Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Gray Boys Taco Stop

review star

No reviews yet

5701 Derek Avenue

Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Popular Items

Taco
Quesadilla
Walking Taco

Chefs Choice

Taco Trio

$13.00

Homemade blue corn, flour, or hard shell tortillas with 1 Chicken - Jumping the boarder, 1 Ground Beef – American, 1 Al Pastor - Mexican with homemade salsa.

Dualing Gordo Tacos 1 Chicken 1 Ground Beef

$16.00Out of stock

1 Carne Asada (Beef) gordo taco and 1 shrimp gordo taco. Our biggest taco! This is a flour tortilla with melted cheese a blue corn tortilla stacked on top of that with double the protein, your favorite taco style, and don't forget the salsa.

3 Al Pastor Queso-Tacos

$16.00

3 Homemade blue corn, flour or hard shell tortillas covered with melted cheese, al pastor, your favorite taco style and homemade salsa.

Taco

Taco

Taco

$3.50

Homemade blue corn or flour Tortilla with protein and your favorite taco style

Quesa-Taco

Quesa-Taco

$4.50

Homemade blue corn, flour or hard shell tortilla covered with melted cheese, a protein, your favorite taco style and homemade salsa.

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$6.00

Bag of Doritos topped with a protein, cheese, your favorite taco style and homemade salsa.

Gordo Taco

Gordo Taco

$8.00

Our biggest taco! This is a flour tortilla with melted cheese a blue corn tortilla stacked on top of that with double the protein, your favorite taco style, and don't forget the salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Burritos

Rice & Bean Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, and your favorite taco style

Burrito

$17.00

Quesa-Burrito

$18.00

A burrito that is wrapped with a protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and salsa then put back on the griddle to grill to a perfect crispy brown perfection just like our quesadilla.

The Dave

$20.00

The Ultimate Quesa-Burrito & Gordo Taco mix. We take our amazing carne asada with 2 blue corn tortillas and wrap it your way in a burrito tortilla. You pick your favorite taco style Add salsa, then we grill it to perfection.

Ma Special (Rice & Bean bowl)

Ma Special

$16.00

Ma always loves her a rice and bean Bowl and we do it right. Comes topped with a protein, your favorite taco style and homemade salsa.

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Doritos

$1.00

Drinks

Ice Cold Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Home of the blue tacos! We have some of the best street grinds in town. Come by for your favorite taco styles. It's taco time!

5701 Derek Avenue, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

