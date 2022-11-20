The Grill at Point Pinos Pacific Grove

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

BLAT
Cookie
Breakfast Croissant Sammy

Favorites

Bacon Cheddar Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Country Style Bacon & Eggs

$16.00

Thick Cut Ham & Eggs

$16.00

Two Fried Eggs and Breakfast Potatoes

$14.00
No Carb Bacon & Eggs

No Carb Bacon & Eggs

$19.00

With sautéed spinach and mushrooms, and sliced tomatoes

No Carb Ham & Eggs

$19.00

Crab Cakes & Eggs

$24.00

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Breakfast Croissant Sammy

$15.00

Soups

Buenos Dias

Huevos Rancheros - Chorizo and Avocado

$20.00

Chili Verde Breakfast

$19.00

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Chili Verde California Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Papas Poblanos

$19.00

Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Hot and toasty Belgian waffle and buttermilk friend chicken strips topped with Tamie's Slightly Spicy Sausage Gravy. Served with real maple syrup

Strawberry, Banana, & Nutella Waffle

Strawberry, Banana, & Nutella Waffle

$18.00

With real whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa

Plain Waffle

$11.00

Spiced Apples & Toasted Pecan Waffle

$18.00

Benedicts

Bacon, Tomato, & Avocado Benedict

$19.00

Crab Cake & Avocado Benedict

$26.00

Smoked Salmon & Tomato Benedict

$22.00

Ham & Tomato Benedict

$20.00

Sautéed Mushroom & Spinach Benedict

$19.00

Turkey, Bacon, & Avocado Benedict

$20.00

Sandwiches

Point Pinos Cheeseburger

$14.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Our award winning buttermilk brined fried chicken, American cheese, mayo, and pickles.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$20.00

On grilled seeded whole grain bread served with a spinach, strawberry, Chèvre, and toasted almond brunch salad, and a side of fruit.

Mendocino Chicken Salad Croissant

$17.00

BLAT

$17.00
Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$10.00

Crunchy peanut butter and raspberry jelly on toasted La Brea whole grain seeded bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Grilled sourdough and melty American Cheese

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone

$14.00

Grilled Veggies and Chèvre

$14.00

Smoked Salmon and Herb

$16.00
Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$22.00
Cubano

Cubano

$20.00

Classics

Smoked Salmon Plate

Smoked Salmon Plate

$22.00

Quiche Lorraine

$18.00

Veggie Frittata

$18.00

Our Award Winning Fried Chicken

$16.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Tomato Soup

$7.00+

Salads

Chef Gabriel's Caesar

Chef Gabriel's Caesar

$16.00

Sides

Side Papas Poblanos

$7.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Avo Toast

$8.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Biscuit with Honey Butter

$6.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Side Chili Verde

$8.00

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Country Potatoes

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$8.00

Side Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Side Grilled Prawns

$8.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Side House Bread

$2.00

Side of Tomato

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms & Spinach

$8.00

Side Sourdough Bread

$3.00

Side Strawberry Spinach Salad

$6.00

Side Turkey

$6.00

SideWhole Grain Bread

$3.00

Verve Drip

$3.00

Add Hash Browns to Sandwich

$2.00

Kids Brunch

Kids Fruit & Bacon

$8.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

Kids Half Waffle & Bacon

$8.00

Kids Half Strawberry Waffle

$10.00

Kids Chicken & Potatoes

$10.00

Vegan

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Vegan Rancheros

$16.00

Avocado Toast- No Cheese

$20.00

Vegan Chilaquiles

$14.00

California Vegan Burrito

$16.00

Fur Babies

Sliced Hot Dog-Dog

$3.00

Un-Salted Burger -Dog

$3.00

Side Bacon- Dog

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs- Dog

$8.00

Legands

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Alvarado Beer

$6.00

Alvarado 4PK

$20.00

Grab & Go

G&G Birdie Burrito

G&G Birdie Burrito

$7.00

The perfect grab and go version of our cult following burritos! choose from either Sausage, Bacon or Veggie all with potatoes eggs and cheese. (Veggie burrito pictured below)

G&G Cone of Bacon

$6.00

G&G Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$4.50

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.50

Carrots, applesauce, pineapple, cranberries, coconut, and sunflower seeds.

G&G Antipasto Pasta Salad

G&G Antipasto Pasta Salad

$6.00

Tri Color Pasta with chopped salami, Colby Jack cheese, marinated artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, and red herbs

G&G Cup of Fries

G&G Cup of Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Curly Fries or Classic Crispy Fries.

G&G Cup of Fried Chicken

G&G Cup of Fried Chicken

$6.00

Our award winning, buttermilk brined friend chicken.

G&G Turkey Bacon Provolone Sandwich

$8.00

G&G Smoked Salmon and Herb Sandwich

$10.00

G&G Grilled Veg & Chèvre Sandwich

$8.00
G&G fruit cup

G&G fruit cup

$5.00

Apple and orange slices, strawberries, blueberries and banana

G&G Parfait

G&G Parfait

$6.00

House made granola, yogurt and fresh berries

G&G Quiche

$8.00

G&G Frittata

$8.00

G&G Hot Dog

$5.00

G&G Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Salmon Puff

$15.00

Baked Goods/ Snacks

Cookie

$4.00+

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.50
Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$5.00

Scone

$4.00

Candy Bar

$3.00

Kind Bar

$3.00

Cliff Bar

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Apple

$2.00

Bananna

$2.00

Parfait

$6.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Assorted baked goods

$5.00

Jerky

$13.00

Fruit bowl

$7.00

Pumpkin loaf swirl

$4.00

Gizdich Ranch Pie Slice

$7.00

Gizdich Ranch Pie

$25.00

Planters Cashews

$4.00

Trail Mix

$4.00

Pretzels

$3.00

Gum

$3.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Chobani Yogurt

$4.00

Lemon Bars

$6.00

Espresso

Verve Drip

$3.00

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$5.25+

Breve

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$5.25+

Fog Breaker

$5.50+

Chai

$4.50+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.50

Flat White

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

London Fog

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.50+

Vanilla Steamer

$3.25+

Au Lait

$4.00+

Cup Charge

$0.25

Cocktails

Vodka

$12.00

Gin

$13.00

Tequila

$13.00

Rum

$13.00

Whisky, Scotch, Burbon

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$20.00+

Ramos Gin Fizz

$15.00

Classic Margarita

$15.00

Guava Margarita

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Michelada

$13.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Cape Cod

$13.00

Madras

$13.00

Russian Roulette

$14.00

John Daly

$14.00

Luck of The Irish

$7.00

Caribbean Coffee

$14.00

Long island ice tea

$16.00

Kalhua

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

X Rated Pink Lemonade

$14.00

Add Rum Chata

$8.00

Baileys

$12.00

Liqueurs

$8.00

Sangria

$14.00

Amareto

$13.00

Jalapeno/Cucumber Marg

$17.00

Cadillac Margarita

$17.00

Transfusion

$14.00

Soft Drinks

Sparky's Root Beer

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

La Croix Sparkling Water

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Large Red Bull

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Sprite

$3.00

Fountain Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Beer, RTD, Wine

Sofia

$8.00+

Sangria

$14.00+

Meiomi Pinot Split

$26.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$12.00+

Bernardus Chard

$15.00+

Lyric Pinot

$13.00+

Josh Cabernet

$14.00+

Beon PN

$13.00+

Belleruche Rose

$10.00+

Mersoleil Silver Chard

$10.00+

Kim Crawford SB

$13.00+

Veuve Champagne

$16.00+

BTL Veuve with OJ

$96.00

Bernardus SB

$11.00+

Shebang Red

$12.00+

Bull by the Horns Cab

$13.00+

GL Sandeman 10 Port

$10.00

Half BTL Kim Crawford SB

$22.00

Half BTL Meiomi Pinot

$24.00

BedRock Zinfandel

$13.00+

Chandon Spritz Split

$12.00

Grgich Hills Savignon Blanc

$14.00

House Red

$9.00

House White

$9.00

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Almanac IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Other Brother

$10.00

805

$8.00+

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Coronita 7oz

$5.00

Hazy IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Corona 12oz

$7.00

Guinness

$11.00

Negra Modelo 24oz

$11.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Ranch Water

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.00

High Noon Seltzer

$7.00

Dust Bowl

$8.00

Mai Tai IPA

$10.00

Sincere Cider

$8.00

Jameson cktl can

$8.00

Alvarado IPA

$10.00

Heineken Zero N/A

$6.00

Allagash White

$5.00

Lagunitas Day Time

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

RTD

Long Drink

$7.00

Ranch Water Cazadores

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Margarita Party Can

$60.00

High Noon Seltzer

$7.00

Banquet

Game Day

$10.00

Red

$6.00

White

$6.00

Spakling

$8.00

beer

$6.00

Golf dinner drinks

$12.00

Cork fee

$30.00

Grill Gear

Water Bottle

$5.00

Here at the Grill we are doing our part to help the environment by limiting our sales of plastic bottles. Buy one bottle for 5 dollars and you can refill it with either gatorade, lemonade, tea, Arnold Palmer, or filtered water.

To Go Bag of Coffee

$16.00

Hand Sanitizer

$4.50

Plastic Cup

$0.25

Flowater

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

All your Crema Favorites, Verve Coffee Roasters, and a fresh new Grab'N'Go and Lunch Menu

Location

79 Asilomar Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Directions

Gallery
The Grill at Point Pinos image
The Grill at Point Pinos image
The Grill at Point Pinos image

