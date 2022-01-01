Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
The Gray Boys Taco Stop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Home of the blue tacos! We have some of the best street grinds in town. Come by for your favorite taco styles. It's taco time!
Location
5701 Derek Avenue, Bee Ridge, FL 34233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bee Ridge
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurant