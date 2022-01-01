Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Grazing Goat

review star

No reviews yet

285 Nicoll Street

New Haven, CT 06511

Popular Items

The Foster (roast beef)

Get Grazing

$28.00

Feeds 1-2. Choice of 2 house made spreads and 4 mains. Includes nuts, pickles, and assorted Whole G breads

$54.00

Feeds 3-4. Choice of 4 house made spreads and 6 mains. Includes nuts, pickles, and assorted Whole G breads

Breads and Spreads

$25.00

Whole G Breads with your choice of 8 house made spreads

Handhelds

$12.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil on Whole G Roman style bread

$16.00Out of stock

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & proscuitto on Whole G Roman style bread

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey with spicy avocado spread, arugula and "Devine Providence" Gouda on Whole G Roman style bread

$14.00

Roast beef, smoky mayo, mushroom spread, provolone, and arugula

$16.00

Salame, Artichoke Spread, Fontina, Tomato, Arugula on Whole G Roman Style Bread

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
An East Rock creative food sharing counter, committed to using the best ingredients; sourced locally and internationally. Unique house-made spreads, cured meats, ceviche, fine cheeses, paired with New Haven’s famous Whole G breads.

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven, CT 06511

