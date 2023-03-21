Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grill At Meadowcreek

No reviews yet

1400 Pen Park Road

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tuna Sandwich
Onion Rings combo
Chef Salad


Burgers

Burger

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Veggie Burger

$6.95

Double cheeseburger

$10.95

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.50

Two Hot Dogs

$5.50

Chili Dog

$4.50

Hot Dog Chip and Drink

$7.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

From the Grill

Turkey Reuben

$7.95

Grilled cheese

$5.95

Pulled pork BBQ

$7.95

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Craft/Import beer

$5.00

Craft/Import 6-pack

$27.00

Domestic beer

$4.00

Domestic 6-pack

$21.00

PBR

$3.00

PBR 6-pack

$15.00

Potters

$6.00

Michelada

$5.00

Michelada Bucket

$12.00

Wine by the glass

$5.00

Wine by the bottle

$18.00

Mixed drinks

$5.00

16 oz Beltway, Smashes, Mosaic Guiness, Milk Stout

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bloody Michelada

$5.00

Bucket Of Bloodys

$12.00

Pinot Large Bottle

$24.00

Beverages

Coffee or tea

$2.50

Bang, Starbucks

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$2.25

Bottled water

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

VitHit

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.50

Large Gatorade

$3.00

Orange juice

$2.50

Sandwiches

Chickbata

$8.95

Steak hoagie

$9.95

BLT

$7.95

Club sandwich

$9.50

Tuna Sandwich

$6.95

Ham Sandwich

$7.95

Egg Salad sandwich

$6.95

Italian Hoagie

$8.95

Side by Side BBQ

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Breakfast Menu

Bananas, apples, seasonal fruits

$1.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Homemade Muffin

$2.00

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.00

Sausage or ham biscuits

$3.95

Breakfast burrito

$7.95

Breakfast platter

$9.95

Western omelet

$8.95

Pancakes with bacon or sausage

$7.95

Pancake Platter

$9.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$6.95

Grits

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Quesadilla

Cheese or veggie quesadillas with your choice of regular or gluten free tortilla

$6.95

Chicken or steak quesadilla

$8.95

Soups and Salad

Soup

$6.95

Taco salad

$8.95

Salad with chickensalad

$7.95

Soup and Salad

$9.95

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$9.95

Power Bowl

$9.95

Chilli

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Ceasar w/ Chicken

$9.95

Chef Salad

$8.95

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Chips Route 11

$1.75

Clif Bars

$1.95

Peanuts

$1.95

Crackers

$1.25

Honey Bun/Cinnamon Rolls

$1.50

Candy bars

$1.50

Miscellaneous

Advil

$1.00

Cigars

$2.95

Wraps

Veggie

$7.95

BLT

$7.95

Chicken Ceasar

$7.95

Hammy

$7.95

Birdie

$7.95

Hummus

$7.95

Chicken Salad wrap

$7.95

Chicken Fajita

$8.95

Beef Burrito

$8.95

Club Wrap

$8.95

Combo

Chips combo

$4.00

Fries combo

$5.50

Onion Rings combo

$5.75

Burger, domestic and chips

$10.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

