 hectares of organic/biodynamic Loire based vines. 'La Dilettante' NV sparkling Vouvray Brut is made in the work-intensive traditional method. One of our favorite all-purpose sparklers from the Loire Valley. These bubbles are crisp and energetic, yet graceful."
Field Recordings Dry Hop Pet Nat (BTL)
"This is 100% Pet Nat Chardonnay that is pressed and racked directly onto Mosaic hops in a large stainless steel tank. The creation of this wine requires perfect timing and great attention to detail. We think he nailed it – Pet Nat meets Sour Beer – citrus for days."
I Suoli Etna Spumante Rosato 2020 (BTL)
"I Suoli's 'Lo Spumante' bottling offers a rarely seen sparkling take on Etna's bounties. Derived predominantly of Nerello Mascalese, this bottle fermented bubbler contains a litany of other Etna-specific varieties, both red and white, all of which are refermented in the bottle old-school sparkling style. Wafty aromatics of cranberry and raspberry herbal tea, homemade strawberry yogurt, and pops of pink peppercorn and leafy garden greens carried on a wave of buoyant fizz. "
Kobal 'Bajta' Pet Nat (BTL)
"In Northeast Slovenia, near Austrian border, the Kobal family is continuing the wine tradition that has existed in this region since Roman times. It's a special place where the steep, rocky slopes force the roots of the vines to go deep into the ground to find water, thus absorbing that minerality we love. Owner and winemaker, Bojan Kobal, is a true scientist of his craft. Here yellow Muscat, a super aromatic local varietal, shines in the pet'nat style, where the soft bubbles amplify the aromatic notes (mango, guava, white flowers and citrus) and mineral finish. Cloudy and gleaming like brushed gold, this pretty wine is vibrant, juicy and refreshing, making it the perfect summer refresher for hot days (mornings even)."
La Collina Lunaris Secco (BTL)
Aromatics include orange blossom, lemon zest and a hint of buttery brioche. This wine is lively and fresh with a hint of honey and lemon on the dry, fruity finish.
Menti Roncaie Sui Lieviti (BTL)
Roncaie is a fizzy wine, light and refreshing. It is made of pure Garganega grapes and its second fermentation in the bottle is carried out with only the addition of dried-grape must. It is a “pic-nic” wine you would want at a happy hour with friends. Thanks to the yeasts in the bottle,it is a wine in constant evolution.
Occhipinti SP68 Rosso (BTL)
Grape Varietal : 70% Frappato, 30% Nero d’Avola The SP68 is a blend of Frappato and Nero d’Avola, named after a road near Arianna’s home town of Vittoria. "The SP68 is blend of Nero d'Avola and Frappato, this soulful red has earthy aromas of scorched soil, forest floor, new leather, truffle and grilled herb. The succulent, vibrant palate doles out crushed raspberry, juicy strawberry, orange zest, game and dark spice set against bright acidity. Soft tannins provide supple support. Some may find it rustic, but many others will love its terroir-driven personality."
Ruth Lewandowski Rosę Cuvee Zero (BTL)
"2021 is a pink puzzle, a wide array of pieces fitting together just so, until the larger very familiar picture comes into focus. Building upon our previous vintages' aromas, flavors and textural signatures of the deeper Portuguese varieties we have come to know and love, the majority of this wine remains Touriga Nacional, Souzao and Tinta Roriz. However, we've peppered in a smattering of other deliciously appropriate ingredients such as Trousseau (ahem, Bastardo in Portugal) a few skin fermented whites and even a skosh of lightly macerated Zinfandel (GASP!). This vintage is ever the more herbal and savory side of pink wine but still has gobs of bright, poppy, almost tropical fruit to it, keeping things juicy and thirst quenching as hell."
Stolpman Orange “Love You Bunches’ (BTL)
"The Pinot Gris and Orange Muscat co-ferment provides a redish orange tint while the Gewürztraminer brings a pink peach tone. The Semillon adds a bright yellow tint to bring the final blend back to an orange hue. Pinot Gris lends savory rich layers, while the Gewürztraminer brings ripe aromatic aromas and feathery mid-palate stuffing. The tropical orange muscat becomes integrated into the gewürztraminer while the Semillon brings the finish of the wine to a high-acid crunch. Over-all the wine shows firm, quenching citrus fruit with loads of mashable, mouth-filling tactile yumminess."
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Abita Root Beer
Abita Root Beer is made with a hot mix process using spring water, herbs, vanilla and yucca. Unlike most soft drink manufacturers, Abita sweetens its root beer with pure Louisiana cane sugar. Naturally caffeine free.
Acqua Panna (16.9oz)
Natural Spring Water from Tuscany, Italy
San Pellegrino (16.9oz)
Sparkling water from the foothills of the Italian Alps near Bergamo (Lombardy).
Baladin Argumata - Italian Soda
"Italian taste at first sip! This is the idea that inspired Teo when he created this drink, made with a selection of mixed Italian citrus fruits. The hazy color hides a delicate and flavorful combination of orange, tangerine, lemon, and bergamot."
Baladin Cedrata - Italian Soda
"A journey searching for the taste of times gone by. A taste that our memory has registered but has been hiding for a very long time. This is Cedrata Baladin. Just a handful of great quality ingredients: water, natural brown sugar, lemon juice, carbon dioxide and the infusion of Calabria citrons, which give it the aroma and authentic flavor of Mediterranean lemons. Produced with simple and selected ingredients, it contains no colorings or preservatives: perfect for all ages!"
Baladin Cola - Italian Soda
“Cola Baladin” is a soft drinks which contains no coloring or preservative and is produced with the kola nuts bought from the "Kola Slow Food Presidium” in Sierra Leone, and part of the revenues from the its sales will be donated to the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity to support the Presidium project.
Baladin Mela Zen - Italian Soda
"With his soft drinks, such as Cola, Teo has managed to refine and modernize “good old” tastes, interpreting them in a very innovative way, as he has done with Cola. But it is Mela Zen that truly marks the beginning of pure experimentation. It is produced in small quantities with the clear intention to get in contact with those who drink it and create a new taste together. The recipe contains apples and ginger, two excellent agricultural products. Fresh, tasty, intriguing… Let’s discover it together!"
Einbecker n/a Pils (12oz)
Brewed in the German pilsner style, the alcohol is carefully extracted after maturation. Alc./Vol.: 0.3
Untitled Art n/a Italian Pils (12oz)
Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage with Hallertau Mittelfruh and Strata Hops. 0.5% abv
Untitled Art n/a West Coast IPA
This is a classic west coast IPA. This non-alcoholic beer is brewed with Cascade, Centennial and Simcoe Hops.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
The Grales = Holy Grale + gralehaus + gralegarten + Grale Goods Four thoughtful food & beverage experiences located within our Original Highlands (Louisville, KY) campus.
1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204